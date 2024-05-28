60 Healthy Snack Ideas That Keep You Full
The best healthy snacks serve two purposes: they should be delicious and nourishing. But finding snacks that meet these criteria can be challenging, especially when our busy schedules leave us with little time to think about what we're eating.
To make snack time easier and more enjoyable, we've compiled a list of 60 easy and nutritious snack ideas for you to try. These snacks are quick to prepare and designed to keep you satisfied and energized throughout the day.
How to make a "healthy" snack
The definition of a "healthy" snack can vary based on your personal health goals. Whether you're aiming to cut calories, boost your protein intake, or reduce added sugars, here are some key principles to consider:
- High in protein: Protein is crucial for keeping you full. No one likes snacking only to be hungry again moments later. Opt for high-protein snacks like nut butter, cheese, Greek yogurt, or protein powder.
- Contains fiber: Fiber is another essential nutrient for satiety. It helps you feel full longer, supports digestive health, and reduces the risk of various illnesses like heart disease and diabetes. High-fiber snacks are a win for both your taste buds and your health.
- Lower in calories: This point may not apply to everyone, but if you're someone who's trying to reduce your calorie intake, finding a low-calorie snack can be helpful. Look for options that combine fiber and protein for the best results.
Our favorite healthy snack ideas
Now that you know what to look for in a healthy snack, it's time to find some inspiration for what you may enjoy eating!
Read on for 60 healthy snack ideas that will keep you full and happy, then check out 18 Best Grocery Snacks to Keep You Full.
Veggie Chips
Ditch the regular potato chips for some healthier veggie chips instead. Our recipe for Air Fryer Veggie Chips uses beets, sweet potato, and zucchini, so you'll keep your calorie count low (a serving of these veggie chips has only a little over 100 calories) and will also get a boost of antioxidants, too—which can help reduce your risk of chronic diseases.
Get our recipe for Ranch-Flavored Air Fryer Veggie Chips.
Popcorn
This fun twist on regular popcorn uses only a few ingredients: popcorn, cranberries, peanuts, and chocolate chips. It's a satisfying mix of savory and sweet, and you'll also get a small amount of fiber from the popcorn (around 1 gram per cup) and healthy fats from the peanuts (about 7 grams of monounsaturated fats per ounce). These healthy fats in the peanuts can help you feel more satiated until your next meal.
Get our recipe for Trail Mix Popcorn.
Sweet Potato Toasts
Instead of a traditional toast made with white bread containing little to no nutrients, try one of these sweet potato toasts.
Sweet potatoes are low in calories (around 60 per 1/2 of a sweet potato) and offer a few grams of fiber. You can increase your fiber intake even more when you add toppings like guacamole (3 grams of fiber per serving of avocado) or nut butter (3 grams of fiber in a serving of almond butter).
Get our recipe for Sweet Potato Toasts.
Smoothie
Smoothies are a great healthy snack for those who need to take something on the go. You can put whatever you want in your smoothies, like nut butter, fruit, seeds, milk, or protein powder.
Our Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie recipe uses ingredients like raspberries, orange juice, peach, banana, honey, and Greek yogurt. This snack provides 14 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber to help keep you full.
Get our recipe for Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothies.
Acai Bowl
When you're craving a sweet, refreshing snack but want to avoid added sugars, an acai bowl can be the perfect solution. Using ingredients like acai, bananas, berries, kiwi, and coconut, you'll get a naturally sweet treat that comes with 11 grams of fiber.
Eating high-fiber snacks can help keep you full and improve your digestive health.
Get our recipe for An Easy, Healthy Acai Bowl.
Salad Skewers
Salads can offer a ton of health benefits, but who really wants to eat a salad as a snack? To get the nutrition of a salad in a stackable way, these Salad-Style Eggs on a Stick are perfect.
Made with deli turkey slices, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, mozzarella, and romaine lettuce, this snack gives you a whopping 17 grams of filling protein for only 160 calories. This protein can help keep you full and energized for the rest of the afternoon.
Get our recipe for Chef's Salad-Style Eggs on a Stick.
Chia Pudding
Chia seeds are rich in fiber (10 grams per serving) and healthy fats (8 grams per serving)—a combination that can help you feel satiated until your next meal.
To enjoy these seeds in a snack, you can bring on the go, try this Blackberry Cashew Chia Pudding made with cashews, non-dairy milk of your choice, blackberries, dates, and chia seeds.
