5 Chain Restaurant Meals That Sound Healthy but Have a Day’s Calories

These popular chain salads pack a surprising whole day's worth of calories.

Restaurants make food that make you want to return, and especially make you feel like you’re getting your money’s worth. That means big portions and rich ingredients which result in delicious meals that can also be sky-high, calorie-wise—in some cases a whole day’s worth of calories. Calorie recommendations depend on age, health, activity levels and so on, but 1,600 to 2,400 calories for adult women and 2,200 to 3,000 for adult men is a general rule of thumb. There are many meals that can hit that limit in just one sitting: Here are five chain restaurant meals that sound healthy but can take you right over the daily calorie limit.

Applebee’s Oriental Chicken Salad

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Applebee’s Oriental Chicken Salad is a fan-favorite menu item that has been described as fried chicken on greens. This salad is 1550 calories, and contains a variety of tasty but very calorific ingredients: Crispy breaded chopped chicken tenders on a bed of fresh Asian greens, crunchy noodles and almonds tossed in Oriental vinaigrette. This salad is served with a golden brown signature breadstick brushed with buttery garlic and parsley.

The Cheesecake Factory BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

The Cheesecake Factory’s BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad is a whopping 1950 calories. This salad contains avocado, tomato, grilled corn, black beans, cucumber and romaine all tossed with our barbeque ranch dressing, topped with crispy fried onion. Being mindful of the dressing would definitely bring the calorie count down.

The Cheesecake Factory Cobb Salad

The Cheesecake Factory’s Cobb Salad is a big one: Chicken breast, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, egg and mixed greens tossed in vinaigrette, for 1480 calories. Any modifications will take the calorie count up (for example more avocado or dressing).

The Cheesecake Factory Santa Fe Salad

The Santa Fe Salad at The Cheesecake Factory is a big, flavorful salad packed with delicious ingredients that also come with a high calorie tag. This salad is 1670 Calories, which is easily a whole day’s calories for some people. Each salad contains marinated chicken, corn, black beans, cheese, tortilla Strips, tomato and romaine with a spicy peanut-cilantro vinaigrette.

Chili’s Quesadilla Explosion Crispers Salad

Chili’s Quesadilla Explosion Crispers® Salad is 1420 calories, and that doesn’t include sides like fries or sodas. With fried chicken and cheese quesadillas on the salad, it’s no wonder the calories are so high. In fact, it seems more like an appetizer than a salad.