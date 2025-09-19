7 Packaged Hot Dogs Made Without Filler

Grilling season is pretty much over but there’s never a wrong time to enjoy a juicy, perfectly prepared hot dog—it’s one of the quickest and most convenient ways to enjoy a meal or snack. While hot dogs have never been considered the healthiest option, these days customers have some great choices for hot dogs that are made with real meat and not packed with a ton of questionable additives. So which ones should you keep an eye out for the next time you hit the grocery store? Here are seven packaged hot dogs made without filler meat and by-products.

Applegate Organics Uncured Beef Hot Dog

Applegate Organics The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog is made from 100% grass-fed pasture-raised beef and no added nitrites or nitrates. “Smoky, saturated flavor, honest ingredients – one of the best hotdogs I’ve ever eaten. My only complaint is that they disappear too quickly from my fridge 🙂 If boiled first, the saltiness goes away and they are just perfect! Please don’t stop making these,” one fan wrote in the reviews.

Fork In the Road Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Fork In the Road is one of the best brands for “cleaner” and better-for-you deli meats, and the Mighty Good Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are no exception. These dogs are made with sustainable, family farmed beef, garlic, onions, and paprika, and have no added nitrites or nitrates.

Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are made with 100% grass-fed beef, no added nitrites or nitrates, and no strange fillers or additives. Our own reviewer at Eat This, Not That! Calls these dogs “smoky and savory with a satisfying snap”.

Trader Joe’s Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs

Trader Joe’s Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs are made with USDA certified Organic Beef from Grass Fed cows, the chain promises. “You’ll also find sea salt and celery powder in the ingredients. These serve not so much as flavoring, but to effectively “cure” our Uncured Dogs, allowing us to leave out unwanted preservatives, such as nitrates & nitrites. What else goes into our Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs? The rest of the ingredients are all organic seasonings, things like garlic puree, minced onion, paprika, and red pepper flakes. No fillers. No kidding.”

True Story Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

True Story Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are made without any nitrites, nitrates, or preservatives. “We make our skinless hot dogs with 100% grass-fed organic beef, seasoned with a touch of spice. The result? A delicious, juicy hot dog loved by kids and grownups alike,” the brand says.

365 Everyday Value Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

365 Everyday Value Organic Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs are made from grass-fed beef without any nitrites, nitrates, antibiotics, or hormones. “I originally ordered a different brand of grass fed beef hotdogs, but they were out so they substituted the Whole Foods brand. They are delicious! They actually remind me of Vienna beef dogs. Very authentic, including the casing,” one Amazon customer raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Niman Ranch Fearless Uncured Beef Franks

Niman Ranch Fearless Uncured Beef Franks are made with better-for-you ingredients without sacrificing flavor. “Developed in response to consumer demand, our uncured frank contains no added nitrates or nitrites, with the same great taste as the original,” the brand says. “Our Uncured Beef Fearless Franks are great for your next outing or barbecue.”