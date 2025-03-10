Hardee's Just Dropped a Limited-Time Chicken Platter for March Madness

Everyone loves a good collaboration, especially fast-food brands. We are only into the third month of 2025, and we've already tasted a birthday cake churro from Taco Bell's partnership with Milk Bar and KFC chicken kicked up a notch with Mike's Hot Honey. Now, just in time for March Madness, another team has entered into the collab game: Hardee's and Duke's condiments are joining forces to bring diners a slam dunk-worthy platter, perfect for game day.

Hardee's and Duke's Mayonnaise are introducing their brand-new Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Platter—hand–breaded Chicken Tenders, golden fries, creamy coleslaw, garlic toast, and a drink—paired with Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, now available at participating restaurants for a limited time.

"On game day, people look forward to the food as much as the competition and research shows that spring basketball significantly influences food consumption patterns, with chicken being one of the most popular menu items," Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's, said in a press release.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We are excited to offer our classic Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with the Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ – a regional flavor that guests are sure to love. We have seen dipping sauces grow in popularity, and guests are seeking out more flavors and customization to fit their tastes with custom sauce options – Hardee's is answering that call with this exciting offer," she added.

"There's no better match for Hardee's Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders than Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ, which was made for dipping," said Rebecca Lupesco, marketing director at Duke's Mayo. It's bold, tangy, and just the right amount of sweet—this is how you do BBQ flavor right."

If you aren't already using the Hardee's My Rewards app, now is the time to join. New members will receive a new member reward within 30 days of signup, with the option of choosing a free Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich or 5-piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with a minimum purchase. You can join the loyalty program by clicking here.

What's for dessert? In addition to the platter, Hardee's is also adding a Strawberry Lemon Biscuit, baked in house, to the menu. The sweet treat is "packed with strawberry and lemon flavor and topped with a drizzle of icing," and joins a roster of other biscuits, including Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit, Maple Biscuit and Blueberry Biscuit. The Strawberry Lemon Biscuit is through April 29.