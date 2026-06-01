5 Restaurant Salads That Are Worse Than a Cheeseburger

Discover the chain restaurant salads that pack more calories than a burger.

Salads are supposed to be a healthy, lower-calorie option at any restaurant (and for the most part they are) but some are absolutely calorie-bombs with more calories than traditionally “unhealthy” items like cheeseburgers. These salads aren’t necessarily made of unhealthy ingredients, but once there are dressings and sauces in the mix, the calorie count can go through the roof. Here are five restaurant salads with more calories than an average cheeseburger.

The Cheesecake Factory Santa Fe Salad

The Santa Fe Salad at The Cheesecake Factory is 1670 Calories—that’s only slightly less calories than three McDonald’s Big Macs. This salad contains marinated chicken, fresh corn, black beans, cheese, tortilla strips, tomato and romaine with a spicy peanut-cilantro vinaigrette. It’s not even the most calorific salad on the menu—the Sheila’s Chicken and Avocado Salad is 1820 calories.

Applebee’s Oriental Chicken Salad

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Applebee’s Oriental Chicken Salad is a hefty 1550 calories, but that doesn’t stop fans raving about this favorite menu item. Made with crispy breaded chicken tenders on a bed of fresh Asian greens, crunchy noodles and almonds tossed in Oriental vinaigrette, this salad is served with a golden brown signature breadstick brushed with buttery garlic and parsley.

Chili’s Quesadilla Explosion Crispers® Salad

Chili’s Quesadilla Explosion Crispers® Salad is 1420 calories, for a salad made with hand-battered Chicken Crispers, cheese, tomatoes, corn salsa, tortilla strips, and cilantro with citrus-balsamic. This salad is topped with cheese quesadillas for a cheesy, filling meal. The citrus-balsamic dressing is a fan-favorite menu item.

Buffalo Wild Wings Honey BBQ Chicken Salad

The Honey BBQ Chicken Salad at Buffalo Wild Wings is 1060 calories. This salad is made with grilled chicken, honey bbq sauce, romaine, cabbage, shredded carrots, ranch dressing, cheddar-jack cheese, tomatoes, bacon crumbles, croutons, green onions, and lime.

California Pizza Kitchen’s new Charcuterie Salad

California Pizza Kitchen‘s new Charcuterie Salad is a whopping 2540 calories for the full salad. This mixed greens and fresh basil salad is tossed in mustard herb vinaigrette and topped with applewood smoked ham, salami, sliced creamy Brie, cubed Parmesan, sliced green apples, and candied walnuts. The salad also comes with housemade toasted sesame crackers on the side.