7 Grocery Finds That Make Christmas Dinner Easy

Making Christmas dinner can be incredibly stressful, but it doesn’t have to be: Even if you don’t have all hands on deck in the kitchen, planning ahead a little and buying specific food items can turn dinner preparation into a breeze. And the best part? Your guests will marvel at how you managed to pull off this spectacular meal without breaking a sweat. Here are seven grocery finds that make hosting Christmas dinner a delight.

Costco Pies

Shoppers can grab a whole giant Pumpkin Pie from Costco for less than it would take to make it themselves. The warehouse chain also offers seasonal apple pies, cheesecakes, and much more for all your holiday dessert needs. Pro tip—if you have guests actually staying with you, grab a pack of the croissants for an easy breakfast/lunch option.

HoneyBaked Ham

There is nothing more simple than getting a precooked HoneyBaked Ham for Christmas—you don’t even have to warm it up. Just thaw it in the fridge and let it room temp before serving with all the sides you can think of. Traditionalists can also pick up a precooked turkey breast (or both, why not?).

Del Monte French Style Green Beans

Grab some cans of Del Monte French Style Green Beans from Target, now at a new lower price (check your local store as prices vary by region). "I love this brand and this cut! I use it all the time for my green bean casserole around the holidays. I love the cut because it's not as crunchy as regular green beans. It's a staple for my holiday recipes!" one shopper said.

Popeyes Turkey

Popeyes is offering whole pre-cooked Cajun-Style Turkey shipped right to your door—just thaw, heat, serve, and enjoy, the chicken chain says. “It’s juicy, it’s easy, and it’s only here for a limited time. Lock yours in before they’re gone!”

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s deli section can be relied on for putting together beautiful charcuterie plates and appetizers—from cheese and meat to crackers and fruit, the store is a one-stop shop. Guests will love the ​​Totally Cheeseball Cheese Spread, an elevated play on the retro cheese ball. “I had the cheese spread with the cornbread crisps and it was SO good!” one shopper said.

Snake River Farms

For those who want to get a little fancy this Christmas, the Wagyu Smoked Prime Rib from Snake River Farms is a treat. This boneless prime rib is hand trimmed, hand seasoned, and smoked low and slow with real Texas post oak. “SRF has never let us down. This was the BEST piece of prime rib my family and I have ever had and it made our New Year’s dinner even better,” one happy customer said.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods/Amazon Prime customers can pick up an entire pre-cooked Christmas meal from their local store, taking every bit of work out of the big day. “Dazzle with classics like Heirloom Roasted Turkey and Salt & Pepper Prime Rib Roast, sides like Truffled Parmesan Mashed Potatoes and sweets like Malted Chocolate Bûche de Noël. Or choose a complete catered meal for ease and elegance,” the chain says.