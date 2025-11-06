Over the weekend, I ran into Target and discovered that the holidays have arrived. Halloween was already cleared from the store, and Christmas decor and food were everywhere. If you are craving festive food and drinks, the store is filling up with coffee pods, snacks, and candy to curb your cravings. Here are the 7 best new Target Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Light Roast Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods

Bring me all the holiday coffee! Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Light Roast Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods are at Target. “I Love this coffee , its smooth, rich, and full.of flavor, i would recommend it too everyone , I wish you could carry it year round,” writes a shopper. “Oh my gosh, this is seriously my favorite coffee pod there is. It has so much flavor that I use a lot less creamer. It’s the perfect balance of nutty with chocolate. This will definitely be my Fall and Winter go to,” another adds.

Hearth & Hand Christmas Cocoa Bar in Glass Latch Jars

Create a hot chocolate bar at your holiday gathering with Christmas Cocoa Bar in Glass Latch Jars – 15.2oz – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Table for $14.99. “Bought this set to make a hot chocolate bar this year. Very cute set. Be aware that the marshmallows are hard. They are like the kind found in cereal. Love that the jar can be refilled as needed,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Peppermint Whipped Dairy Topping

Level up your whipped cream game with Peppermint Whipped Dairy Topping – 13oz – Favorite Day for $3.49. “Delicious, creamy, peppermint! The perfect whipped cream for my coffee every morning. No weird after taste! I grabbed an extra two cans to enjoy through January after the holidays,” writes one shopper. “This is great with hot cocoa and coffee. My son loves it. Just bought our second can. A must for the Holidays!”

Peppermint Christmas Candy Cups

Peppermint Christmas Candy Cups – 7.2oz – Favorite Day are edible cups that will make a festive and delicious cup for hot cocoa.

Christmas DIY Candy Charcuterie

A candy charcuterie board? This Christmas DIY Candy Charcuterie – 31.4oz – Favorite Day, has everything needed to create a holiday candy grazing board. “It so fun to make and so good to eat you have to try it,” writes a shopper. “Try it for yourself but if you don’t like candy I would give it to someone for a gift,” adds another.

HARIBO Sweet and Sour Christmas Reindeer Gummy Candy Stocking Stuffers

Bring me all the holiday gummies. HARIBO Sweet and Sour Christmas Reindeer Gummy Candy Stocking Stuffers, 10oz is just $4.29. “Literally my favorite. We like sour candy in this house. There are 3 colors that are sour/tart and they are very yummy! The other sweet ones taste good, as well,” writes a shopper.

Christmas Cinnamon Bun Snack Mix

And, make sure you have a holiday snack mix to fill up all the bowls. Christmas Cinnamon Bun Snack Mix – 13.5oz – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Table offers sweet meets savory crunchies at $8.99 a tube.