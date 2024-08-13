The 25 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Breakfasts—Ranked By Calories

Fast-food breakfasts are convenient and come in handy when you're running late to work, en route on a road trip, or when your fridge desperately needs a restock. But hitting the drive-thru for your first meal of the day means you'll have to be a bit choosier with the menu items, as many fast-food breakfasts are loaded with calories and unhealthy nutrients like saturated fat and sodium.

To help you navigate these choices, we looked at the menus of every popular fast-food restaurant that serves breakfast. We identified the highest-calorie options from each and ranked them in this article, starting with the least calorie-heavy (but still unhealthy) option and ending with the most calorie-packed breakfast.

Steer clear of these high-calorie picks, and instead, opt for these 14 Healthiest Fast-Food Breakfasts, According to a Dietitian.

Taco Bell Grande Toasted Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 570

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,320 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 23 g

A breakfast burrito can be a nutritious breakfast option packed with fiber-rich veggies and satiating lean protein, but this roll-up from Taco Bell doesn't quite fit the bill. While its calorie content isn't as staggeringly high as some of the other options on our list, the Grande Toasted Bacon Breakfast Burrito still contains more sodium (about 57% of your daily value) and saturated fat (nearly a day's worth) than we'd like to see, especially the first meal of the day.

The 9 Healthiest Fast-Food Breakfast Burritos

Panera Bread Brioche Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 600

Fat : 40 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 28 g

Panera's breakfast menu is available before 10:30 a.m., and while the fast-casual joint may be a go-to breakfast spot for early birds, don't assume everything on the menu is healthy. Sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches are usually a no-go because they're packed with processed meat and cheese, which contributes to a high sodium and saturated fat intake. This pick, with sausage, scrambled egg, and aged white on brioche, is no exception.

10 Best High-Protein Panera Orders, According to a Dietitian

Chick-fil-A Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 620

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 22 g

Don't flock to this chicken joint for the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. This breakfast sandwich isn't sky-high in calories, but it contains 42 grams of fat and 18 grams of saturated fat (90% of your daily value). Eating too much saturated fat—and fat, in general, if you're overdoing it—on the regular can contribute to a higher risk of weight gain, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

A 400-Calorie Chick-fil-A Breakfast Hack for Weight Loss

Starbucks Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 640

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 28 g

The Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap might be the most caloric option on Starbucks' breakfast menu, but that shouldn't deter you from ordering it on days when you're extra strapped for time. This breakfast wrap is rich in protein, with 28 grams, which will keep you full well into lunchtime. Just note that it has two types of processed meats, bacon and sausage. That contributes to its high sodium content, as it gives you 46% of your daily value.

Whataburger Breakfast Burger

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 670

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,540 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 28 g

Fast food burgers are always caloric, and this breakfast version is no exception. Whataburger's breakfast burger features all the works: an egg, hash brown sticks, bacon, and American cheese for a sandwich that'll cost you 670 calories and nearly an entire day's worth of saturated fat

15 Healthiest Fast-Food Burgers, According to Dietitians

McDonald's Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle Meal

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 695

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 1,610 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 21 g

This meal from McDonald's may be appealing for its value: It comes with a Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles sandwich, a side of hash browns, and a small coffee. Still, the nutritionals here aren't worth waking up to, as about half of this breakfast's calories come from fat.

Wendy's Breakfast Baconator

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 710

Fat : 48 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 1,670 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 33 g

Wendy's infamous Baconator comes stacked with grilled sausage, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, egg, and Swiss cheese sauce for a total of 710 calories. Order the breakfast combo, and you'll get a side of coffee and crispy seasoned potatoes, which adds about 280 calories and 13 grams of fat to your a.m. meal.

Carl's Jr. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 710

Other nutrition info not available

Sausage and cheese are two processed foods high in saturated fat and sodium, and when you top them over a buttery biscuit, you get even more of these heart-harming nutrients. Ditch Carl's Jr. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit at the drive-thru and instead opt for the spicy chicken sandwich, which comes in at under 500 calories.

