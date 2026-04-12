4 Chain Grocery Stores With the Best Loyalty Rewards to Offset Rising Gas Costs

Save money at the pump with these rewarding grocery store loyalty programs.

Gas prices are higher than ever (especially in California where it’s almost beyond belief), and shoppers are doing whatever they can to bring costs down when it’s time to fill the tank. Many stores offer generous discounts via points on gas, helping shoppers to manage expenses while encouraging them to shop at specific grocery chains. If you want to sign up for a program that will take some sting out of your next visit to a gas station, here are four grocery chains offering excellent loyalty rewards to offset rising gas prices.

Kroger

Kroger’s fuel points loyalty program is one of the best you can get, applying to the chain’s family of stores including Ralphs, Food 4 Less, and more. “Whenever you shop and use your Shopper’s Card, you’ll earn 1 Fuel Point for every $1 you spend,” the company explains. “You can easily redeem Fuel Points you’ve earned at any of our Fuel Centers or partner fuel stations. Fuel Points can be redeemed at our Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers and participating Shell locations.”

Safeway

Safeway customers can use their points to save $1 a gallon on gas. Members can earn 1 point for every $1 spent on groceries, 2 points for every $1 spent on gift cards, and 1 point for every $1 spent on qualifying pharmacy purchases. “Now you can earn points to use at Safeway gas stations and at participating Chevron and Texaco stations,” says H & H Energy Group. “You can use up to 20¢ per gallon in Rewards for a single fill-up at a Chevron or Texaco station. You can use up to $1 per gallon in Rewards for a single fill-up at a Safeway gas station.”

Harris-Teeter

Harris-Teeter allows shoppers to save more money at the pump. “When you save your Fuel Points, you can receive savings up to $1 off per gallon on fuel purchases at Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and participating BP and Amoco stations, up to 1,000 fuel points in a single fill-up. For each increment of 100 fuel points redeemed at a Harris Teeter Fuel Station, or participating BP or Amoco station, 10 ¢ off per gallon will be awarded,” the chain says. The company also has frequent specials on fuel points, offering up to 4× fuel points during some promotions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walmart

Walmart + members can get some impressive savings at their next fill up. The chain allows shoppers to save 10¢ per gallon at Walmart, Exxon™, Mobil™ & Murphy station, and to get member prices on fuel at Sam’s Club. Members can also take advantage of auto care deals, with free flat tire repair and more at Walmart Auto Care Centers.