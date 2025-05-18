10 Healthiest Fast-Food Burgers Ranked in New Report

Fast food doesn't always have to derail your health goals. Even big, juicy burgers can be a part of a healthy eating plan, as long as you know what to look for! Some burgers from popular chains can have over a day's worth of calories, fat, and sodium, but some burgers are lighter and fit more easily into your personal goals.

We talked with expert dietitians Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, about their picks for the best fast-food burgers for your health.

What to consider when picking a healthy fast-food burger.

Lower in calories: Some fast-food burgers can have upwards of 2,000-plus calories in each sandwich, which is an entire day's worth of calories for some people! Look for burgers that have 500 calories or less, which you'll find true for most of the burgers on our list.

Lower in saturated fat: Fast food is loaded with saturated fat, and consuming this type of fat can raise cholesterol levels and increase your risk of heart disease. The American Heart Association recommends staying below 13 grams of saturated fat per day, and we recommend choosing burgers that have less than 6 grams. There are a few burgers on the list that go above this limit, but we still included them because they're the healthiest option at that specific restaurant chain.

Lower in sodium: It's no secret that fast-food burgers are loaded with sodium, just like most fast foods in general. Because the FDA has recommended people stay below 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day (the American Heart Association recommends no more than 1,500 milligrams), it's important to look for burgers that don't have too much. If possible, aim for burgers that have no more than 600-650 milligrams.

Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 280

Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 610 mg

Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 14 g

"At under 300 calories (280 to be exact), the Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger has less than half of the calories of most burgers, so there's still wiggle room to amp up some nutrients by ordering a side salad," say The Nutrition Twins. "And while the 610 milligrams of sodium and 6 grams of saturated fat in this cheeseburger aren't low, they are lower than you'd find in many other burgers. If you skip the pickles and go light on the ketchup and mustard, you can drop the sodium significantly."

Burger King Whopper Jr.

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 330

Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium: 560 mg

Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 2.5 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein: 15 g6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Close in nutrition stats compared to Wendy's Jr. cheeseburger, the Burger King Whopper Jr. has 334 calories, so it doesn't break the calorie bank," say The Twins. "While the calories are slightly higher than the Wendy's burger, the sodium is slightly lower (601 milligrams), as well as the saturated fat (5 grams)." They add, "It also has 17 grams of satisfying protein."

Whataburger Jr. Burger

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 310

Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 750 mg

Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 14 g

The original Whataburger is decently high in calories, but their Whataburger Jr. is a great choice for those wanting something lighter. With just 310 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat, you'll still get a boost of 14 grams of filling protein!

McDonald's Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 250

Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium: 510 mg

Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 12 g

"This McDonald's Hamburger tops the list when it comes to calories, saturated fat, and sodium, with 250 calories, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, and 510 milligrams of sodium," says The Twins. "'Add apple slices or a healthy side from your own house or car to step up the fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients." The one thing they want to mention is that "this burger's biggest shortcoming is that it only contains 12 grams of protein, and you want to aim for at least 20 grams of protein per meal."

In-N-Out Hamburger with Onion

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 390

Fat: 19 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium: 650 mg

Carbs: 39 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein: 16 g

In-N-Out has plenty of options for customizing your burgers to fit your health goals, but one of the healthiest options is ordering their regular Hamburger with Onion. You'll get 16 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, all for only 390 calories.

Jack in the Box Jr. Jumbo Jack

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 400

Fat: 25 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 700 mg

Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein: 14 g

Found in the "Better for You" section of their menu, the Jack in the Box Jumbo Jack Jr. is the best choice at this fast-food chain when it comes to healthier burgers. The sodium count (700 milligrams) and saturated fat count (6 grams) are still a bit high, but compared to everything else on the menu you'll still be making the healthiest choice.

Shake Shack Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 370

Fat: 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 850 mg

Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

We know it's tempting to grab a burger, fries, and shake when you head to Shake Shack, but it's best to stick to their regular Shake Shack Hamburger when looking for healthier options. The calorie count on this one is low, but it is important to pay attention to the saturated fat and sodium counts here (8 grams and 850 milligrams), as these are still on the higher end.

Burger King Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 250

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium: 560 mg

Carbs: 29 g (Fiber: 1.1 g, Sugar: 7.1 g)

Protein: 13.1 g

According to the Nutrition Twins, the Burger King Hamburger beats out their Whopper Jr., "with fewer calories (250), total fat (10 grams) and even the artery clogging saturated kind (4 grams)." They add, "There's 560 milligrams of sodium, which, although it is 1/3 of the maximum 1,500 milligrams limit that many people should get in their entire day, it's still lower than most."

Wendy's Jr. Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 240

Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium: 47 mg

Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein: 12 g

"While the Wendy's Jr. Hamburger has slightly less protein (14 grams) than Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger (16 grams), it keeps the calories, saturated fat, and sodium lower (280 calories; 4 grams of saturated fat, and 440 milligrams of sodium), making it one of the healthiest burger options on the list," say The Nutrition Twins. "And, you still get a bit more protein than in the McDonald's Hamburger."

BurgerFi Single Burger

Nutrition (Per burger):

Calories: 510

Fat: 29 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 640 mg

Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein: 37 g

A BurgerFi Single Burger comes with a delicious patty, lettuce, tomato, sauce, and a toasted bun, all for only 510 calories. Just watch out for the one gram of trans fat, which the World Health Organization says to limit or avoid whenever you can.