7 Panda Express Orders Dietitians Say Are Shockingly Healthy

Panda Express is beloved for their generous portions, quick service and flavorful signature dishes like Orange Chicken and Honey Walnut Shrimp, but it’s not a place you’d typically go for health-conscious choices. Fast-food isn’t a go-to for nutrition, but Panda Express is an exception.

The Chinese fast-food chain has several items on their menu that are dietitian approved that don’t compromise on taste, according to Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD. From chicken to beef and veggies, there are many options to choose from that won’t completely bust your health and wellness goals. Here are seven dishes at Panda Express that are delicious and not terrible for you ranked in order from healthy to best.

Black Pepper Sirloin Steak

Nutrition : per serving 5.1 oz

Calories : 280

Fat : 19g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 1,130mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 13g

The Black Pepper Sirloin Steak ranks No. 7 for healthy orders at Panda Express due to its moderate amount of calories and carbs.

“With just 9 grams of carbs and 280 calories, it’s a good option for those watching their blood sugar or calorie intake,” says Sabat. “It also provides 13 grams of protein, which can help support muscle maintenance and keep you feeling full longer.”

Sabat explains, “While the sodium is on the higher side at 1,130, it’s still a better pick than many deep-fried or heavily sauced dishes, especially when balanced with lower-sodium sides like Super Greens or plain brown rice.”

Black Pepper Chicken

Nutrition : per serving 6.3 oz

Calories : 280

Fat : 19g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 1,130mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 13g

Black Pepper Chicken isn’t as widely available as it was and Redditors are upset. That said, it’s still in a few locations and it’s a healthier choice although it’s higher in sodium, according to Sabat.

“This entrée features marinated chicken with celery and onions in a bold black pepper sauce. It’s a flavorful, lower-calorie option that still provides a decent amount of protein. With only 9 grams of carbs and 8 net carbs, this makes a nice low carb option for people watching their sugar intake.”

While the nutrition facts are essentially the same as the Black Pepper Sirloin, the Black Pepper Chicken’s serving size is a bigger amount, therefore landing on the list at No. 6.

Steamed Ginger Fish

Nutrition : per serving 6 oz

Calories : 200

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 1,990mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 15 g

The Steamed Ginger Fish is a tasty and good alternative, but for those watching their sodium intake, think twice before ordering or ask for the sauce on the side.

“The Steamed Ginger Fish is a healthy option due to its light calorie load, clean protein source, and low carbohydrate content,” says Sabat. “At just 200 calories and 15 grams of protein, it provides a satisfying and lean meal that supports muscle maintenance without overloading on carbs or sugar.”

She explains, “The 12 grams of fat come primarily from heart-healthy unsaturated fats, and with 0 grams of trans fat, it’s a cleaner choice than many fried or processed options. While the sodium is high at 1,990mg, this dish can still fit into a balanced day when paired with low-sodium choices like fruit or greens. Its simple preparation and anti-inflammatory ginger make it especially appealing for those looking for a light, nourishing meal.”

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

Nutrition : per serving 6 oz

Calories : 300

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 590mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 8g)

Protein : 36g

Grilled chicken is usually a smart choice when dining out, but be mindful what it’s marinated in. A heavily sugary sauce reduces the health benefits.

“With 36 grams of protein, the Grilled Teriyaki Chicken supports muscle maintenance and satiety, making it especially beneficial for weight loss or active lifestyles,” Sabat says. “The 8 grams of carbohydrates are relatively low, helping to keep blood sugar stable, and the sodium content at 590mg is moderate compared to many fast food options.”

She added, “Choosing the teriyaki sauce on the side helps limit added sugars, making this a balanced and satisfying entrée.”

Hot & Sour Soup

Nutrition : per serving 12.2 oz

Calories : 120

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 870mg

Carbs : 14g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 7g

Hot and Sour Soup is a healthy addition to your meal without worrying about calorie overload.

“With just 120 calories and 7 grams of protein, it offers a good nutrient-to-calorie ratio, especially for a soup,” says Sabat. “The tofu adds plant-based protein, while mushrooms and bamboo shoots contribute fiber and antioxidants.”

She adds, “Although the sodium is moderately high at 870mg, it’s still lower than many other soup options and easy to balance with lower-sodium entrées. Its low fat and sugar content also make it a smart pick for those watching their overall intake.”

Broccoli Beef

Nutrition : per serving 5.44 oz

Calories : 150

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 520mg

Carbs : 13g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 9 g

Broccoli Beef is not only a popular meal at Panda Express, but one of the healthiest, according to Sabat.

She explains, “At just 150 calories per serving, it’s a light yet satisfying choice that combines lean slices of beef for 9 grams of protein with fiber-rich broccoli to support digestion and fullness.”

Sabat also likes the low amount of carbs.

“The 13 grams of carbs come mainly from natural sources, with 2 grams of fiber and only 7 grams of sugar. With a moderate sodium level of 520mg, it’s one of the lower-sodium options on the menu. This dish makes a great pairing with Super Greens for a balanced, protein-rich, and low-carb meal.”

Super Greens

Nutrition : per serving 7 oz

Calories : 90

Fat : 3g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium :260 mg

Carbs : 10g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 6g

The healthiest item at Panda Express, according to Sabat, are the Super Greens.

Swap out rice or noodles for the Super Greens, pair it with a clean dish like Broccoli Beef or Grilled Teriyaki Chicken and you have a satisfying, tasty meal.

Sabat explains, “A mix of broccoli, kale, and cabbage, Super Greens is a nutrient-rich light meal that provides fiber and essential vitamins. It’s a low-calorie alternative to rice or noodles, making it an excellent base for your meal also. With only 6 net carbs and 6 grams of protein, this healthy mix of greens gives you a lot of bang for your calories.”