Get our recipe for Paleo Blackberry Cashew Chia Pudding.
Chips & Salsa
Making your own salsa at home is much easier than you may think, and it only calls for a handful of ingredients. Because it's made with just tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime juice, and jalapeños, the calorie count is super low (less than 40 calories per serving), and you'll get a nice boost of antioxidants, especially from the tomatoes.
Get our recipe for 5-Ingredient, Restaurant-Quality Salsa.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Not only is this Spinach Artichoke Dip an absolutely delicious and cozy snack, but because it's made with ingredients like spinach, artichoke hearts, green chiles, and whole wheat pitas, it packs in 14 grams of fiber and has only 270 calories per serving.
The lower calorie count can help you stay on track with your goals, and the high fiber count can help improve your gut health and keep you full longer.
Get our recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip.
Protein Muffins
You may think muffins are more of an "unhealthy" snack because they're often loaded with sugars and contain very few nutrients. But when you make these Blueberry Protein Muffins, you'll get a big protein boost while lowering your intake of added sugars.
With ingredients like protein powder, eggs, Greek yogurt, and milk, you'll get around 11 grams of protein in each serving. Research shows that snacking on protein-rich foods can help increase your satiety and promote appetite control.
Get our recipe for Blueberry Protein Muffins.
Monkey Toast
Smear a slice of toasted whole-grain bread (these are some of our favorite healthy whole-grain brands) with peanut butter and banana slices. Peanut butter will give you 7 grams of protein and 16 grams of healthy fats, and you can top it with chia seeds for extra fiber. This combination of fiber, protein, and healthy fats is the trifecta of a filling snack.
Avocado Crackers
Layer a multigrain cracker with an avocado. You can also add a 1/4-inch thick slice of plum or romano tomato. Then sprinkle with salt and pepper, or your favorite seasoning.
Avocados provide over 7 grams of healthy fats and over 3 grams of fiber per serving, which are two nutrients that can help keep you full after eating. Eating this fruit with some multigrain crackers will add even more fiber to your snack.
Hummus & Veggies
Using a tiny jar for hummus is great for perfecting portion control—and creating healthy snacks! Simply divide up your portioned servings of hummus and dip your favorite vegetables (like celery and carrots).
A two-tablespoon serving of hummus will give you a few grams of protein and healthy fats—all for only 70 calories! The carrots and celery will add powerful antioxidants and keep the calorie count low.
Yogurt Parfait
A yogurt parfait is a snack that looks and tastes fancier than it actually is because it's truly one of the easiest things you can make! Just take Greek yogurt, granola, mint, and your favorite berries, and you'll have yourself a filling snack.
One of the healthiest parts of this snack is the yogurt, which provides 17 grams of protein to help keep you full and plenty of gut-healthy probiotics.
Get our recipe for Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait.
Energy Bites
These are called energy bites for a reason. Made of healthy fats like nuts (the walnuts in each bite provide around 1 or 2 grams of healthy fat) and paired with a boost of carbohydrates from dates and oats, you'll need just one or two of these to feel full.
Get the recipe for Carrot Cake Energy Bites.
Spiced Nuts & Seeds
Snacking on nuts and seeds can be a great way to stay full because they consist of fiber, protein, and healthy fats.
This Keto Macadamia Nut and Pepita Trail Mix combines ingredients like macadamia nuts, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds, and each serving yields 2 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein, and 12 grams of fat—all for only 121 calories.
Aside from providing fiber, healthy fat, and protein, pumpkin seeds are also high in zinc, and research shows they're great to eat for improving immunity.
Get our recipe for Keto Macadamia Nut and Pepita Trail Mix.
Tuna Veggie Melt
These Healthy Tuna Veggie Melts are full of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Combining chickpeas, tuna, reduced-fat cheddar, Greek yogurt, and whole-wheat burger buns or burger thins equals a snack that will help keep you full until it's time to eat again.
One serving of this healthy snack will give you 21 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber for under 350 calories, which means you can stay within your calorie goals and control your appetite at the same time.
Get our recipe for Healthy Tuna Veggie Melts.
Chocolate Dipped Bananas
When you have a sweet craving you need to satisfy, these Chocolate Dipped Bananas are an easy choice. Made with semi-sweet chocolate, bananas, sea salt, almonds, and shredded coconut, you get a lot of natural sweetness with less sugar than many other store-bought sweet treats.
