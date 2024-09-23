A Trainer's 5 Go-to Workouts To Tighten & Tone Underarm Jiggle

A common source of frustration for many people is the appearance of flabby underarms, often referred to as "underarm jiggle." This can become more prominent with age or weight fluctuations, as the skin in this area tends to lose elasticity and fat accumulates. While it's a natural part of life, it can still be bothersome for those looking to achieve a more toned, sleek look. Fortunately, I've rounded up five of my best workouts to tone underarm jiggle.

Targeted exercises focusing on the triceps, shoulders, and chest can help tighten and tone the underarm area, reducing the appearance of jiggle and helping you feel more confident in sleeveless clothing. Strengthening the muscles in your triceps, for instance, not only helps reduce excess fat but also firms up the skin around the area. Combining this with movements that involve your chest and shoulders will give you a more balanced approach, as these muscle groups work in tandem to sculpt and define your upper body.

The five workouts outlined below are the go-to choices of many fitness trainers to specifically address underarm jiggle. These movements are designed to build lean muscle in the triceps and surrounding areas, helping to create a more defined, toned appearance. By committing to these exercises and incorporating them into your fitness regimen, you'll notice a visible difference in how your arms look and feel.

Whether you're new to strength training or looking to refine your upper-body workout, these exercises below are both effective and accessible for all fitness levels. Now, let's explore the five best workouts to tone underarm jiggle.

The Workouts:

Workout #1: Triceps Sculptor

This routine is all about isolating the triceps, which are the most critical muscles for toning the underarms. By strengthening the triceps, you'll create a firmer, more defined look while reducing excess fat.

What You Need: a sturdy chair or bench and dumbbells

1. Triceps Dips

Sit on the edge of a chair or bench with your hands gripping the edge next to your hips. Slide your hips off the seat, supporting your body weight with your arms, and extend your legs straight out in front of you. Bend your elbows to lower your body toward the ground, keeping your back close to the chair. Stop when your elbows reach a 90-degree angle, then push through your palms to lift yourself back up. Repeat for the desired reps, making sure to keep your elbows pointed straight back. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Overhead Dumbbell Triceps Extension

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands behind your head, elbows bent. Keep your upper arms close to your ears and your elbows pointed forward. Straighten your arms to lift the dumbbell overhead, engaging your triceps as you extend. Lower the dumbbell back behind your head in a controlled motion, bending your elbows. Repeat the movement for the full set, ensuring you maintain control throughout. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Triceps Kickbacks

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and bend slightly forward at the waist, keeping your back flat. Bend your elbows to bring the dumbbells up to your sides, keeping your upper arms parallel to the floor. Extend your arms straight back, fully engaging your triceps at the top of the movement. Slowly bring your arms back to the starting position, keeping your elbows tight to your sides. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps, focusing on contracting the triceps.

Workout #2: Upper-Body Burner

This workout focuses on the triceps, shoulders, and chest to build strength and definition across the entire upper body, helping to lift and firm the underarm area.

What You Need: dumbbells and a bench or stability ball

1. Chest Press

Lie on a workout bench or stability ball, holding a dumbbell in each hand; arms bent at a 90-degree angle. Press the dumbbells upward, extending your arms fully while keeping your palms facing forward. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position, maintaining control. Repeat the movement for the full set, focusing on engaging your chest and triceps. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Incline Pushups

Place your hands on a bench or step and position yourself in a high plank with your feet extended behind you. Lower your chest toward the bench by bending your elbows, keeping your body straight. Push yourself back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms. Repeat the exercise, maintaining a tight core and proper form throughout. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Front Raises

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms at your sides. Raise your arms straight in front of you to shoulder height, palms facing down. Lower the weights back to your sides in a controlled motion. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps, keeping your movements slow and controlled to engage your shoulders fully.

4. Dumbbell Pullovers

Lie on a bench or stability ball with a dumbbell held in both hands above your chest. Keep your arms slightly bent, and lower the dumbbell back behind your head until your arms are parallel to the floor. Bring the dumbbell back over your chest in a controlled manner, engaging your chest and triceps. Repeat the movement, focusing on maintaining control and engaging the correct muscles. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps.

Workout #3: Bodyweight Blaster

For those days when you don't have any equipment on hand, this bodyweight workout will still give your arms a solid burn. It focuses on toning the triceps and building strength.

1. Close-Grip Pushups

Start in a pushup position with your hands placed closer together than in a standard pushup, directly under your shoulders. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows and keeping them close to your sides. Push back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps, maintaining a tight core and straight body line.

2. Plank-to-Pushup

Start in a forearm plank position with your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Push up onto your right hand, then your left, coming into a full plank position. Lower back down onto your forearms, one arm at a time. Continue alternating between plank and pushup for the full set. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Triceps Dips (Bodyweight)

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair or bench and place your hands on the edge, fingers facing forward. Slide off the chair, supporting your body weight with your arms, and extend your legs in front of you. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your arms form a 90-degree angle. Push yourself back up by straightening your arms, keeping your elbows pointed back. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Workout #4: Triceps and Shoulder Shaper

This workout combines triceps-focused movements with shoulder exercises to provide a comprehensive upper-arm routine that helps eliminate underarm jiggle while improving overall arm strength and definition.

What You Need: dumbbells

1. Overhead Press

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended. Slowly lower the weights back to shoulder height. Repeat for the full set, engaging your shoulders and triceps with each press. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Lateral Raises

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms at your sides. Raise your arms out to the sides until they reach shoulder height, keeping a slight bend in your elbows. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to your sides. Repeat the movement for the desired number of reps, keeping your shoulders engaged throughout. Complete 2 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Triceps Kickbacks

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and bend forward at the waist, keeping your back flat. Bend your elbows, bringing the weights to your sides. Extend your arms back by straightening your elbows, engaging your triceps. Return to the starting position and repeat. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Workout #5: Core and Triceps Focus

This workout not only strengthens your triceps but also engages your core, adding extra stability and balance to your movements.

What You Need: dumbbells

1. Dumbbell Pushup Rows

Start in a pushup position with a dumbbell in each hand. Lower your chest to the ground for a pushup, keeping your elbows close to your body. As you push back up, row the right dumbbell up to your ribcage, then return it to the floor. Repeat the movement, alternating arms for each rep. Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

2. Plank Dumbbell Pass

Get into a high plank position with a dumbbell placed on the floor just outside your right hand. Reach under your body with your left hand to grab the dumbbell and pass it across to your left side. Switch hands and repeat the movement on the opposite side, alternating sides throughout the set. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Single-Arm Overhead Triceps Extension

