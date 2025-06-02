Want Abs After 40? Do These 5 Gym Moves To Torch Belly Fat

It’s no secret that bodies change after 40. Hormonal and metabolic shifts that occur during this stage of life are not typically easy on the waistline. If your goal is to have abs after 40, get excited. We spoke with Laura Caddy, CPT and

women’s strength specialist, who provides the five best belly fat workouts to start doing ASAP at the gym. With consistency and hard work, you can reach your goal.

Belly fat is simply more stubborn after the age of 40. Laura says there are several reasons why.

“[A] hormonal decline, especially estrogen, affects fat distribution, driving more storage around the midsection,” she tells us. “[There’s also a] loss of lean muscle [that] lowers resting metabolic rate, making fat loss harder without targeted resistance training. [Lastly], chronic stress and sleep disruptions [are] more common in midlife [and] can elevate cortisol and hinder fat burning.”

The biggest mistake many individuals make is putting too great an emphasis on cardio and calorie cutting. This can result in stalled fat loss, more muscle loss, and lower energy levels. Unfortunately, these negative outcomes are higher for women.

Laura says, “The key is building, not just burning.”

Here are the top five belly fat workouts Laura recommends for those aged 40 and up. Gym time just got a major upgrade.

Barbell Deadlifts (3 sets of 8 reps)

Barbell deadlifts fire up full-body muscle groups, strengthen the core, and spike metabolism.

Stand tall with your feet placed hip-distance apart and a barbell positioned over your midfoot. Hinge at the hips and take hold of the bar just outside knee-width. Keep your back flat, chest tall, and shoulders slightly ahead of the bar. Drive through both heels to lift the bar, simultaneously extending your knees and hips. Stand tall at the top of the movement.

Incline Walk Intervals (6 to 8 rounds)

Incline walking intervals are a form of cardio that are easy on the joints. This workout targets visceral fat

Walk at 3 or 4 mph. Set the incline to 8% to 12%. Walk for 30 to 60 seconds. Recover by walking without the incline for 90 seconds.

Dumbbell Front Squats (3 sets of 10 reps)

Dumbbell front squats build lower-body strength and elevates core engagement

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Grab a pair of dumbbells and hold one in each hand at shoulder height. Squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

TRX Body Rows (3 sets of 12 reps)

TRX body rows enhance your posture and upper-back strength.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Take hold of the TRX straps using an overhand grip. Walk your feet forward so your body leans back. Maintain a straight body from your head to your heels. Row your chest toward the straps by driving your elbows back. Pause once you reach the top. Use control to lower back to the start.

Cable Woodchoppers (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

Cable woodchoppers work your ab muscles and boost rotational core strength. This is a stellar workout for your obliques and essential for sculpting strong, toned abs.