Aside from being a lower-calorie snack at only 261 calories per serving, you'll get small amounts of healthy fats and fiber from the almonds, vitamin C and potassium from the bananas, and some protein and fiber from the semisweet chocolate.
Get our recipe for Chocolate Dipped Bananas.
Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppers
Stuff cherry peppers or bottled Peppadew peppers with soft goat cheese or mini balls of fresh mozzarella. Goat cheese is a creamy, lower-fat cheese that has only 5 grams of fat per ounce and also contains 5 grams of protein to help keep you full. Mozzarella is another cheese option, and providing a little over 6 grams of protein for around 6 grams of fat. Because the nutrition is so similar for both, it comes down to the flavors you like the best!
Get Vermont Creamery's recipe for Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppadew Peppers.
D.I.Y. Trail Mix
Make your tasty trail mix at home: Combine 1 cup of almonds, walnuts, or cashews (or a mix of all three) with 1/2 a cup of sunflower seeds and 1 1/2 cups of dried fruit like raisins, apricots, apples, prunes, or banana chips.
These ingredients can provide you with healthy fats, fiber, and protein. For instance, almonds have almost 4 grams of fiber, 6 grams of protein, and 9 grams of healthy fats per serving. Sunflower seeds have around 5 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 14 grams of healthy fat per serving. Raisins can provide you with a couple of grams of fiber and some natural sweetness to help you avoid added sugars.
These are just a few examples of ingredients you can use in your trail mix, but you can make it your own every time.
Ants on a Log
This is a nostalgic snack that can give you healthy fats, fiber, and a bit of natural sugar to satisfy your sweet cravings. To make them, just slather celery with smooth or chunky peanut butter and dot with as many raisins as you'd like.
The peanut butter can provide you with 7 grams of protein per serving to help keep you full, and the raisins and celery can provide you with a few grams of fiber to help fill you up as well.
Fruit and Nuts
Snacking doesn't have to be a big, fancy thing. Grab a tangerine, a handful of nuts, or a banana, and feel satisfied knowing that you didn't have to stress over another food choice. This snack provides fiber, healthy fats, and antioxidants, which is a win for those wanting a healthy treat.
For instance, nuts like almonds provide 6 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and 14 grams of healthy fats. Add in tangerines and bananas, and you'll get a delicious boost of potassium and vitamin C.
Cheese & Crackers
If you're looking for an easy, healthy snack, pair some low-fat cheese with high-fiber crackers, and you'll feel full for hours because of the protein and fiber combination.
For instance, if you choose a reduced-fat cheddar, you can get almost 7 grams of protein for only 2 grams of fat and 50 calories. That way, you can keep your total calorie intake on the lower end while still getting those 7 grams of protein to keep you full until your next meal.
Jerky
Jerky isn't just a gas station snack anymore. Grab a bag of healthy jerky—such as beef, venison, turkey, or veggie—for a high-protein, low-fat, zero-carb snack. If you opt for beef jerky, you'll get around 10 grams of protein for a little over 100 calories in each serving, which can help you feel satiated while sticking to a lower-calorie snack.
Hard Boiled Egg Protein Box
Make yourself a little protein bento box and bring out the nostalgia of Lunchables you used to eat as a kid—but with a healthier twist.
You can make your box your own, but we suggest some hard-boiled eggs, cottage cheese, berries, and nuts. The eggs can provide healthy fats (4 grams per egg) and protein (6 grams), the berries can provide fiber (2 grams per serving) and antioxidants, the almonds will provide healthy fats (14 grams per serving) and fiber (4 grams), and cottage cheese can provide filling protein (12 grams per serving).
Together, all of these ingredients can come together to form a deliciously filling snack.
Olives & Cheese
Snack like the Spaniards. For a high-protein, low-carb snack, pair olives with hard cheese. Olives not only satisfy our salty cravings but also contain healthy fats (3 grams per serving), while aged cheese like parmesan provides 10 grams of protein per serving.
Eating snacks like olives and cheese that have healthy fats and protein can help satiate your hunger until you're ready to eat again.
Cottage Cheese and Fruit
Cottage cheese has 12 grams of protein and only 90 calories per 1/2 cup serving, making it a great low-calorie, high-protein food. To enjoy it on the sweet side, slice up an apple or grab your favorite berries. Drizzle some honey and sprinkle some walnuts or chia seeds for extra fiber.
