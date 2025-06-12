7 Burger Chains That Customers Say Are Better Than McDonald’s

If there were a “trademark” fast food hamburger, it would probably be McDonald’s. Many of us grew up hitting the McDonald’s drive-through or even dining. Were you even a kid if you didn’t scarf down a McDonald’s Happy Meal and then hit the PlayPlace with your pals post burger or Chicken McNuggets and fries? In 2025, there are a lot more burger options in fast food land. And, there are definitely ones that serve up better-than-McDonald’s burgers, according to customers. Here are seven you should check out now.

Culver’s

People who live in the Midwest swear that Culver’s restaurant-worthy burgers are the best in the country. The use “fresh, never frozen beef,” per the website and are devoted to “sourcing the best ingredients. Their trademark item is the ButterBurger “cooked to order and topped with a lightly buttered, toasted bun,” and you haven’t lived until you have tried it. “Culvers is probably the best all-around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot, and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers. Both fish sandwiches are very solid,” one person says. Another Redditor maintains “the double deluxe is delish.”

Arby’s

Our reviewer, Jess Kelly, is a big fan of Arby’s BBQ Bacon Burger, which she recently selected as her top fast food pick of the moment. “Arby’s is easily one of the best fast food places in my opinion that is consistently underrated. People don’t pay enough attention to Arby’s, and I can argue that they not only have good roast beef, but good gyros, incredible chicken sandwiches that I think are better than Chick-fil-A and even restaurant quality burgers,” she writes, calling the new barbecue bacon burger, “incredible” and “absolutely phenomenal” in her review. “The bun is shiny, the toppings are generous and layered like somebody designed this sandwich for a commercial,” she continued. “I’m not even the biggest fan of barbecue sauce on burgers usually, but I will say that the tangy mix of the toppings with a little bit of mayo and BBQ is just chef’s kiss.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

A newer chain, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, is another must-try according to burger lovers, as it offers a lot of bang for the buck. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger and their cheese curds are actually good unlike Culver’s,” one person maintains, while another declared it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said.

Sonic Drive-In

Lots of customers love Sonic Drive-In not only for the nostalgia (who doesn’t love retro drive-in style restaurant?) but also because of the delicious burgers. According to fans, the burgers are super juicy and the toppings are restaurant-style. “Their bacon double cheese is waaaay underrated,” one says. “Super Sonic Jalapeno Cheeseburger with mustard. Cannot be beaten,” another adds.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out is very serious about its “Freshness You Can Taste” slogan. It always serves “only fresh – never frozen – high quality products,” the brand shared in a recent Instagram post. “We have always made our hamburger patties ourselves starting with fresh, high quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives.” Burger patties are made “one at a time, cooked fresh to order.” Fans maintain that you can taste the difference. “It’s cliche but that’s because it’s true,” one person says. “Double-Double, Animal Style, add Chilis. Fries extra crispy. Animal style fries if you’re feeling saucy,” another adds. “Easily best value,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack Uses 100% Angus Beef Patties

“No hormones and no antibiotics ever,” is proudly declared on the Shake Shack website. “Our proprietary Shack blend is freshly ground and served on a non-GMO potato bun.” The chain “hands down” serves the best burgers, one Redditor maintains. “There’s something in the crack that they use to coat the Pattie’s and give them that crust. Mmmmmmmm.” Another adds that the Shake Shack burger is “more elevated than McDonald’s or Burger King.”

Smashburger Smashed Patties Are All Angus

I recently dined at Smashburger for the first time and was seriously impressed. The chain takes its meat seriously, each “gourmet” patty “expertly crafted with Certified Angus Beef,” the brand maintains on its website. “We take great pride in using only the finest beef for our burgers, which is sourced from family-owned farms and ranches throughout the United States, such as Walter Angus located near our Colorado headquarters.”