7 Grocery Store Hot Dogs Shoppers Actually Buy Again and Again

There’s some good and bad news about hot dogs. Let’s start with the good: They are delicious. There’s something about the ballpark and BBQ favorite that is simply perfection, the smoky goodness of a dog, slathered in condiments like ketchup and mustard, and topped with sauerkraut, onions, relish, whatever does it for you, and stuffed in a bun that just gives me all the feelings. The bad? They aren’t very good for you. However, eating them in moderation is probably okay, according to Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “Eating hot dogs occasionally is unlikely to harm health, but frequent intake is tied to increased risk of chronic diseases, especially colorectal cancer and heart disease,” she recently told me. On that note, here are 7 grocery store hot dogs that shoppers buy repeatedly.

Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs

Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs are the hottest thing at the Costco food court, and are so good, even food trucks buy them in bulk. “These dogs are delish! I came across them in a weird way. We went to DC for a weekend getaway and stopped to get a hot dog from a food truck. We liked it so much we went back for another. I asked the lady who was working the food truck where they got the hotdogs from. She showed me the package. When we got home, I went to Costco and bought 2 packages,” writes a shopper.

Nathan’s Famous Skinless Beef Franks

Nathan’s Famous Skinless Beef Franks are a classic ballpark staple that shoppers buy on repeat. “These are so much better than any hot dog that’s ever been made. I don’t know what it is but they are very very good. Taste awesome very juicy,” writes a shopper. Another claims they are “exactly what I think of when I think of a beef hot dog. They have classic taste and just the right size. I didn’t used to be able to get Nathan’s in the grocery store when I was younger so I’m glad they’re available now.”

Hebrew National Beef Franks

Hebrew National Beef Franks are Kosher all-beef dogs with classic ballpark taste. To be certified Kosher, meats have to meet several criteria. For example, they can’t contain pork or shellfish, non-kosher ingredients or additives, or dairy. Lots of shoppers swear by them. “My favorite hot dogs. There is no other store bought comparison. So much flavor!” writes one. Another adds that they “have the shortest list of ingredients that look like chemical factory product catalog, compared to other brands.”

Ball Park Beef Franks

Inspired by ballpark dogs, Ball Park Beef Franks are a favorite of lots of shoppers. “The best by far,” writes a Target shopper. “We love these. They cook up great and are delicious. Don’t even need condiments. Always buy beef and prefer natural casing. Taste just as good when they have been frozen.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boar’s Head Beef Frankfurters

If you are concerned with ingredients, Boar’s Head Beef Frankfurters are premium beef dogs are worth splurging on. “We are fans of this new dog in town! It tastes delicious and has a crunch due to the casing. The best part is that there are no nitrates/preservatives added. The kids wanted more and they can. I won’t need to look for Nathan’s hot dogs with casing at the supermarkets anymore. Officially switching over to this one,” writes a Giant shopper.

Trader Joe’s Organic Grass-Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

If you are hunting for a clean-label hot dog made from grass-fed, uncured, and filler-free beef, head to Trader Joe’s. Its Organic Grass-Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs contain zero questionable ingredients. The first on the list is USDA-certified Organic Beef from Grass Fed cows, “yielding delicious flavor,” the store says. “You’ll also find sea salt and celery powder in the ingredients. These serve not so much as flavoring, but to effectively ‘cure’ our Uncured Dogs, allowing us to leave out unwanted preservatives, such as nitrates & nitrites.” Other ingredients include all organic seasonings, like garlic puree, minced onion, paprika, and red pepper flakes.

7 Packaged Hot Dogs Made Without Filler

Teton Waters Ranch Bun Length Hot Dog

Teton Waters Ranch is another delicious option. The brand’s Bun Length Hot Dog are made with 100% grass-fed, finished beef and are uncured without any fillers, added nitrates, nitrites, or sugar. They are super delicious and regularly land on top in our best hot dogs roundups.