Greek Cucumber Salad
We don't just love this because it's so hydrating. No, this light and refreshing snack can also be made up so quickly that you'll be able to save time and energy. Chop up cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, onion, and feta. Sprinkle some olive oil and lemon juice to lightly coat the veggies. The cucumbers and tomatoes will provide helpful antioxidants and fiber for very few calories, which can help increase your satiety while still staying within your calorie goals. Adding olive oil can provide filling and healthy fats (4.5 grams per teaspoon).
Apples and Peanut Butter
This salty and sweet combination does more than remind you of your childhood. This protein (7 grams from a serving of peanut butter) and fiber (5 grams in an apple) combo will help you remain satiated until your next meal. Feel free to add some cinnamon to fancy things up.
Olive Tapenade
If you have one, add olives to a food processor until they are tiny pieces—otherwise, chop away using a good old-fashioned knife. Add olive oil, garlic salt, and lemon juice until blended, then pour over olive mash. Serve over grain-based crackers and enjoy. This combination of the healthy fats you'll get from olives (3 grams) and the fiber you can get from whole-grain crackers (3 grams) can help you feel more satiated as the day goes on.
Berry Cottage Cheese Toast
Toast is a super easy snack, and if you pile on the right toppings, you can have a super nutritious and filling treat. For instance, we love this Berry Cottage Cheese Toast because you get a gram of fiber from the berries and protein from the cottage cheese (12 grams per 1/2 cup serving). Combined, these nutrients help keep you full throughout the day.
Get our recipe for Berry Cottage Cheese Toast (and 14 other fun toast ideas!).
Grilled Veggies
You may not think of grilled vegetables as a snack food, but a recipe like this Easy Grilled Ratatouille Salad can actually be a deliciously easy way to get fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats.
The zucchini, bell peppers, asparagus, yellow squash, and mushrooms provide fiber to help keep you full, and the olive oil and pine nuts on top can provide healthy fats that also keep you full after eating.
Get our recipe for Easy Grilled Ratatouille.
Corn & Bean Salsa with Chips
A perfect blend of corn, black beans, chopped tomatoes, chopped bell peppers, red onion, and dressed with a splash of apple cider vinegar and lime juice. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve either with chips or as a side dish on its own.
The black beans provide fiber (7 grams per serving) and protein (7 grams per serving), while the corn, tomatoes, and bell peppers provide a nice boost of vitamins and antioxidants. A fiber-rich, protein-packed snack made with fresh ingredients—what else could we ask for?
Sesame-Seasoned Edamame
Edamame is one of the healthiest snacks you can eat! It's full of protein (18 grams per cup) and fiber (8 grams), and it's one of the few plant-based sources of complete protein, meaning it has all the amino acids your body needs to synthesize protein.
To enjoy your edamame, just boil a few cups of frozen edamame until tender. Drain and toss with a light coating of sesame oil, red pepper flakes, and kosher salt.
Cheese & Apple Toast
In the mood for a sweet and savory toast? We've got you covered, and this one is a healthy snack full of nutrients. For starters, the brie cheese provides 6 grams of protein, which can help keep you full. The apple provides around 2-3 grams of fiber, another nutrient known to help fill you up after eating. And for healthy fats to improve satiety, the walnuts also provide 18 grams.
Get our recipe for Cheese & Apple Toast.
Chili Spiced Mango
For a spicy-sweet snack, peel a mango and cut it into spears. Top with fresh lime juice and chili powder or chili flakes. The mango provides over 2 grams of fiber to help keep you full, and the natural sweetness from the fruit and the chili flakes' spiciness will help satisfy your cravings without adding sugar.
Veggies and Pesto
With these skewers, the more vegetables, the merrier! Simply grill a colorful array of vegetables topped with a light seasoning of pesto sauce. Grill until charred, and then devour!
Vegetables like mushrooms, eggplant, and bell peppers all have a gram or two of fiber to help satiate you, and the pesto can provide healthy fats to help keep you full.
Melon Wrapped in Cantaloupe
Wrap slices of melon or cantaloupe with good prosciutto or Spanish ham. That's all you need for a tasty, light, lower-calorie snack. You can keep the calorie count low (around 100 calories per serving), and the prosciutto provides 8 grams of protein to help keep you full.
Kale Chips
With a simple snack made from just kale and olive oil, you'll get a savory, low-calorie snack that you can enjoy instead of your regular potato chips. One cup of kale has only 10 calories, while the olive oil has only 40, bringing your total to 5o calories per serving!