Chick-fil-A Hash Brown Scramble Burrito with Sausage

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 47 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,450 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 28 g

Chick-fil-A lets you customize its Hash Brown Scramble Burrito with your favorite breakfast protein. Whether you choose from nuggets, sausage, grilled chicken, spicy chicken, or bacon makes a difference. The sausage option is the most caloric, with 720 calories and 47 grams of fat. If you're craving a breakfast burrito at the chicken joint, go for the grilled chicken filet or spicy chicken, which are both lean options.

Taco Bell Sausage Breakfast Crunchwrap

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 750

Fat : 49 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,210 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 21 g

One of Taco Bell's most popular menu items gets a breakfast makeover with hash browns, eggs, a sausage patty, cheddar cheese, and a creamy jalapeño sauce that's all wrapped in a crispy grilled tortilla. This Sausage Breakfast Crunchwrap has all the satisfying texture you'd want in an on-the-go meal, but the nutritionals aren't ideal. One Crunchwrap gives you about half a day's worth of sodium and 85% of your DV for saturated fat.

Carl's Jr. The Breakfast Burger

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 810

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,600 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 42 g

Who says you have to save burgers for supper? Carl's Jr. does its breakfast burger with all the a.m. fixins you know and love: bacon, eggs, American Cheese, and hash browns on a classic seeded bun. It sounds like a delicious way to start your day, but you might want to skip it if you're watching your calorie intake, given this sandwich contains a whopping 810 calories, with 370 of those calories coming from fat.

Jack in the Box Classic French Toast Sticks Platter

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 810

Other nutrition info not available

It may be tempting to order a French toast and sausage platter from Jack in the Box's all-day breakfast menu, but this massive meal packs more than half a day's worth of calories. Instead of going for this massive meal, consider ordering the Bacon Breakfast Jack, which has 380 calories and 17 grams of protein.

Panera Bread Asiago Sausage & Egg Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 820

Fat : 51 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,480 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 32 g

Panera makes a mean loaf of bread for a fast-casual joint, and the breakfast menu offers a hearty breakfast sandwich featuring their cheesy Asiago bagel. The Asiago Sausage & Egg Sandwich is piled high with sausage, scrambled eggs, melted American cheese, and garlic aioli. It sounds like a delicious way to start your day, but the nutritionals say otherwise. This bagel breakfast Sammy has 820 calories and 51 grams of total fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonic Ultimate Meat & Cheese Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 820

Fat : 56 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 2,190 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 29 g

As cutesy as getting your breakfast delivered by carhops on roller skates may be, you'll want to steer clear of the Ultimate Meat & Cheese Breakfast Burrito at Sonic. The retro drive-thru's breakfast burrito is loaded with bacon, sausage, tater tots, scrambled eggs, and cheese sauce for a total of 820 calories—with 510 of those calories coming just from fat.

The 9 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Breakfast Burritos, According to Dietitians

Carl's Jr. Monster Biscuit

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 830

Fat : 56 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 2,420 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 34 g

This super-sized breakfast sandwich comes loaded with bacon, sausage, two folded eggs, and two types of melted cheese, Swiss and American, all on a buttery biscuit. We're not surprised this salty Monster Biscuit contains 830 calories and more than a full day's worth of sodium.

Burger King Egg-Normous Burrito

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 830

Fat : 46 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 2,055 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 35 g

If you're tracking your calories, any meal that claims it's enormous should probably stay off your menu. Burger King's Egg-Normous Burrito comes rolled with bacon, fried eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, hash browns, and a creamy spicy sauce in a soft flour tortilla. This caloric burrito, with 830 calories and 46 grams of fat, is proof that not all wraps deserve a health halo.

Burger King Double Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 853

Fat : 66 g (Saturated Fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 2,526 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 33 g

This Burger King breakfast contains more than two days' worth of saturated fat and more than an entire day's worth of sodium. You can chalk that up to all the processed meats and cheeses in this sammy: It has two sausage patties, two slices of cheese, eggs, and a buttery biscuit. If you're at the BK drive-thru before noon, go for the Croissan'Wich Ham, Egg, and Cheese, which we named one of our healthiest fast-food breakfasts.

