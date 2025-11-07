Over the weekend, Christmas Queen Mariah Carey made it official: The holiday season is here. In case all the holiday shopping and decorating is making you hungry, Walmart is here for it. The store is already stocked with Christmas foods, including snacks, candy, and gingerbread houses. Here are the 7 best new Walmart Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Christmas Candy

Holiday candy is here in a big way. Get the M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Christmas Candy – 10 oz Bag for $3.96. “These are so fun and add a nice little touch of holiday sweetness to anything you can dream up!” writes a shopper. “These tiny morsels of chocolate are the perfect candies to put in your next baking project or just directly in your mouth. I love making chocolate chip cookies using these. 10/10 can’t go wrong,” another adds.

The Elf on the Shelf Mini Gingerbread House Kit

If you have an Elf on the Shelf, build them a festive home. The Elf on the Shelf Mini Gingerbread House Kit, 7 oz, 5.87 includes: pre-baked gingerbread, pre-made icing, candy jewels, fruity gummies, and scene setters. “Beautiful little family project!” writes a shopper. “My husband made it with the kids, I heard them the whole time I was cooking. I believe this is a great family project, because it brought my kids and their father together with lots of giggles and laughter! I absolutely loved hearing that! It ended up as beautiful as it sounded! I love it! I’d buy this everyday just to hear that and see how beautiful it becomes!”

Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen, Christmas Candy

Peeps aren’t just for easter. These Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen, Christmas Candy, 3 Count (1.5 Ounce) are “Yummy,” per shoppers. “Cute and delicious! My grandkids love the Snowman Peeps,” writes one. “Such a cute theme! Classic peeps taste! Great price!” adds another.

D.F Stauffer Biscuit Co Holiday Shortbread Cookies

D.F Stauffer Biscuit Co Holiday Shortbread Cookies are another favorite of shoppers. “Love love love,” writes one. “I have bought so many of these this time around and need more please.” Another adds. “I bought a bag of these at Christmas and I couldn’t stop eating them! They are SO DELICIOUS!. And then they were gone. I wish you would make this shortbread cookie all year long!!! I’m going to have to wait a whole year to get another bag, but at least next Christmas I’ll know to stock up!!! Please bring them back in an all-year version!!!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hickory Farms Signature Beef Summer Sausage

Does anything remind you more of holiday parties than Hickory Farms Signature Beef Summer Sausage? Get the 7 oz staple for $4.96. “Great Appetizer,” writes a shopper. “Wow… This is by far the best seasoned summer sausage I’ve ever eaten. I got it for a meat tray dueing Christmas, but never used it as id purchased one already premade….a mistake on my part not to put thison the tray. just opened today, and soooo delish. Will definitely have on the menu again!” Another adds. “Reminds me of years gone by. Tastses great. Well worth the money and the wait.”

GiftPop Elf Christmas Popcorn Tin

If your family watches Elf on repeat during the holidays, get this GiftPop Christmas Popcorn Tin, Warner Brothers Elf Movie, Assorted Popcorn, 21 ounces. It is available now.

Russel Stover Christmas Hot Chocolate Melt-Away Milk Chocolate Santas

My daughter is obsessed with hot chocolate and Christmas, so I am picking up these Russel Stover Christmas Hot Chocolate Melt-Away Milk Chocolate Santas now. “I first saw these last year and now I am so glad they are back. I will stock up to last the whole hot cocoa season. put some whip cream on your cup of cocoa and stand these guys up in it. its both so cute and later so tasty. try not to just eat them right out of the bag. they are a super good chocolate, but they melt really fast in your hot cocoa,” writes a shopper.