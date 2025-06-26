Hardee’s Just Launched Two Yummy New Menu Items

I love the smells of summer. Tropical suntan lotion, chlorine and salt water, the aroma of barbeque off the grill. Fast food restaurants tap into the summer fun every season, offering warm-weather-inspired menu additions designed to please the palate. This week, Hardee’s launched two new items on the menu, one for breakfast and one for lunch, and I can’t wait to taste them.

Hardee’s Partnered with Clifty Farm and Hillshire Farm

Hardee’s partnered with two companies for the new menu items. One is Clifty Farm, a Tennessee-based company dedicated to exceptional BBQ craftsmanship that utilizes its own proprietary curing, aging and smoking methods to produce the best quality meats. The other is Hillshire Farm, an American brand of meat products known for its smoked sausage and slow-roasted lunchmeat.

BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco

The first new item is the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco, an elevated addition to its signature Frisco lineup. The Frisco is available for guests to try until August 19 and creates a unique “multi-layered” flavor experience with a savory combination of chargrilled Angus beef, slow-smoked pulled pork from Clifty Farm, melted American cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles and Sweet Baby Ray’s® Sweet `n Spicy Barbecue Sauce, served on toasted sourdough bread. You can also order it as a breakfast sandwich, the Frisco Breakfast Sandwich with Ham or the Frisco Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon, which comes with a folded egg, American and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

The next new item is the Smoked Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, a limited-time-only return. “The biscuit sandwich features a flavorful Hillshire Farm smoked sausage link, paired with a folded egg and American cheese, all nestled between a Hardee’s famous Made from Scratch Biscuit,” the brand tells us. It is available until August 19.

The Brand Is Excited About the New Partnerships

“Our new menu items reflect our dedication to culinary innovation and the high-quality flavors and ingredients our guests desire,” said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee’s. “By partnering with esteemed suppliers like Clifty Farm and Hillshire Farm, with local and national ties respectively, we ensure our guests experience quality craftsmanship in every bite.”

Clifty Farm Country Meats Is Excited About It

“At Clifty Farm Country Meats®, enjoying a good meal with loved ones is what we call living,” said Cole Fletcher, president and CEO at Clifty Farm Country Meats. “That’s why we ensure that every product that leaves our smokehouse is one we would proudly serve to our own family and friends. It all begins with the highest quality meat and ingredients, along with meticulous attention to detail. This process comes to life in the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco at Hardee’s, and we can’t wait for customers to try it.”