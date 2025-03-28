7 Hot New Costco Finds Available Only "While Supplies Last"

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels, Kevin's Naturals meals, and Goldfish crackers are just some of the items Costco stocks and restocks regularly. However, the warehouse also receives shipments of items in limited quantities, which they feature in a "While Supplies Last" section. From designer shoes for next to nothing to small kitchen gadgets and alarm systems at unbeatable prices, there are currently over 200 items in the category. Here are the 7 best Costco finds from the "While Supplies Last" section this month, which you should buy before they sell out.

Dash MultiMaker Mini Waffle System with Removable Plates and Storage Case

A waffle maker for under $10? Yes, please. The Dash MultiMaker Mini Waffle System with Removable Plates and Storage Case is a mini waffle maker that comes with seven removable plates and a storage cake as well as two mini griddle plates.

Draper James Ladies' Boot

Reese Witherspoon's clothing line, Draper James, isn't cheap. Somehow, Draper James Ladies' Boots landed at Costco, and they are totally adorable. With a two-inch heel height and comfort zipbed, they are designed for all-day wear. And who can't use another pair of black booties for just $14.97 – similar styles are close to $200 on the Draper James website. Some sizes are sold out so they are only available in sizes 8 to 11.

Tramontina 3-pack Hard Anodized Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Nonstick cookware makes healthy eating easier. This Tramontina 3-pack Hard Anodized Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set is highly reviewed by shoppers with a 4.3-star rating. Each of the three pans is made out of heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum and features a nonstick ceramic interior. The cost? $29.97 for all three. The only con? Hand washing is recommended.

7 Hidden Gems at Costco Even Superfans Often Miss

Apotheke 10.5 oz Candle

I am obsessed with Apotheke candles. Currently, Costco has the 10.5 oz Charcoal candle, retailing for about $10 less than other stores. Each soy wax candle offers 60 to 70 hours of burn time, and this scent, in particular, is very neutral and broody.

Trudeau Silicone 12-count Muffin Pan, 2-pack

I bought the Trudeau Silicone 12-count Muffin Pan, 2-pack, a little while back at Costco and can attest that the pans are seriously the best I've ever used. They make removing the muffin from the pan super easy and mess-free. And you can't beat $14.97 for both the dishwasher-safe baking tools.

SimpliSafe Home Security Kit, 13-piece

I'm not sure how Costco sells the 13-piece SimpliSafe Home Security Kit for just $149.97, considering a possibly identical set costs $500 on the SimpliSafe website. Yet here we are. Not only does the price include shipping and handling, but 3 free months of 24/7 professional monitoring.

Henckels 3-piece Cutting Boards

Fun fact: You should replace cutting boards regularly, to avoid contamination. If you are on the market for a new set, don't sleep on this great deal. Get Henckels 3-piece Cutting Boards set for just $16.89 including shipping and handling. Each board is reversible, one side with juice wells and the other flat, and dishwasher safe.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e