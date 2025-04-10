7 Grocery Items Shoppers Say Are Just Too Expensive Now

There are few people these days who don't approach each shopping trip with a strict budget, especially when it comes to non-essentials like snacks and treats. Grocery prices remain high, but what really bothers shoppers is how expensive even the traditionally "cheaper" items are these days. We're not talking about the nice supermarket ribeyes or fancy sourdough loaves, but items that were always affordable and just aren't anymore. From chicken wings to canned fish, here are seven grocery items shoppers cannot justify spending money on right now.

Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are sadly no longer the "cheap" option, customers say. "Chicken Wings used to be inexpensive. Now it's about $14+ for a dozen +/- in my store," one Redditor shared. "Wings have remained an easy way to gouge most consumers. I believe bulk wing pricing dropped significantly approximately 2 years ago. Not sure what it's like now," another said.

Skirt Steak

Shoppers are appalled at how expensive even the "cheaper" cuts of steak are right now. "Skirt steak. $22/lb is ridiculous," one Redditor complained. "That's nuts!!! This used to be a cheap cut of meat. Back in college days," another commented. "That and flank steak. Why fajitas were such a hit because it was the 'cheap steak'," a third agreed.

Sardines

Sardines have become very trendy, and now the prices are going up, shoppers say. "Sardines are going through that now. Use to be super cheap and the cheap cans seemed to have jumped a dollar or two and some companies jumped $5. All because it became popular on TikTok," one person commented. "Seriously!!!! Sardines are a poor man's staple. I like the Trader Joe's ones from Portugal in olive oil. Those went up in price. The price doubled. I thought it was isolated to those particular ones," another agreed.

Breakfast Cereal

Many shoppers are shocked at how expensive brand-name cereal is these days. "For me it's Cereal. Those I like are now $6 a box. Made me realize it's already processed junk that I shouldn't have been eating anyway. So I'm finding healthier choices in morning," one shopper said. "I'm doing my best to convince my wife that the store-brand knockoffs are perfectly fine. A $3 box of 'Oats & More' is just as mediocre as a $6 box of Honey Bunches of Oats," another commented.

Chips

Even chips are becoming too expensive to enjoy, shoppers say. "Chips. A bag of Spicy Cheetos is 7.29 where I'm at," one shared. "I almost choked when I saw Doritos at over 6 bucks," another complained. "Absolutely! I put them right back. I ain't paying that!" a third commented. "It used to be the cheap thing to bring to parties now if you bring chips you make everyone else think you're a millionaire," another said.

Soda

Many shoppers are saying soda is no longer an affordable treat. "Soda seems like a total waste of money. It always kind of was, but without a good sale it's just not worth it," one Redditor said. "Yeah, pop is my vice so I'm always on the lookout for sales in my area. What's sad is a good price used to be $2.50 for a 12 pack, now it's $4," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eggs

Eggs are still way too expensive to buy from the market, shoppers say. "If you live in or near a rural area — I highly recommend getting to know someone who raises chickens and sells eggs. You'll likely be able to get the goods for dirt cheap, or even for free," one Redditor recommended. "We buy our eggs from a friend. It was $3 per dozen up until a few months ago when they had to raise their prices. Now eggs are actually cheaper at the grocery store, even cage-free," another agreed.