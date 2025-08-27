8 Fruits to Help You Lose Belly Fat in a Month

Healthy eating is about a consistent balanced diet that includes protein, whole grain, vegetables and fruits. But not all fruit is created equal when it comes to weight loss goals. Some fruits can help trim belly fat due to their high fiber. While no single fruit alone can help you lose weight, it can help when combined with other methods. “When paired with a balanced diet and strength training, fruit can help workout recovery, stabilize blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and support hormone balance,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose. She says, “These fruits work because they’re low on the glycemic index, high in fiber, and packed with nutrients that support metabolic health.” Here are eight fruits Tateossian suggests adding into your routine to help reduce belly fat.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit isn’t for everyone. Its bitter tart flavor turns some people off, but its health benefits might change your mind. According to Tateossian, grapefruit “contains compounds that can improve insulin sensitivity and help regulate blood sugar. This reduces fat storage around the midsection and curbs appetite naturally.”

Blueberries

Blueberries are sweet, juicy and the best yogurt topping. Plus, they’re really healthy. “Blueberries are rich in anthocyanins and antioxidants that reduce inflammation and improve fat metabolism,” says Tateossian. “Studies show they can help reduce abdominal fat even without major changes to calorie intake.”

Apples

It’s not just a saying–an apple a day can support weight loss, reduce junk food cravings and aid in overall better health. “Apples are high in pectin fiber, which slows digestion, keeps you full longer, and supports gut health, a key part of reducing bloating and belly fat storage,” Tateossian explains.

Raspberries

Known for their unique bittersweet flavor, raspberries can help with weight management. Tateossian says, “Raspberries are low in sugar, high in fiber, and packed with antioxidants that improve insulin response and curb cravings.”

Kiwi

Kiwis are also beloved for the sweet and tarty flavor, tropical vibe and refreshing feel. Kiwis are also loaded with essential nutrients that aid in overall health. “Kiwis are high in vitamin C and actinidin (an enzyme that aids digestion), kiwi helps reduce bloating and supports collagen production, which can improve skin elasticity as you lose weight,” says Tateossian.

Avocados

Avocados are a healthy fat that always end up on lists of foods to be included in your diet for good reason–there are so many healthy benefits. “Avocados are technically a fruit and they’re loaded with monounsaturated fats that help the body burn fat for fuel while lowering visceral fat (the dangerous fat stored deep in the abdomen),” says Tateossian.

Watermelon

Watermelon is the ultimate summer fruit that’s thirst-quenching and rejuvenating. It can also aid in fighting belly fat. “Watermelon is hydrating and rich in the amino acid citrulline, which helps reduce water retention and improve blood flow, making your stomach appear flatter while supporting fat metabolism,” says Tateossian.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Strawberries

It’s not summer without strawberry treats and according to Tateossian, the tasty berry is good for weight loss goals. “Strawberries are naturally low in sugar but high in fiber (about 3 grams per cup) which helps keep you full, stabilize blood sugar, and prevent the kind of snacking that leads to belly fat gain,” she says. “They’re also rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help fight inflammation and support collagen production for healthier skin as you lose weight.”