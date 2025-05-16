 Skip to content

Golden Corral's All-You-Can-Eat Ribs Deal Is Here

Golden Corral just launched an all-you-can-eat ribs and tenders deal fans say is too good to miss.
Published on May 16, 2025 | 10:00 AM

If you have a hearty appetite or if you simply have major love for buffets, all-you-can-eat dining situations can spark major joy. Endless buffets used to be the norm. These days, it has become harder to come across a great buffet, unless you are on a cruise ship, at a resort, or lucky enough to live near a Golden Corral or other buffet restaurant. Golden Corral is one of your best bets regarding the convenience and value of an all-you-can-eat feasting experience. This week, the national chain announced it is turning up the heat for summer with a brand new promo, and here are five reasons fans are flocking.

It Comes with All-You-Can-Eat Tenders and Baby Back Ribs

Golden Corral has announced the return of its All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders and fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs — available now through June 29 at dinner on weekdays after 4 p.m. at participating locations. Weekend hours, item availability, and prices may vary.

There Are Also Three Sauces

The limited-time promotion includes all the regular menu items, ribs, and hand-breaded tenders with three new crave-worthy sauces. Each, Honey Mustard, Garlic Buffalo, and Mango Habanero, comes in self-serve squeeze bottles so guests can sauce up their tenders exactly how they want them.

And, Refreshing Summer Drinks

To wash down the chicken and ribs, you can enjoy a lineup of Minute Maid beverages and regular bar drinks. Some summery options include Strawberry Lemonade, Limeade, mango lime agua fresca, and strawberry hibiscus agua fresca.

You Can Get All Items To-Go

Don't have time to dine in? The new promotion is also available via Golden Corral's To Go options (Weigh & Pay, Delivery, or Online Ordering). You can bring ribs and chicken tenders for graduation parties, backyard BBQs, or neighborhood gatherings.

These "Comforting, Familiar Tastes" Are Elevated Versions of Favorites

"Our guests come to Golden Corral for incredible value while enjoying comforting, familiar tastes, and this promotion elevates those favorites while introducing something new to the mix," said CEO Lance Trenary. "We're all about bringing people together with great food and making it easier to share those moments with family and friends. Whether dining in or taking home, we've created an experience that fits any occasion, so everyone can enjoy these delicious choices in their own way."

Additionally, Golden Corral Rewards Members can be entered for a chance to win an MLS All-Star Game and VIP Experience Package* when guests purchase a beverage and scan their Golden Corral Rewards QR code. For rules and additional information visit GoldenCorral.com/MLS_AllStar. The Golden Corral Rewards App can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