Get our recipe for Kale Chips.
DIY Bistro Box
Why overpay for a gourmet Bistro Box when you can make it home for less and pack it with better ingredients? The best part about DIY? You can put whatever you want in it. We gave you some of our favorite toppings, but feel free to swap toast for crackers, cheddar for mozzarella, nut butter for hummus, and maybe even add some turkey slices. You get the point. Pair up your favorite treats and enjoy.
If you stick with ingredients like crackers, cheddar, nut butter, and turkey slices, you'll get protein, fiber, and healthy fats—the trifecta of filling nutrients.
Quick Turkey Roll-Up
Lay a slice of Swiss cheese on a cutting board. Top with a slice of smoked turkey and a spoonful of hummus or guacamole. Wrap and enjoy.
The Swiss cheese delivers 7 grams of protein and the smoked turkey gives you 9 grams. Guacamole would give you 2 grams of fiber and the hummus would give you about 5 grams of healthy fats. All of these nutrients can help keep you full until your next meal, making for a successful, healthy snack!
Pita and Hummus
Spread the inside of a pita half with plenty of hummus and top with sliced tomato, onion, and lettuce. Whole wheat pitas can provide 4 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein, and the hummus can provide 5 grams of healthy fats. Snacking on these will help satiate you and leave you feeling full until your next meal.
Quesadilla
Quesadillas made with chorizo, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, guacamole, and whole wheat tortillas make for a snack packed with filling nutrients. The chorizo and cheddar cheese provide protein (4 grams and 6 grams), and the tortillas and guacamole provide fiber (4 grams and 2 grams). All of these ingredients combined can make for a delicious and satiating snack.
Get our recipe for Crispy Quesadillas With Guacamole.
Tabbouleh Salad
Traditionally, this salad is made with bulgur, but you can also use quinoa if that is easier for you to grab. Mix in diced cherry tomatoes, green onion, chopped cucumber, salt, and pepper. Toss it in extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice. Some people even add chopped mint for more flavor.
Whether you choose bulgar or quinoa, you'll get a hefty fiber boost from each (4 grams with bulgar, 2.5 grams with quinoa). The olive oil adds healthy fats, and combined with the fiber, it can help satiate you until your next meal.
Instant Oats
You may think of oatmeal as only a breakfast item, but it can also be a healthy snack when you need something easy and quick to make. You'll get 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber from the oats, 7 grams of protein from the peanut butter, and 4 grams of healthy fats from the almonds. Together, these nutrients make for a filling snack.
Get our recipe for Healthy Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Banana.
English Muffin Pizzas
Who doesn't love snacking on a slice of pizza? Even though it's tasty, regular pizza doesn't have much to offer regarding nutrition. However, these English Muffin Mini Pizzas are a healthier twist on the original, so you can enjoy similar flavors but more health benefits.
Ingredients like English muffins and tomatoes can provide fiber, while the cheese, chicken sausage, and deli ham provide protein.
Get our recipe for Low-Calorie English Muffin Mini Pizzas.
Egg Salad
People often assume that egg salad is unhealthy because of all the mayo. However, this Curried Egg Salad uses light mayo, significantly cutting your calories. On top of that, you'll get a protein boost from the eggs and Greek yogurt, and if you use whole wheat pitas, you can get a few grams of fiber, too.
Get our recipe for Quick and Easy Curried Egg Salad.
Chips & Guacamole
A simple snack full of healthy fats and fiber to keep you full, just grab some of your favorite store-bought guacamole or make your own by mashing avocado, lime juice, cilantro, tomato, and salt together. Enjoy with your favorite tortilla chips.
Avocado (the main ingredient in guacamole) is a super healthy food to snack on. In a serving of avocado, you'll get 3 grams of fiber and 7 grams of healthy fats, which can help you feel satiated after snacking.
Get our recipe for Guacamole.
Cucumber Boats
These cucumber boats are made with cucumbers, cream cheese, and bacon. These flavorful ingredients combined provide 6 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber for only 181 calories. Because of the fiber and protein combo, you can feel fuller while still keeping your snack calories low.
Get our recipe for Everything Cream Cheese Cucumber Boats.
Stuffed & Wrapped Dates
This is a more indulgent snack than some of our other options, but it's full of flavor and will satisfy your most intense cravings, and it is made with more natural ingredients than what you'd get with some heavily processed, store-bought snacks.
