Stock up on asparagus, artisanal bread, and more discounted Aldi products.

Aldi is one of the most reliable grocery stores for buying delicious food and beverages at reasonable prices. The store has amassed a cult following for delivering primarily on value. And, when the store runs sales, promotions, and price drops, the savings are super-sized. Right now, there are so many sensational deals on everything you need for your refrigerator and pantry. Here are the 5 best new Aldi special offers you need to buy before they’re gone.

Fruits and Veggies

Aldi has dropped the price on lots of popular produce. One pound of asparagus is $1.95, down from $2.85, while a 2-pound container of carrots is just $1.29, 0.20 cheaper than it was before. Over in the fruit aisle, grapes are also a great deal. A package of green grapes is now just $3.80 instead of $4.03.

A Favorite Bread

L’oven Fresh Artisanal Bread is now 11 percent cheaper. Get the loaf for $3.15 instead of $3.55. Shoppers appreciate the thick-cut slices, rustic texture, and versatility, using it in sandwiches, toast, and grilled cheese. “I love this bread. Normally I don’t care for Aldi bread except the 12-grain but this one is so good,” writes a Redditor.

Mini Waffle Cones

Benton’s Mini Waffle Cones – Dark Chocolate, a favorite treat of shoppers, are 23 percent off, $3.05 down from $3.95. They are “ridiculously good,” according to shoppers. ” I’m really impressed! I could finish this entire bag,” another writes. “These are great! I put a tiny tbsp of ice cream on top and it’s a great treat,” a third says.

Cheese

Head on over to the cheese aisle for lots of great deals, ranging from spreadable cheese to cubes. Happy Farms Spicy Pepper Spreadable Cheese Wedge is $1.99 from $2.85. And, if you prefer chunks, Happy Farms Extra Sharp New York Cheddar Cheese Cubes and Happy Farms Gouda Cheese Cubes are $3.19 from $3.29.

And, Various Boxed Mac and Cheese Options

If you are a boxed-macaroni-and-cheese family, now is the time to stock up on all your Aldi favorites. Simply Nature Shells & Real Aged Cheddar, a more gourmet option, is $3.29, down from $3.45, while Simply Nature Organic Shells and Real Aged Cheddar is $1.59, down from $1.75.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e