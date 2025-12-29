5 Frozen Sliders Shoppers Say Taste Restaurant-Quality

Shoppers say these frozen sliders taste surprisingly close to restaurant and drive-thru favorites.

The first time I saw sliders in the freezer aisle, I was intrigued. How could they possibly compare to freshly-made ones, and wouldn’t it be so much better just to make it from scratch? It turns out those frozen options are actually so good they rival some of the drive-thru options these days (and definitely cheaper!). But which ones are so good you should keep them on rotation? Here are five frozen sliders so delicious shoppers rave about them.

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders are perfect when you’re craving the real thing. “I grew up eating freshly made White Castles but waited years before I took a chance on the frozen ones. Boy, I am so glad I finally took a chance and tried them!” one Walmart shopper said. “Just almost, almost, as good as the fresh ones right off the grill! love them, especially since there is no brick and mortar White Castles where Iive!”

Holten’s Chop House 100% Beef Smashed Sliders Burgers

Shoppers are obsessed with the Holten’s Chop House 100% Beef Smashed Sliders. “These smashed sliders are the bomb! ” one fan shared. “Cooked them on a griddle with Steak N Shake hamburger seasoning with the small square Walmart dinner rolls and they were a huge hit. Quick easy dinner for the family.”

Tyson Frozen Original Chicken Breast Sliders

Tyson Frozen Original Chicken Breast Sliders are a great option for those who prefer a chicken option. “Wonderful in the airfryer. Add a little mayo and pickle and it’s just like a KFC Chicken little,” one Kroger shopper said.

TGI Friday’s Sliders with Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce

The TGI Friday’s Cheeseburger Sliders with Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce is another fan-favorite frozen option. “These are my favorite frozen burgers. I really wish I could find them full sized and not sliders. Everything about them is delicious and I want to go buy some more right now,” one shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

White Castle Original Sliders

The OG of frozen sliders, White Castle Original Sliders are raved about by fast-food fans. “The iconic White Castle Burger! There is a bite of nostalgia in every bite. It got many of us through University in the weee hours of study. They are as small as I remember them but tastier and much more convenient than slogging to the closest White Castle ( which no longer exists in my hood) to get your fix,” one shopper said.