The #1 Unhealthiest Burger King Order (and What To Eat Instead)

Burger King Double Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 883

Fat : 66 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 2,196 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 39 g

Burger King's hearty breakfast sandwich is stacked with two sausage patties, a mound of scrambled eggs, and two slices of melted cheese, all in a flaky croissant. Tastebud-approved? Likely. Nutritious? Not so much. BK's breakfast contains nearly 900 calories, more than two days' worth of saturated fat, and almost a full day's worth of sodium.

IHOP New York Cheesecake Pancakes

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 890

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 2,220 mg

Carbs : 126 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 22 g

Combine two of the sweetest dessert and breakfast options and it's no secret you'll get a stack of pancakes nearing 1,000 calories. IHOP's New York Cheesecake Pancakes start with a buttermilk batter and come topped with cheesecake bites and glazed strawberries. With 48 grams of sugar, or 12 teaspoons worth of the sweet stuff, you'll be starting your day with a major sugar high…and crash. And that's before even drizzling the pancake syrup.

Hardee's Super Sausage Biscuit

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 930

Other nutrition info not available

Piled with two grilled sausage patties, two slices of American cheese, and egg on a buttery biscuit, this sandwich is loaded with 930 calories. Hardee's doesn't list any other nutrition info but the calories for this breakfast sandwich, but it's safe to say a good chunk of the cals are coming from fat.

Whataburger Breakfast Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 940

Fat : 66 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g)

Sodium : 2,130 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 34 g

Bowls are usually lower in carbs and generally nutritious options, but this breakfast rendition from Mark Wahlberg's chain doesn't skimp on calories. Whataburger's breakfast bowl packs in a buttermilk biscuit, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash brown sticks, cheese, and gravy. It's no wonder you'll take in nearly 1,000 calories and 66 grams of fat.

Dunkin's Large Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee

Nutrition (Per large order) :

Calories : 1,120

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 180 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 132 g)

Protein : 8 g

Dunkin's line of frozen coffee is the ultimate blended treat—but that's just what it is: dessert. With 1,120 calories and 132 grams of sugar in a large Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee, you'll be taking in a good chunk of your day's calories and more than five days' worth of sugar… before even biting into a real breakfast. Skip the specialty frozen coffee and go for an unsweetened cold brew with a splash of whole milk or cream for the caffeine without too many calories.

Every Dunkin' Drink—Ranked by Sugar Content

IHOP Breakfast Crepes

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,210

Fat : 83 g (Saturated Fat:28 g)

Sodium : 2,290 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 52 g

Just because they're thinner doesn't make them any easier on your waistline. These caloric crepes pack in every breakfast item you can think of: eggs, bacon, hash browns, and cheese. They give you 1,210 calories, 140% of your daily value of saturated fat, and a full day's worth of sodium.

IHOP Colorado Omelette

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,270

Fat : 100 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g)

Sodium : 2,630 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 74 g

Omelettes are generally smart options to order out, but not when they're stuffed with bacon, cheese, shredded beef, pork sausage, and ham. This Colorado Omelette at the International House of Pancakes is brimming in saturated fat, offering up a staggering 180% of your daily value.

McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 2,070 mg

Carbs : 158 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 36 g

When the morning cravings strike, McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes comes in hot with all the sweet savory fixins: A biscuit, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, and pancakes topped with butter and syrup. Dig into one of these massive platters, and you'll take in 1,340 calories, 122% of your DV for saturated fat, and 90% of your DV for sodium. More often than not, you'll want to skip this plate. But if you're still hankering for a Mickey D's breakfast, go for the Egg McMuffin, which has just 310 calories and 17 grams of protein.

8 Healthiest McDonald's Breakfast Items, According to a Dietitian