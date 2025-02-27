Golden Corral All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp and Steak is Back

There's something about an all-you-can-eat promo that is enticing – even if you aren't a big eater. Golden Corral, famous for their glorious endless all-you-can-eat buffet, is one-upping their usual game with a limited-time offer. They are bringing back their All-You-Can-Eat Butterfly Shrimp & Steak by popular demand. Here is what you need to know.

Now through April 6, you can enjoy Lent-friendly Butterfly Shrimp and Signature Carved Sirloin at your local Golden Corral. The hand-carved sirloin is "expertly seasoned and grilled" while the jump shrimp is "fried to golden perfection."

"All-you-can-eat Steak & Butterfly Shrimp now on the endless buffet at dinner!" the restaurant shared on Instagram.

The chain is also rolling out more seafood selections for Lent, including including Seafood Cakes, Beer Battered Fish, Baked Fish, and Bone-In Catfish.

"Golden Corral is all about bringing people together over great food, and we're excited to welcome back our incredible Butterfly Shrimp & Steak promotion that has been so popular over the years for friends and family to enjoy. Since Golden Corral is so well known for our variety and abundance, we are also introducing our new Minute Maid beverage lineup," said CEO Lance Trenary. "With unbeatable value, endless portions, and top premium options, this year's lineup is truly something special for our guests."

The restaurant also launched some tasty non-carbonated options from Minute Maid available starting Feb. 16. Strawberry Lemonade, Limeade, Mango Lime Agua Fresca, and Strawberry Hibiscus Agua Fresc are all available in the buffet.

The All-You-Can-Eat Butterfly Shrimp & Steak promotion is available for dinner on weekdays after 4 p.m. at participating locations. You can also order the shrimp and steak to-go via Weigh & Pay, Delivery, or Online Ordering.

The first Golden Corral restaurant opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 1973, and has become one of the top buffet brands in the world. Their legendary endless buffet serves up breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner with over 150 food options, including BBQ beef, roast beef, sirloin steak, cheeseburgers, short ribs, flatbreads and more.

Like many restaurants hit hard in recent years, Golden Corral is struggling to get back on top. Recently the brand underwent a major digital overhaul with a full-scale technology transformation, partnering with Qu. "Partnering with Qu means more than just acquiring new hardware and software; it's about embracing a holistic transition strategy," said Dawn Gillis, CIO at Golden Corral Corporation. "Their solutions are not only highly intuitive, but also tailored to support the unique aspects of our business."