It may not seem like much, but the bacon will give you 3 grams of protein per serving and the blue cheese will provide around 3 grams as well, so you can add to your protein intake and satisfy your cravings for only 220 calories.
Get our recipe for Bacon and Blue Cheese Stuffed Dates
7-Layer Dip
Individual 7-Layer Dip Cups are the perfect healthy snack. They're pre-portioned out, easy to grab and go, and full of fiber, healthy fats, and protein. Ingredients like sour cream, black beans, guacamole, salsa, cheddar jack cheese, and olives give this snack 8 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber, all for only 212 calories. This well-balanced fiber and protein snack can help you feel more full after eating.
Get our recipe for Healthy Individual 7-Layer Dip Snack Recipe
Watermelon Skewers
Thread chunks of watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, cherry tomatoes, pieces of fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves onto wooden skewers. Eating melons like watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew can provide you with vitamins and fiber, and combining these with mozzarella can give you a snack with fiber and protein that still keeps your calories low.
Simple and Savory Cheese Dip
Place fresh goat cheese in a small glass baking dish. Add chopped garlic, fresh herbs, a drizzle of olive oil, and black pepper. Bake until the cheese is bubbling, and enjoy on a slice of toast or warm pita bread.
Goat cheese is a tangy, creamy cheese that provides almost 6 grams of protein for only 75 calories, and choosing a whole wheat bread can give you a couple of grams of fiber, too. This combination will help you feel more full.
Tomato Bruschetta
Sometimes, the best snack is one that keeps your calories low while still providing beneficial nutrients. These easy bruschetta recipes keep calories under 250, and with ingredients like tomatoes, you'll also get a gram of filling fiber.
Get our recipe for The Best Bruschetta Recipe, Two Different Ways
Salmon and Cucumber Roll-Ups
This simple yet fancy combination creates a creamy, crunchy finger food that's just irresistible. The smoked salmon brings you a nice dose of protein with 16 grams per serving, and the cucumber slices provide helpful fiber (1.5 grams). Together, these yummy foods make a filling snack that will satiate you until your next meal.
Get our recipe for Keto Smoked Salmon on Cucumber Slices With Lemon-Avocado Sauce Recipe
Egg Bites
These Muffin-Tin Quiches are not only super healthy but are also easy to make early in the week and save for the moments you need a quick snack to take on the go.
With ingredients like eggs and gouda cheese, you'll get a nice boost of protein in these quiches. Each serving provides around 8-10 grams of protein, which can help keep you full. You'll also get a few grams of fiber from the broccoli, which can help fill you up and keep your gut microbiome healthy.
Get our recipe for Healthy Muffin-Tin Quiches With Smoked Gouda and Ham.
Caprese Skewers
Are you bored of cheese and crackers? For a yummier, healthier snack, cut fresh mozzarella into 1/2-inch cubes. Skewer on toothpicks with fresh tomatoes and basil and drizzle with balsamic. For a more shelf-stable snack, substitute the fresh tomatoes for sundried tomatoes.
The fresh mozzarella will provide 6 grams of protein and only 85 calories, while the tomatoes will give you a small amount of fiber (about 1 gram) and helpful antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene. Lycopene is known to help reduce disease risk, lower blood pressure, and improve inflammation.
Burrata and Fruit
Take your cheese plate to the next level. Snack time will feel particularly indulgent with this burrata spread. Simply cut open burrata (which provides 5 grams of protein and only 70 calories) and eat alongside some fresh figs and peaches. Drizzle on some olive oil for a touch of healthy fats (4 grams per teaspoon), and you may not even be hungry by the time dinner rolls around.
Dehydrated Fruit
There are many brands that make healthier dried or dehydrated fruit snacks. They're easy to keep in the pantry and will satisfy your sweet craving with a fraction of the sugar and calories than a bar of ice cream. Just make sure you avoid the brands that use added sugars, as fruit is already high in natural sugar on its own.
Artichoke Mix
Mix a few marinated artichoke hearts (usually sold in a jar) in a small bowl with roasted red peppers, olives, and chunks of cheese (like parmesan, manchego, or gruyere). Ingredients like the olives can give you healthy fats (3 grams per serving) and the cheese can provide filling protein (10 grams per serving) to help control your appetite.
This story has been updated to include new information, fact-checking, and copyedits.
