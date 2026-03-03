McDonald’s Just Added a Massive New Burger to the Menu Today

The new Big Arch stacks two quarter-pound patties.

Bigger isn’t always better. But, according to international McDonald’s fans, sometimes it is. After going internationally viral, the Golden Arches dropped some major domestic news this week: The biggest, boldest burger ever is entering the fast food game. March 3rd, the Big Arch Burger will be available in the United States for a limited time.

The Big Arch is a large-and-in-charge fast-food burger. It consists of two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, fresh lettuce, tangy pickles, and a “game-changing” Big Arch Sauce, a tangy, creamy sauce with a perfect balance of mustard, pickle, and sweet tomato flavors. All of this comes sandwiched between toasted sesame and poppy seed buns. The chain is calling it the “most McDonald’s, McDonald’s burger” yet!

McDonald’s shared about the Big Arch on Instagram. “it’s like all ur favorite mcd’s burgers in one burger. big arch out 3.3,” the chain captioned the post.

The immediate reaction? Total excitement. “She is beautiful to me,” one follower commented. “This looks incredible,” another wrote. “Big arch? BIG YUM,” added another.

One of our favorite food influencers has already tried the Big Arch, showing off the big, juicy-looking sandwich in a video. “McDonald’s new Big Arch Burger is officially launching in the United States and we’re trying it out. Coming to McDonald’s March 3rd with some locations selling it early, the Big Arch is another international behemoth. Featuring two quarter pound patties, white cheddar cheese, a new Arch Sauce, and more, it’s one of the biggest burgers the brand has ever put on the menu. Will you be trying McDonald’s new Big Arch Burger?” he asked. “That is really good. It is worth the hype,” he exclaims in between bites. “Man this thing is huge,” he adds. “It’s delicious,” he continues, adding that the patties are “juicy,” and confirming that its one of “McDonald’s best LTOs in a long time.” “i haven’t had mcdonald’s in a minute but i might have to try this,” a follower commented. “Had this in Germany and the sauce was genuinely so good. Super messy though,” another added.

How much will you have to pay to experience the Big Arch? According to those who have already seen it on the menu, the price is hovering between $8 and $10. Keep in mind that it’s an entire half-pound of meat—as one woman found out the hard way.

On a recent episode of The eXpat Files, a podcast series David Chen shares on his Patreon, Chen’s wife—who goes by @joyofnapping—shared a cautionary tale after trying the burger in Portugal, where the couple recently relocated from Seattle.

“It’s too delicious—the Big Arch burger is too delicious. That is my warning to you,” she said.

She explained that after hours doing a beach cleanup, she stopped at the drive-thru and ordered two Big Arch Burger meals—one for herself and one for Dave—along with some sides.

“Do not eat an entire Big Arch Burger after you have been at the beach sweating and exerting yourself for hours,” she warned. “The Big Arch Burger is so big. It is a half a pound of beef! I don’t think people understand this.”

Apparently, the Big Arch lives up to its name.