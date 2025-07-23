10 Healthiest Restaurant Burgers in America

Burgers are an American staple and rightfully so. Backyard barbecues just wouldn’t be the same without firing up the grill. And it doesn’t hurt that they’re just so mouth-wateringly good. Despite being one of the most popular entrees on the menu, burgers get a bad health rap. Full-fat beef patties piled high with calorie-rich toppings is enough to send anyone into a grease food-coma. But not all burgers are of the gluttonous kind. In fact, there are plenty of burger options that are just as delicious as they are nutritious.

Even as a Dietitian, burgers are a popular choice in my family. My favorite way to serve them is topped with cheddar cheese and maple bacon. This combo never fails to impress guests. While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a decadent burger, sometimes you just want something a little lighter on the tummy. After researching almost 20 chain restaurants, these are the 10 best restaurant burgers in America.

How We Chose The Healthiest Burgers

You don’t always have to order the healthier choice, but when you do here’s how to navigate the menu.

When reading the menu, start by identifying whether the burger is balanced – contains a sufficient portion of protein, carbohydrate, fiber, and fat. If the burger’s got a beef (or other animal protein) patty it’s a given that it’s packed with protein. On the other hand, some plant-based burgers are low in protein which can be deceiving. Check the restaurant’s nutrition facts before committing because you may need more than one patty (or other additional ingredients) to get the protein where it needs to be.

Fat is also something that’s easy to come by in a restaurant burger since many restaurants use anywhere from 80-90% lean ground meat. Carbs are pretty simple, too. If it’s got a bun, it’s got carbs. Fiber may be more of a challenge – adding veggies to your burger can help increase the fiber. You’ll also notice that plant-based burger patties are higher in fiber than meat patties. This is because the plant-based ingredients (whole grains, fruits and vegetables) that make up the patty are naturally rich in dietary fiber.

Once you have found a burger you think fits the bill, you can confirm it by looking up the nutrition profile. Use the restaurant’s website to access this information or ask someone who works there for assistance.

I used a combination of the restaurant’s online menu and nutrition facts page to pinpoint the top 10 healthiest burgers in America. Here are the criteria I used:

Protein: The more the merrier. Protein helps keep you feel and satisfied and promotes a healthy body weight. I looked for burgers that have at least 20 grams of protein per serving.

Saturated Fat: Saturated fat should make up about 10% or your total daily fat intake. If your goal is 70 grams of fat per day, that’s only 7 grams of saturated fat. For that reason, burgers that contained the least amount of saturated fat were considered.

Fiber: Fiber promotes fullness, is important for healthy digestion and gut microbiome, and improves heart health. I looked for burgers that had at least 3 grams of fiber per serving.

Cheesecake Factory Impossible Burger

Nutrition (Per 1 burger serving) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1520 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 30 g

You don’t always have to order the plant-based burger to get a better burger. But in the case of the Cheesecake Factory, their Skinnylicious Impossible Burger is the healthiest burger option on their menu (but not by much). It’s a plant-based burger patty piled high with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a toasted bun. While it’s not the lowest calorie burger on our list, it is fairly well balanced with 8 grams of fiber and 30 grams of protein. If a meat-free burger is not your preference, their Skinnylicious Hamburger is just as good with 35 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 570 calories.

Ruby Tuesday Impossible Burger

Nutrition (Per 1 burger serving) :

Calories : 590

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1100 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 26 g

Ruby Tuesday’s Impossible Burger is the healthiest burger on their menu. It’s on par with other plant-based burger options on our list at 590 calories, 26 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber. With the saturated fat clocking in at 9 grams per serving, it’s well within your daily needs. You could always opt for their Classic Burger if vegetarian patties aren’t your thing. If you do though, you’ll have to accept the bad with the good – an additional 80 calories and 4 grams of saturated fat and less fiber, but also a whopping 14 extra grams of protein. You could easily cut this one in half and save the rest for later.

I Tried the 4 Highest-Quality Fast-Food Burgers & the Best Was Ultra-Fresh & Flavorful

Red Robin Keep It Simple Beef Burger

Nutrition (Per 1 burger serving) :

Calories : 590

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1300 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 31 g

Red Robin is known for their burgers and if you order their Keep It Simple Beef Burger you don’t have to miss out. It’s literally their basic burger without all the calorie-rich toppings. And at its core, the Keep It Simple Beef Burger is quite nutritious. Grilled to perfection – this burger is topped with the classics lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion to keep it simple. It’s on par with other burgers on our list and offers a well-balanced meal with 31 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. For a bigger dose of fiber, order a side of vegetables or a trip to their salad bar.

