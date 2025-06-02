 Skip to content

Want Abs After 40? Do These 5 Gym Moves To Torch Belly Fat

A strength coach shares the best gym moves to combat belly fat and build abs after 40.
Avatar for John Chapple
By
Published on June 2, 2025 | 10:00 AM

It’s no secret that bodies change after 40. Hormonal and metabolic shifts that occur during this stage of life are not typically easy on the waistline. If your goal is to have abs after 40, get excited. We spoke with Laura Caddy, CPT and
women’s strength specialist, who provides the five best belly fat workouts to start doing ASAP at the gym. With consistency and hard work, you can reach your goal.

Belly fat is simply more stubborn after the age of 40. Laura says there are several reasons why.

“[A] hormonal decline, especially estrogen, affects fat distribution, driving more storage around the midsection,” she tells us. “[There’s also a] loss of lean muscle [that] lowers resting metabolic rate, making fat loss harder without targeted resistance training. [Lastly], chronic stress and sleep disruptions [are] more common in midlife [and] can elevate cortisol and hinder fat burning.”

The biggest mistake many individuals make is putting too great an emphasis on cardio and calorie cutting. This can result in stalled fat loss, more muscle loss, and lower energy levels. Unfortunately, these negative outcomes are higher for women.

Laura says, “The key is building, not just burning.”

Here are the top five belly fat workouts Laura recommends for those aged 40 and up. Gym time just got a major upgrade.

Barbell Deadlifts (3 sets of 8 reps)

woman doing barbell deadlifts
Shutterstock

Barbell deadlifts fire up full-body muscle groups, strengthen the core, and spike metabolism.

  1. Stand tall with your feet placed hip-distance apart and a barbell positioned over your midfoot.
  2. Hinge at the hips and take hold of the bar just outside knee-width.
  3. Keep your back flat, chest tall, and shoulders slightly ahead of the bar.
  4. Drive through both heels to lift the bar, simultaneously extending your knees and hips.
  5. Stand tall at the top of the movement.

5 Core Exercises Trainers Swear By for a Stronger Midsection

Incline Walk Intervals (6 to 8 rounds)

closeup woman walking on treadmill incline to speed up belly fat loss at gym during treadmill workout
Shutterstock

Incline walking intervals are a form of cardio that are easy on the joints. This workout targets visceral fat

  1. Walk at 3 or 4 mph.
  2. Set the incline to 8% to 12%.
  3. Walk for 30 to 60 seconds.
  4. Recover by walking without the incline for 90 seconds.

5 Core Moves That Flatten Your Stomach Without a Single Crunch

Dumbbell Front Squats (3 sets of 10 reps)

woman performing dumbbell front squat
Shutterstock

Dumbbell front squats build lower-body strength and  elevates core engagement

  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart.
  2. Grab a pair of dumbbells and hold one in each hand at shoulder height.
  3. Squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

5 Bodyweight Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches

TRX Body Rows (3 sets of 12 reps)

fitness woman doing TRX rows outdoors, concept of stability exercises to build strength
Shutterstock

TRX body rows enhance your posture and upper-back strength.

  1. Take hold of the TRX straps using an overhand grip.
  2. Walk your feet forward so your body leans back.
  3. Maintain a straight body from your head to your heels.
  4. Row your chest toward the straps by driving your elbows back.
  5. Pause once you reach the top.
  6. Use control to lower back to the start.

7 Standing Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Fast

Cable Woodchoppers (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

Woodchopper with Bodyweight Rotation
Shutterstock

Cable woodchoppers work your ab muscles and boost rotational core strength. This is a stellar workout for your obliques and essential for sculpting strong, toned abs.

  1. Set the cable machine to a high position, attaching the handle.
  2. Stand perpendicular to the machine with your feet planted shoulder-distance apart.
  3. Hold the handle using both hands.
  4. With extended arms, pull the cable diagonally across your body—a high to low chopping motion—so it ends near your opposite hip.
  5. Maintain a braced core and square hips.
  6. Use control to return to the start position.
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Want Abs After 40? Do These 5 Gym Moves To Torch Belly Fat, Cover, Coach Laura Caddy. Woman performs deadlift with weight in the gym

    5 Gym Moves To Burn Belly Fat for Women 40+

  • 8 Morning Moves Women Over 40 Should Do To Burn Belly Fat Fast, Cover, Attractive blonde woman in sports beige leggings and tank top, practicing yoga, doing Glute bridge exercise, dvi pada pithasana pose, home workout. Coach Renee

    8 Morning Moves To Burn Belly Fat After 40

  • If You Can Perform These 5 Moves at 60, Your Body’s Decades Younger, Cover, Coach Luke Carlson. Good morning. Happy aged woman doing squats and exercising in the open air

    Can You Do These 5 Moves at 60?

  • Denise Austin

    Denise Austin’s 5 Habits to Tackle Belly Fat

  • 3 Ankle Fixes That Instantly Improve Your Squat Form. Cover. Coach Glen Owen. Beautiful young woman wearing sportswear practicing yoga in studio,natural light.Squat (Garland Pose variation).Concept : yoga poses for beginner.

    Try These 3 Fixes for Better Squats Today

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.