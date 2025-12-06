5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Sliders, According to Chefs

Chefs share the five restaurant chains serving the juiciest, most crave-worthy sliders.

Craving the perfect bite-sized burger? Sliders may be small, but the best ones pack huge flavor—and chefs know exactly where to find them. Whether you’re after juicy patties, creative toppings, or crave-worthy buns, certain restaurant chains consistently rise to the top. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their picks and their answers might surprise you. Here are five restaurant chains with the best sliders, according to the experts.

Krystal

Krystal is a Southern fast-food chain known for their signature small square sliders that diners can’t get enough of. “Bourbon Street has a 24-hour Krystal, where tourists go to sober up before they head back to their hotel rooms,” Sophina Uong | Chef/Owner of Mister Mao in New Orleans, says. “The sliders are steamed–warm with mustard and onions and are too easy to go down.” Krystal draws a big late-night crowd and appeals to many because “It’s nostalgic and craveable,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “The soft buns, thin patties, and that classic steamed-onion flavor that is always crave-able.”

Yard House

Yard House offers sliders on its appetizer menu and uses well-seasoned beef with good sear and texture, so the sliders feel more like mini gastropub burgers than fast-food bites. “I recently had the sliders at the Rancho Mirage, CA Yard House location and I was honestly shocked how good they were,” says Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com.

She explains, “First off, the portion is perfect for sharing- it comes with four decently large sized sliders–the beef is high quality, and the brioche bun makes them feel a little extra fancy. She adds, “They even come with French fries. I wouldn’t even order the full burger again, I’ll just go for the sliders!”

Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is a growing Southern chain that has won over fans with its sliders. "Their signature slider, the Biggie Smalls, is a small but mighty treat," says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. "It starts with a buttery, soft bun that holds a perfectly cooked patty, all brought together with their rich and creamy house queso." He adds, "People who try them often say they are unforgettable, praising how fresh and satisfying they taste. With new locations opening, more and more people are getting to enjoy these beloved little burgers."

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

If you’re a happy hour person, Hopdoddy Burger Bar has sliders for half off Mondays-Thursdays and according to Chef Corrie, they’re worth taking off work early for. “They use high-quality, grass-fed beef that gives each mini burger a delicious, savory flavor,” he says. “Topped with melted cheese and their special sauce, and served on a sweet, soft King’s Hawaiian bun, these sliders feel like a special indulgence.” Chef Corrie adds, “They are so well-loved that fans don’t just order them; they try to make their own versions at home, hoping to capture that same magic.”

Burgerville

Burgerville is a regional chain in the Pacific Northwest that’s been serving the area for over 60 years and has grown a large following thanks to its deep commitment to supporting locals and delivering tasty food like their Big Cowboy Sliders. “They make their sliders with care, using antibiotic-free beef, crispy bacon, sweet fried onions, tangy BBQ sauce, and real Tillamook cheddar cheese from Oregon,” says Chef Corrie. “This focus on fresh, local ingredients makes every bite feel authentic and wholesome. For many locals, these sliders aren’t just a snack; they are a flavorful symbol of home, often preferred over bigger, national burger chains.”