I Gave Up These 4 ‘Healthy’ Foods and Finally Stopped Feeling Bloated

We all know that sickening and uncomfortable feeling when you eat something you shouldn’t and your stomach pays the price. Bloating is not a pleasant experience, but just because you eat healthy doesn’t mean you can avoid being bloated. Many healthy foods can cause gas and other unsettling tummy troubles. The way most people deal with getting rid of that feeling is to eliminate certain foods from their diet, which was the case for Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC at Live It Up. She stopped eating specific healthy foods that were the culprit. Here are the five worst offenders and how she felt afterwards.

Dairy

The first food Bakovic realized was causing her bloating was dairy. While cheese and ice cream are delicious, many can’t tolerate dairy and have to scale back to totally cut out of their diet. “From my own personal experience, dairy products have been at times symptomatic in terms of producing bloating and gas,” says.

Beans

Beans are loaded with protein, but also fiber, which can cause stomach discomfort. It’s the second thing Bakovic started to avoid. “At certain times, I have also had the need to temporarily eliminate legumes, examples being the many varieties of beans and lentils, due to having experience of digestive issues including symptoms of bloating and gas.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cruciferous Veggies

We’re always told to eat veggies since they’re packed with essential nutrients, but some can cause serious stomach pain. “Cruciferous veggies (like broccoli and cabbage), for me personally, have most definitely at times triggered bloating and gas though it did not last so long,” Bakovic says.

High Fiber Cereal

Fiber can be difficult to digest resulting in bloating and gas. Foods that contain a good amount of fiber can be hard for many to consume because of the bloating. “From my last experience trying a new brand of high fiber cereal, I experienced bloating for a few days unlike the previous brand we used at home.”

It Can Take Days to Feel Better

After not eating dairy, beans, high fiber and certain veggies, Bakovic said it took a while to feel relief. “Personally, it can take from 3-5 days to feel relief after having these healthy foods.” I juice ginger and lemon, and have that first thing in the morning which helps to reduce my bloating. I also focus on hydration if these symptoms occur.”

Slowly Reintroducing the Foods Back

All of the foods Bakovic cut out of her diet are full of health benefits. While she avoided eating them for an extended period, she eventually reintroduced them in a strategic way. “I made sure to include smaller portions and more protein,” she says. “For example, now I prepare my cabbage in a soup rather than having it as a salad. I also try to document my digestive symptoms in a food log, which allows the recognition of symptom patterns and helps with re-introduction.” She adds, “I do have to say that dietary modifications should always be customized to each individual, and ideally made under the care of a qualified healthcare provider such as an RDN.”