These frozen TV dinners stand out for generous meat portions instead of filler-heavy meals.

My experience with most TV dinners is not great. While the picture on the box usually depicts a scrumptious meal made with fresh veggies and huge chunks of meat, the microwaved result is usually drastically different. One of the biggest complaints shoppers have about microwaved meals is that they skimp on meat portions. However, there are a handful of options that are meatier than you would expect. Here are 5 frozen TV dinners with full meat portions, not fillers.

Dolly Parton’s Frozen Beef Pot Roast Meal

Dolly Parton’s Frozen Beef Pot Roast Meal is a new favorite with shoppers. The bowl is filled with comfort food, including carrots, celery, potatoes, and huge chunks of delicious meat. “Great tasting,” writes a Target shopper. “Tastes great! Beef is tender and there is as much beef as potatoes. Onions and celery pieces as well. The carrots taste bad but I have encountered that problem in ALL frozen dinners. Gravy is so tasty too,” one writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast Dinner

Diners also appreciate the intact beef roast chunks in Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast Dinner. “I’m pretty picky about frozen dinners, especially those with meat in them. I thought I’d give these a shot for an easy dinner for when I’m super tired after work since they’re super cheap and wow! I love the way it tastes! The beef tastes and feels like real beef and the veggies are great as well,” one writes. “Tastes almost like homemade pot roast. It was absolutely delicious!! The meat was pretty good size pieces and very tender and tasty! The texture was great, the potatoes were fork tender, not mushy. Carrots and celery were good too! The gravy was good too,” another adds.

Boston Market Beef Pot Roast Meal

Boston Market Beef Pot Roast Meal, with a whopping 22 grams of protein, features slow-roasted beef pieces. “My wife and I had this for dinner. It was easy to fix in our counter top oven. The portions of meat and vegetables were just right. The mashed potatoes were larger portions. The entire meal is very good and the meat is tender. We will be buying this again in the future,” a Kroger shopper writes.

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Frozen Beef Chimichurri

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Frozen Beef Chimichurri is made with tender beef strips, “made with nothing artificial and 100% natural beef,” potatoes, and mixed vegetables in a chimichurri sauce, with 16 g of protein and 5 g of fiber. “I love the steamers, I was hesitant about the beef ones for texture reasons but this one is extremely good. The beef is tender, not stringy or tough,” a shopper writes. “This is the only TV dinner I will buy. I don’t think I’ve ever had a piece of meat that wasn’t delicious and free of gristle. I am trying right now to get the recipe for the chimichurri sauce because it is absolutely delicious. I really believe I could live on this morning noon and night honestly,” another says.

Trader Joe’s Beef and Queso Bowl

Trader Joe’s Beef and Queso Bowl is a healthy fan favorite, made with Spanish-style jasmine rice cooked with chicken broth and seasoned with tomato, onion, garlic, and cumin, ground Beef, sautéed with green chili peppers, jalapeños, and a host of piquant spices, and fajita-style vegetables then topped with two kinds of cheese: shredded white Cheddar and a rich Queso sauce. “I loved this! Just tried it this week! Was skeptical but holy wow! It was also so filling and lots of protein! Added sour cream and omg it was amazing! Yes, has a kick but nothing too spicy. I am adding it to my “rebuy” TJ (running phone notes) list!” a Redditor says. “Tried this today. Mine didn’t skimp on the ground beef at all,” another agrees.