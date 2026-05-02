5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Apron Belly Faster Than Crunches After 50

Apron belly after 50? A trainer says crunches aren't the answer. Try these instead.

Let’s face it: Changing the size and shape of your midsection can be downright frustrating. As you age, your lower abdomen may begin to protrude or hang slightly—often referred to as an “apron belly”—even for those who are otherwise active. And while it’s tempting to combat this downside of aging by doubling down on crunches or sit-ups, those exercises don’t address the full picture.

That’s because fat loss doesn’t happen in one specific area of your body. Research shows that spot reduction (the idea that you can burn fat from a targeted area through specific exercises) is largely a myth. Instead, reducing belly fat requires a combination of increased physical activity, calorie expenditure, and strengthening the muscles that support posture and movement.

That’s not to say core strength isn’t essential for a trim waistline. Your deep ab muscles act like a natural corset around your midsection, and strengthening them can enhance posture and abdominal control, which may help your stomach appear flatter over time.

That’s where standing exercises come in. Unlike traditional floor-based ab workouts, standing movements engage your core alongside larger muscle groups like your glutes, back, and legs. This increases energy expenditure and more closely mimics real-life movement patterns such as walking, bending, and lifting.

To find out which standing exercises are best for flattening apron belly faster than crunches after 50, we chatted with Abbie Watkins, CPT, certified personal trainer with OriGym, who shears her top five recommended moves. “When it comes to flattening an ‘apron belly’, it’s important to remember that you can’t target fat loss in one specific area, so endless crunches are not the answer,” Watkins explains. “Instead, your focus should be on strengthening the core while also being more active in general to help burn fat.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Watkins recommends movements that engage your core while also incorporating your lower body. “These exercises all activate the core while also bringing in the glutes and lower body,” Watkins says. “Incorporating the glutes and lower body means these burn more calories than floor-based core exercises, which helps increase your overall activity level.”

Read on for the exercises and detailed instructions. And when you’re done, don’t miss these 5 Morning Exercises That Restore Stair-Climbing Power Faster Than Gym Machines After 55.)

Standing Knee Drives

Standing knee drives are a dynamic movement that engages your lower abs while activating your hip flexors and stabilizing deep core muscles. Because this exercise requires lifting your leg while maintaining balance, it challenges your coordination and core control simultaneously.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands on your hips or hold a stable surface for balance. Engage your core by tightening your ab muscles. Drive one knee upward toward your chest. Keep your torso upright and avoid leaning backward. Pause for one to two seconds at the top of the movement. Lower your foot back down with control. Repeat with the opposite leg. Perform two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Torso Rotations

Next up are torso rotations, which activate your obliques (side abs) while encouraging controlled twisting through your spine. These muscles are crucial in stabilizing your torso during daily movements.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your knees slightly bent and your posture upright. Extend your arms in front of your body or place your hands together. Engage your core and slowly rotate your torso to one side. Keep your hips facing forward while your upper body rotates. Return to the center with control. Repeat the movement to the opposite side. Continue alternating sides in a smooth, controlled motion. Complete two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Side Bends

Side bends also target your obliques and engage your deep stabilizing core muscles. This movement can also help improve lateral strength and control, which supports posture and spinal alignment.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Place one hand on your hip and raise your opposite arm overhead. Engage your core to stabilize your torso. Slowly bend your upper body to the side. Keep your movement controlled and avoid leaning forward or backward. Pause for one to two seconds at the end of the range of motion. Return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side. Aim for two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Bodyweight Squats

This compound exercise is one of the most effective movements for engaging multiple large muscle groups at once. While bodyweight squats mostly work your legs and glutes, they also require core stabilization to maintain proper form.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes slightly turned outward. Keep your chest upright and your core engaged. Push your hips back and begin lowering into a squat. Keep your weight through your heels and midfoot. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor or as far as comfortable. Pause for one to two seconds at the bottom of the movement. Push through your feet to return to a standing position. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Hip Hinges

Hip hinges train your body to move correctly through your hips rather than your lower back, which helps strengthen your glutes and hamstrings to help support bending, lifting, and good posture—all of which can help contribute to a flatter midsection.

How to do it: