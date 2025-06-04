 Skip to content

Goldfish Just Dropped a Wild New Flavor

This seasonal summer snack is unique, tangy, and sure to be your new go-to.
Published on June 4, 2025 | 8:30 AM

You have to hand it to Goldfish—the iconic brand is not afraid to think outside the box when it comes to creative new flavors, and this summer’s offerings are no exception. The snack masters just dropped the new Goldfish Awesome Sauce Flavored Crackers, a smoky, sweet, tangy delight which goes perfectly with the Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle, back on shelves for a limited time only. This “mouthwatering mashup” is inspired by your favorite chicken sandwich, with the sweet mustard, smoky BBQ flavor and pickle all combining to make the summer’s best snack.

But don’t just take my word for it: The Spicy Dill Pickle was 2024’s fastest-selling pickle snack, and fans will be thrilled to see it available again at Amazon, Target, Walmart and other retailers nationwide from June 4. “They are SO good. Not very spicy, but a hint of heat. Lots of pickle flavor! 9/10,” one Redditor said about the Pickle Goldfish. “Yeah the spicy part scared me a bit but they are really good!!” another agreed.

“We’re thrilled to debut our bold new flavor, Awesome Sauce, and bring back fan-favorite Spicy Dill Pickle,” says Mike Fanelli, Senior Director of Marketing, Goldfish. “Whether you’re at a backyard BBQ, road-tripping with the family, or just soaking up the sun, this awesome flavor combination packs a bold punch for a summer full of smiles.”

This is the first time the Awesome Sauce flavor is used in a snack, and I’m guessing the first time anyone made a specifically chicken sandwich-flavored cracker (although there are similar flavors overseas, like in the United Kingdom).

That’s not all Goldfish is giving us this summer—the Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers are back for their fourth summer in a row, the ultimate addictive combination of Old Bay’s 18 herbs and spices with the classic Goldfish flavor. Shoppers have been eagerly awaiting the return of this fan-favorite seasonal snack, mourning the loss every time they are pulled from stores. “I’d never tasted Old Bay until I tried those Goldfish. I loved them! They’d make a great snack to pair with a bloody mary. I look for them every time I go to the store, just hoping,” one wrote on Reddit.

“These goldfish are stupid addicting. Winn Dixie had a bogo deal on goldfish, and my husband and I both love them, so we decided to try the Old Bay ones (because who doesn’t love Old Bay) and we’ve almost finished the 6 oz bag in one sitting 🤦🏻‍♀️,” another shared.

Remember, the special edition snacks are a limited-time-only offering, so you will want to stock up before they disappear from shelves again until next year’s relaunch (assuming the fans love the Awesome Sauce Goldfish). Enjoy!

