 Skip to content

Hardee's Just Dropped a Limited-Time Chicken Platter for March Madness

Hardee’s teams up with Duke’s Mayo for a limited-time Chicken Tender Platter.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on March 10, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Everyone loves a good collaboration, especially fast-food brands.  We are only into the third month of 2025, and we've already tasted a birthday cake churro from Taco Bell's partnership with Milk Bar and KFC chicken kicked up a notch with Mike's Hot Honey. Now, just in time for March Madness, another team has entered into the collab game: Hardee's and Duke's condiments are joining forces to bring diners a slam dunk-worthy platter, perfect for game day.

Hardee's and Duke's Mayonnaise are introducing their brand-new Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Platter—hand–breaded Chicken Tenders, golden fries, creamy coleslaw, garlic toast, and a drink—paired with Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, now available at participating restaurants for a limited time.

Hardee's/Instagram

"On game day, people look forward to the food as much as the competition and research shows that spring basketball significantly influences food consumption patterns, with chicken being one of the most popular menu items," Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's, said in a press release.

"We are excited to offer our classic Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with the Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ – a regional flavor that guests are sure to love. We have seen dipping sauces grow in popularity, and guests are seeking out more flavors and customization to fit their tastes with custom sauce options – Hardee's is answering that call with this exciting offer," she added.

Hardee's

"There's no better match for Hardee's Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders than Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ, which was made for dipping," said Rebecca Lupesco, marketing director at Duke's Mayo. It's bold, tangy,  and just the right amount of sweet—this is how you do BBQ flavor right."

If you aren't already using the Hardee's My Rewards app, now is the time to join. New members will receive a new member reward within  30 days of signup, with the option of choosing a free Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich or 5-piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with a minimum purchase. You can join the loyalty program by clicking here.

Hardee's/Instagram

What's for dessert? In addition to the platter, Hardee's is also adding a Strawberry Lemon Biscuit, baked in house, to the menu. The sweet treat is "packed with strawberry and lemon flavor and topped with a drizzle of icing," and joins a roster of other biscuits, including Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit, Maple Biscuit and Blueberry Biscuit. The Strawberry Lemon Biscuit is through April 29.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Restaurants
  • Hardee's Just Dropped a Limited-Time Chicken Platter for March Madness

    Hardee’s Launches New Chicken Platter for March Madness Fans

  • KFC restaurant exterior on striped orange-yellow background

    KFC Brings Back Iconic Menu Item

  • Firehouse Subs' New Hot Ones Sandwich Is So Spicy It Humbled Me

    Firehouse Subs’ New Hot Ones Sandwich Is So Spicy It Humbled Me

  • 5 Fast-Food Chains That Use Real Butter on Their Burgers

    5 Chains That Use Butter on Their Burgers

  • 7 Reasons Taco Bell Is Crushing Every Other Fast Food Chain Right Now

    7 Reasons Taco Bell Is Crushing it

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.