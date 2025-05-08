10 Frozen Dinners From Trader Joe's That Are Actually Healthy

In an ideal world, we'd all have the time and energy to cook fancy meals for ourselves on a daily basis, but this isn't the reality in most cases. Far too often, life gets busy and the idea of coming home and cooking a meal sounds too exhausting, especially on our busiest days of the week. But for those trying to eat healthy, ordering takeout or going out to eat can be a quick way to derail your progress from the day. A helpful alternative for those who are busy but wanting to eat nutritious foods is finding healthy frozen dinners you can heat up in a matter of minutes.

If you're looking for healthy frozen dinners that are affordable and delicious, Trader Joe's is the place to go. This popular grocer gets creative with its frozen choices so you don't have to resort to the same frozen chicken breast every night.

How we chose the best Trader Joe's Frozen Dinners

When looking for healthier frozen meals, you'll want to look for a couple of things:

Low in sodium: This can be tough for frozen dinners because salt is used as a flavor enhancer and preservative. But if you can, try keeping your sodium levels at 700 milligrams or below. This won't always be possible, but it's something to look for.

Protein: Having a dinner that's high in protein will help keep you full and energized, and it will help you achieve your weight loss goals if that's something you're aiming for.

Lower in calories: This depends on your personal health goals, but those who are trying to eat a lower-calorie diet may want to look for frozen meals that have 600 calories or less when they can.

The Healthiest Trader Joe's Frozen Dinners

Beef Birria

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,090 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 32 g

The Beef Birria from Trader Joe's is an excellent and delicious choice for those who want a high-protein, low-carb dinner. The one thing to watch out for is the high sodium count in this one, so it may not be suitable for those looking for dinners lower in salt.

BBQ Teriyaki Chicken

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 31 g

It can be hard to find healthy teriyaki chicken, as many store-bought options are packed with sugar and little else. However, the BBQ Teriyaki Chicken is a healthier option than many other frozen meals, as it packs in 31 grams of protein and keeps the sugar and saturated fat counts relatively low.

Cuban Style Citrus Garlic Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 16 g

Rice, chicken, beans, and veggies make up this tasty Cuban Style Citrus Bowl from Trader Joe's. This works great as a filling dinner and has only 400 calories per bowl.

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 24 g

Some may assume that butter chicken would be high in fat and calories, but this frozen Butter Chicken from Trader Joe's is a healthy choice when you need a quick dinner. Only 400 calories, 4.5 grams of saturated fat, and a filling 24 grams of protein make this an excellent option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 20 g

For a meal that's high in protein and fiber but low in calories and fat, the Chicken Shawarma Bowl from Trader Joe's is the perfect choice. Plus, it already comes with rice, so you can pop it all in the microwave and have a delicious meal ready in minutes.

Spicy Farfalle Pasta with Italian Chicken Sausage

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 22 g

You don't have to stay away from pasta when you're trying to eat healthy. Meals like this Spicy Farfalle Pasta with Chicken Sausage can still provide your body with the nutrients you need, all while keeping the total fat and calorie count on the lower side.

Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas

Nutrition (Per 1/2 package) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 24 g

The Trader Joe's Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas are packed with cheese, peppers, chicken, salsa, and tons of flavor, and they contain 24 grams of protein each for only 320 calories.

Korean Style Beef Short Ribs

Nutrition (Per piece) :

Calories : 321

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 16 g

These Korean Style Beef Short Ribs from Trader Joe's are absolutely delicious, and they pack in the protein for only a little over 300 calories. Plus, these are lower in sodium than many other frozen meal options.

Baingan Bharta

Nutrition (Per 1/2 container) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

A lot of shoppers use this Baingan Bharta as a side dish, but you can use it as a main dish as well if you're looking for a vegetarian-friendly dinner. Packed with 6 grams of fiber, this meal can help keep you full and keep your gut healthy.

Kung Pao Chicken

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 24 g

The Kung Pao Chicken is a classic at Trader Joe's, and it makes for a super quick, super healthy dinner for your busiest days. Pair with some cauliflower rice or regular rice and enjoy this chicken and veggie meal.