Perkins Classic Burger

Nutrition (Per TK serving) :

Calories : 710

Fat : 40 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 40 g

Perkin’s Classic Cheeseburger is the lowest calorie burger option on their menu, but only if you ditch the cheese. Ordering the burger naked (with classic toppings of course) keeps this burger within reason especially if you cut it in half. Eating the whole thing sans cheese will get you 710 calories, 14 grams of saturated fat, only 1 gram of fiber and 40 grams of protein. We’re loving all the protein here, but the rest is not ideal.

IHOP The Classic Burger with Impossible Patty

Nutrition (Per 1 burger serving) :

Calories : 670

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1300 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 25 g

Another Impossible Burger takes the healthiest burger on the menu spot, this time at IHOP. To order this burger, you’ll have to order the Classic Burger and ask for the Impossible Patty without cheese. Doing so will get you plenty of protein and a hefty dose of fiber. Both staples in a nutritious meal that will keep you full and satisfied.

Cracker Barrel The Barrel Cheeseburger without Cheese or Mayo

Nutrition (Per TK serving) :

Calories : 660

Fat : 40 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 40 g

Cracker Barrel is mostly known for their hearty breakfast and unique market. The Barrel Cheeseburger ordered without cheese, mayonnaise or bacon is the healthiest burger on their menu. With only 2 grams of fiber it leaves much to be desired in that area. Ordering a side of fresh fruit, broccoli, carrots, salad or turnip greens can help in the fiber department without ramping up the calories.

Longhorn Steakhouse The LH Burger

Nutrition (Per 1 burger serving) :

Calories : 980

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1400 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 54 g

Longhorn Steakhouse’s The LH Burger is the healthiest burger choice on their menu. It’s a massive half-pound burger grilled to perfection and topped with applewood smoked bacon, their signature burger sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a toasted potato bun. With 54 grams of protein and 980 calories, it makes sense to cut this one in half and save for tomorrow. If you ditch the bacon, cheese and sauce you’re looking at an even more nutritious option at around 500 calories and 23 grams of fat.

Fuddruckers 1/3rd Pound Burger

Nutrition (Per 1 burger serving) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1942 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 36 g

Straight out of the ’80s, Fuddruckers burgers will send any elder millennial right back to their childhood. And it’s their basic 1/3rd pound burger patty that is the healthiest choice on Fuddruckers menu. Unfortunately you won’t be able to pump on any of their famous cheese or toppings as the calories and fat will climb fast. If you’re a fan of gamier meats, the Elk Burger is a nutritious option with 56 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and 600 calories. Or the Turkey Burger which provides 47 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and only 490 calories.

7 Burger Chains That Customers Say Are Better Than McDonald’s

Habit Burger and Grill’s Charburger

Nutrition (Per 1 burger serving) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1240 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 21 g

The Habit Burger Charburger is something special on this list because it’s the only one that has something other than the basic toppings – caramelized onions. If you forego the cheese you’re looking at 500 calories, 9 grams of saturated fat, 2 grams of fiber and 21 grams of protein. The only way to lower the calories even further would be to leave off the bun and go with a lettuce wrap (which is an option at Habit Burger) which takes this burger to 350 calories. Skipping carbs doesn’t make a burger better and you may even find yourself unsatisfied and looking for something else later. A burger with a bun is a balanced meal that keeps you full and happy for hours.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack Single Hamburger

Nutrition (Per 1 burger serving) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 850 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 25 g

Shake Shack’s single hamburger comes in as the best balanced menu option on our list (despite lacking fiber) and from this vantage point, is the healthiest burger in America. Shake Shack is known for their juicy smash burgers on a toasted potato bun piled high with out-of-the-box drool-worthy toppings. They’re incredibly delicious even on their own making the single patty a healthy and flavorful choice. Or try it with cheese for only 90 more calories, 3 grams of fat and 4 grams of protein. There’s no reason to resort to plain, feel free to add your favorite condiments like ketchup, mustard or special sauce, that make flavors more complex with little impact on nutritional quality.