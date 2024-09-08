The #1 Healthiest Order at Cracker Barrel, According to a Dietitian

With more than 600 restaurants in 45 states and many conveniently located right off the interstate, Cracker Barrel is almost a must on a road trip. Its menu features Southern-inspired comfort foods like hashbrown casserole, fried chicken and gravy, and country-fried shrimp with hush puppies, making eating healthy challenging but possible.

Cracker Barrel has a meal that fits your eating goals, whether you're craving breakfast for dinner or a restaurant meal with the family that won't break the bank. Here's our pick for the healthiest breakfast and lunch or dinner orders at Cracker Barrel to get you started. Read on, then check out The 15 Healthiest Cracker Barrel Dishes, According to Dietitians.

The Healthiest Order at Cracker Barrel is…the Egg Sandwich



Nutrition (Per egg sandwich with a side of tomato slices) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 26 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 20 g



Breakfast all day is a big win in my book, and Cracker Barrel has all my favorites: eggs, pancakes, and French toast. But some of these breakfast meals pack more than 1,000 calories.

If you crave a healthier breakfast, we recommend the egg sandwich. This savory breakfast includes two eggs served on toasted bread with mayonnaise, sliced tomatoes, and one side dish. Unfortunately, many of the breakfast sides offered with the egg sandwich are high in fat, sodium, and calories, so I went with another side of sliced tomatoes for a more balanced meal. Tomatoes are low in calories, a good source of fiber, and provide health-boosting nutrients like lycopene and vitamin C.

Fresh seasonal fruit is another healthy side for the egg sandwich, which has 70 calories, 18 grams of carbohydrates, and 3 grams of fiber.

The breakfast meal is high in saturated fat, meeting more than 20% of the daily value. High intakes of saturated fat may increase the risk of heart disease. But you get 4 grams of fiber, meeting 14% of the daily value. Getting more fiber is good for the heart and may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Another healthy option is the Grilled Chicken Tenders With 2 Sides



Nutrition (Per 1 serving of grilled chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, and pinto beans) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 62 g



The Grilled Chicken Tenders Meal with two sides is my pick for the healthiest order at Cracker Barrel for lunch or dinner. By itself, the grilled chicken tenders are low in calories (270) and fat (7 grams); however, the side dishes could turn this otherwise healthy protein into a meal loaded with fat, sodium, and calories.

For balance and nutrition, I selected steamed broccoli and pinto beans as my sides, adding fiber, vitamin C, potassium, iron, and other health-promoting nutrients. The pinto beans alone supply 7 grams of fiber. They're also an excellent source of plant protein, adding 10 grams of protein. Eating more legumes like pinto beans benefits your gut and heart and may support weight management and immune health.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The meal is high in sodium, meeting more than 30% of the daily value. Most of the sodium comes from the chicken (620 milligrams), but the beans also contribute 260 milligrams.

Tips for Ordering Healthy at Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has an extensive menu that caters to a wide range of tastes. The restaurant also lets you customize your meal with its long list of side dishes. The choices and customization give you more control over what you eat. Here are some tips on how to order healthier meals when dining at Cracker Barrel: