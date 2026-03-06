7 Best Frozen Burger Brands With No Antibiotics, According to Shoppers

These frozen burger brands skip antibiotics.

In a perfect world, every burger you buy at the store would be antibiotic and hormone-free as a matter of course, but this is simply not the case (yet). On the plus side, more and more companies are listening to public demand for better quality meat for themselves and their families, meat that doesn’t lead to health concerns and environmental issues. If you want clean, good beef with great ingredients, here are seven of the best frozen burger brands with no antibiotics that shoppers love.

Force Of Nature Grass Fed Beef Burger Patties

Force Of Nature Meats Grass Fed Beef Burger Patties are made with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, with no antibiotics or added hormones, gluten or soy. “Love these burgers. They make the best meal when I’m crunched for time,” one shopper said.

Thousand Hills 100% Grass Fed Beef Patties

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed Unseasoned 100% Grass Fed Beef Patties are made with no hormones or antibiotics—just delicious grass-fed, pasture-raised beef. “I love this product!” one shopper said. “Anything from this brand I can always count on to be worth every penny. The patties are huge, but do get smaller when you cook them. The taste is amazing when you add your own seasoning.”

Verde Farms Ground Beef Burger Patties

Verde Farms Ground Beef Burger Patties are made from organic, 100% grass-fed, grass-finished free range beef with zero antibiotics or added hormones. “These are by far of the best burgers we have ever had!” one Amazon shopper raved. “Our grandkids gobbled them down and said the same !! They were juicy, moist and had an incredibly good flavor.”

TruBeef Organic Burger Patties

TruBeef Organic Burger Patties are grass-fed and grass-finished, with absolutely no hormones, antibiotics, glyphosate, or other questionable fillers, additives, and chemicals. “Every product of theirs is absolutely amazing. We actually even bought our doctor a giftcard as a gift for delivering our baby. It taste amazing, melts in your mouth, and you know it is clean and healthy for you. I will forever speak highly about this company,” one shopper shared in the reviews.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nebraska Star Beef All Natural Angus Ground Beef

Nebraska Star Beef All Natural Angus 80/20 Ground Beef is a mixture of USDA Choice and USDA Prime Angus beef. No fillers, no “mechanically separated” stuff, no additives, no preservatives or water added, no hormones or antibiotics. “The meat is fresh and very tasty. Highly recommend,” one Amazon shopper said.

Heartstone Farm Burger Patties

Heartstone Farm Burger Patties are an excellent option, made without hormones, antibiotics or mRNA vaccines. “These were the best burgers I have done on my smoker ever,” one shopper raved. “Perfect in every which way. Definitely ordering more. 350 for 30 minutes to perfection.”

Thomas Farms Organic Grass Fed Ground Beef Burgers

Thomas Farms Organic 85% Lean Grass Fed Ground Beef Burgers are made from beef raised without antibiotics or added hormones. “Very helpful when you need something quick and easy!! Pick them almost every time I shop as a animal based eating gal :),” one Sprouts shopper said.