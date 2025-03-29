7 Healthy Snacks That Just Hit Costco Shelves This Week

Costco's snack section is huge, and incredibly popular—members can't get enough of the chips, nuts, fruit, and many other healthy options available from the warehouse chain. New items are always dropping in stores and online, but many of those products might be regional and therefore not available across the country (much to the dismay of some shoppers). So what's worth looking up to buy this week? We've got some fruit jerky, pita chips, nut mixes and more. Here are 7 healthy snacks that just became available in Costco.

Solely Organic Fruit Jerky

Solely Organic Fruit Jerky ($19.99) is rolling out to certain Costco locations (Costco is marking it as "new" in Southern California but it's has been available for a few months in other spots. "Love these!! They're great to toss in my bag when I know I'm going to be out running errands, or if I want a little snack at night that won't give me 3am heartburn," one Redditor said.

Costco Strawberries

Strawberry season is officially upon us and Costco members are rejoicing. "Has anyone else gotten these monster sized strawberries for $4??? 😭 I swear I feel like the pictures aren't capturing how insane these look. I've never seen anything like this at my local store," one Redditor said. "Yes we have them at our store in Glendale, AZ. Ours were delicious," another responded.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bettr Pita Chips

The Garlic Parmesan Bettr Pita Chips are a big hit with Costco members. "Has anyone else tried Bettr Pita chips yet? I'm obsessed!" one Redditor said. "A marked improvement over the plain Stacey's product, they taste like crunchy garlic bread. So far, they've been found in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Fresno, CA. I hope they keep this around for a while."

Snak Club Snack Mix, Cajun Style

Costco is adding to its Snack Club selection with the new Cajun Style Snack Mix. Each serving contains 5g of protein, according to the label, and is sure to be a big hit with Costco members. While not exactly a healthy snack, the Tajin Chili & Lime Gummy Rings are popular, too.

Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn Variety Vend Pack

Costco is now offering the Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn in a variety pack ($17.99 for 28 bags). "I love that stuff. Idk if it's the coconut oil or what that gives it a slight sweetness but it's delicious," one customer said about the Himalayan Gold flavor. "My grocery delivery person accidentally put a bag of this in my order. It's way tasty. I love the coconut flavor. It reminds me of coconut flavored kettle corn," another said.

Pure Organic Twisted Fruit Bites

Pure Organic Twisted Fruit Bites ($17.49) just became available in my local SoCal warehouse. "They're really good. Simply the 'ropes' chopped up into pieces. So, same texture and flavor as the others," one Redditor said. "My kids love them. They liked the ropes but love the bites even more," another added.

Think Jerky Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

The Think Jerky Grass-Fed Beef Sticks in Jalapeno flavor ($28.49) are an exciting new addition to the Costco snack lineup. "These are so yummy!!!! they're not even really that spicy it's more of a vinegary flavor and it's delicious 😋," one shopper said. "Love the Jalapeño flavor!" another raved.