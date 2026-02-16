5 Grocery Chains Expanding Budget-Friendly Private Label Items This Year

These grocery chains are doubling down on private labels in 2026.

Grocery store private labels are big business—with groceries more expensive than ever, shoppers are making every effort to save on their bills, and switching from big brand names to “own-brand” just makes sense. Labels like Costco’s Kirkland Signature and Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark offer top quality at outstanding value, and private-label sales hitting $282.8B in 2025, outselling national brands. “Store brands are outperforming national brands across the U.S., growing faster, expanding share, and delivering record-setting sales results,” said Peggy Davies, President of the Private Label Manufacturers Association. So what can shoppers expect in 2026? Here are five grocery chain private labels expanding this year.

Costco Kirkland Signature

Kirkland Signature is responsible for around a third of Costco’s sales, and shows no signs of slowing down—more than 30 new items were launched in the last quarter. “We continue to work closely with our suppliers to find ways to mitigate the impact of tariffs,” says Costco CFO Gary Millerchip. “This includes leaning into KS items and increasing domestically sourced goods. Examples include an increased emphasis on items in health and beauty, live goods, tires, and mattresses.”

Target Good & Gather

Target’s private labels including Good & Gather, up & up and Cat & Jack, are wildly popular and constantly expanding. “With $30 billion in annual sales, we know our owned brands are a huge part of the fabric of our company and your shopping experience. One of our most popular brands, up&up has been a go-to for everyday essentials since it launched 15 years ago, and loved by our guests for its wide selection, high quality and low prices,” the chain says.

Sam’s Club Member’s Mark

Sam’s Club excellent Member’s Mark label is not only expanding but reformulating. “Sam’s Club has reached a 100% ‘Made Without’ milestone for all Member’s Mark food and beverage products, successfully removing over 40 unwanted ingredients and certified synthetic colors without compromising on taste or disruptive value,” the chain says. “In 2026, we aspire to take this vision further by expanding our standards to other areas of the club, including cosmetics, health and wellness, laundry, and more.”

Walmart Bettergoods

Walmart’s Bettergoods brand is a major hit with shoppers who love the quality and price point of these products. With approximately 400 items and almost $500 million in sales, the brand is a runaway success since launching in 2024. “What’s exciting to me about this is 40% of the customers that buy a Bettergood[s] item are coming back as repeat customers,” says John David Rainey, executive vice president and CFO of Walmart. I think it really speaks to the quality of the overall assortment.”

Aldi Specially Selected

More than 90% of Aldi's inventory is private label, and the store is now rebranding so that the "Aldi" name is on all packaging aside from Clancy's, Simply Nature and Specially Selected. "As we worked on this refresh for the past few years, we drew so much inspiration from our fans. Our customers already call our private labels 'ALDI brands,' and we're excited to officially recognize them with a name they can see and trust," Scott Patton, Aldi's chief commercial officer, said in a statement.