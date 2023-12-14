The #1 Healthiest Fish Order at 10 Major Restaurant Chains

If you don't love cooking fish at home but want to take advantage of the many health benefits they offer, eating out can help. While eating at restaurants is often a great way to eat way more calories, fat, and sodium than you normally would, there are plenty of healthy fish options at popular chain restaurants around the country.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommend adults eat 8-12 ounces, or 2-3 servings, of fish each week to take advantage of the numerous nutrients they contain, like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, iron, zinc, choline, and more. We spoke with dietitians about their favorite fish dishes when eating out so you can easily choose a healthy seafood entree.

BJ's Brewhouse's Enlightened Seared Ahi Salad

Per serving : 560 calories, 30 g fat ( 4 g saturated fat), 1,316 mg sodium, 42g carbs (8g fiber, 25g sugar), 30g protein

"Try the Enlightened Seared Ahi Salad at BJ's Brewhouse for a fresh meal of high-quality ahi tuna, leafy greens, bell peppers, tomatoes, avocado, and pickled cucumbers with an impressive 30 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber to keep you full and satiated," says Sheri Berger, RDN, CDCES a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant for Health Insiders. It's loaded with flavor and has only 57% of the DV for sodium and 20% DV for saturated fat.

RELATED: 10 Seafood Chains That Serve the Highest Quality Fish

Chili's Ancho Salmon

Per serving : 630 calories, 32 g fat ( 6 g saturated fat), 1,810 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (5g fiber, 3g sugar), 48 g protein

"The Ancho Salmon at Chili's is an excellent lean, high-protein menu item," says Mandy Tyler, M.Ed., RD, CSSD, LD. The salmon is served with Mexican rice and steamed broccoli for a complete and filling meal, with 48 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and plenty of omega-3 fatty acids from the salmon.

Bonefish Grill's Atlantic Salmon

Per dinner serving : 410 calories, 24 g fat ( 5 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 48 g protein

"Bonefish Grills Atlantic Salmon is prepared grilled, which can be helpful for those trying to reduce their sodium and saturated fat intake," says Patricia Kolesa MS, RDN, owner of Dietitian Dish LLC. "Salmon is a great source of vitamin D, omega 3s, and a lean source of protein," Kolesa adds. This salmon has 48 grams of protein and pairs well with seasonal rice and vegetables for a well-balanced meal.

Ruby Tuesday's Blackened Tilapia

Per serving : 410 calories, 10g fat ( 3.5g saturated fat), 1,680 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (2g fiber, 2g sugar), 38g protein

Blacked tilapia with rice pilaf and grilled zucchini at Ruby Tuesday is a great choice for anyone looking for a meal with maximum flavor that's easy on calories and fat. The entire meal has just 410 calories but is high in protein with 38 grams, adding plenty of satisfaction. Tilapia is also an excellent source of niacin, vitamin D, and selenium.

Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe's Wild Salmon Nicoise

Per serving : 630 calories

Nordstrom Marketplace Café's Wild Salmon Nicoise is a healthful and filling choice when you're out shopping and need to refuel. "Nordstrom exclusively serves wild sockeye salmon from Alaska, which means it's guaranteed to be sustainably caught, and the protein and healthy fats of the salmon combined with egg, potatoes, green beans, heirloom tomatoes, and more leave me feeling satiated without being uncomfortably full," says Roxana Ehsani MS, RD, CSSD, LDN Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Board Certified Sports Dietitian in Miami, Florida and Alaska Seafood Partner. Just three ounces of sockeye salmon has 95% of the daily value for vitamin D, 254 milligrams of EPA, and 476 milligrams of DHA, all nutrients that are difficult to find in many other foods.

RELATED: 7 Science-Backed Benefits of Eating Salmon

Yard House's Seared Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna

Per serving : 670 calories

"The seared sesame-crusted Ahi tuna at Yard House is a healthy seafood option when dining out," says Megan Huff, RD, LD, cardiac ICU dietitian. "Served with jasmine rice and baby broccoli, it's a great, balanced meal lower in sodium than many of the main entrees," Huff adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster's Grilled Rainbow Trout

Per serving : 490 calories, 25 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, <1 g carbs (0g fiber, 0 g sugar), 67 g protein

Grilled rainbow trout is a healthy alternative to the fried fish options at Red Lobster. The trout has just 170 milligrams of sodium, or 7% DV, and a massive 67 grams of protein. This main course is served with lemon wedges and a choice of sides. Rainbow trout isn't as commonly found in restaurants as fish like cod or salmon, but it's an excellent source of vitamin D, niacin, and vitamin B12 that shouldn't be overlooked!

RELATED: I Tried 6 Frozen Fish Sticks & One Was Perfectly Buttery & Tender

Olive Garden's Herb-Grilled Salmon

Per serving with broccoli : 610 calories, 45 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 1,360 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (4 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 45 g protein

Olive Garden's Herb-Grilled Salmon comes topped with garlic herb butter and parmesan garlic broccoli for a filling and delicious low-carb dinner. With 45 grams of protein and 45 grams of fat (many of which come from heart-healthy unsaturated fatty acids), you'll feel full and satisfied after this dinner.

Longhorn Steakhouse Red Rock Grilled Shrimp

Per 8 pieces with butter sauce, broccoli, and sweet potato : 750 calories, 34 g fat, 1,335 mg sodium

An 8-piece Red Rock grilled shrimp with butter sauce, broccoli, and a baked sweet potato has just 750 calories and is a completely balanced meal with quality carbohydrates, protein, and non-starchy vegetables. By swapping the seasoned rice for sweet potato, you save over 1,000 milligrams of sodium!

RELATED: Can Eating Sweet Potatoes Help You Lose Weight?

Bubba Gump's Bourbon St. Mahi Mahi & Shrimp

Per serving : 750 calories

The Bourbon St. Mahi Mahi and Shrimp at Bubba Gump's features charbroiled mahi mahi covered in Cajun seasoning, served with grilled shrimp and Bourbon sauce, tomatoes, green onions, and mashed potatoes. This full and flavorful meal is only 750 calories and is a lower-mercury fish, safe for women of childbearing age and children to eat up to two 6-ounce servings per month.