If you live in Texas or Mexico, you are well aware that H-E-B House is one of the greatest grocery stores on the planet for buying fantastic food products for less. The privately owned grocery operates over 435 stores, including Central Market, an upscale organic and fine foods retailer. In addition to selling name brands, the store has several in-house options that many maintain are just as good, if not better, than the name brand alternatives. Here are 7 H-E-B House brands shoppers swear beat name brands.

Mi Tienda

Many shoppers swear by Mi Tienda, the store’s hispanic product line. “The Mi Tienda tortillas especially the flour are much better than other brands I’ve tried,” one Redditor shares. “This. My next-door H‑E‑B doesn’t do in-house tortillas (yet) so I get the Mi Tienda uncooked ones in the refrigerated section and cook em on a cast iron comal at home. Damn fine and fresh and hot on demand,” a second agrees.

Heritage Ranch Dog Food

Heritage Ranch pet food is also a hit with shoppers. “Their dog food (Heritage)!!! My dog has food allergies and their limited ingredient dog food is the only food I’ve tried that actually works with his allergy flare ups!” another shopper says. “Came here to say this! Apparently someone in the HEB family is an animal nutritionist so not only is it cheaper, but it’s also super high quality,” another agrees.

Creamy Creations Ice Cream

Over in the freezer section, Creamy Creations is a hit. “Creamy Creations ice cream is better than Blue Bell,” one person states. “This is true, and I actually like Blue Bell quite a bit, Creamy Creations is just that good!” another agrees.

Swoon Ice Cream

Swoon ice cream is also amazing. “Have you tried their swoon brand? OMGosh,” says a shopper. “The brownie batter swoon variant is one of the best ice creams I’ve ever had,” another adds. A third says, “swoon is on par or better than many of the premium brands you see at central market at 3x the price.”

Texas Tough

“Those Texas tough trash bags are the best on the market by far,” a shopper declares. “All the Texas Tough products are stellar,” another adds. Other shoppers mention the aluminum foil and freezer bags as better than name brands. “I only buy Texas Tough lol I definitely prefer it over other brands,” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Field & Future Cleaning Supplies

Field & Future cleaning supplies, including the Field & Future by H‑E‑B All-Purpose Cleaner – Big Bend Sage, are also a hit. “The HEB brand cleaner, specifically the sage brush scent, is THE BEST CLEANING SPRAY. Far better than any name brand and I will die on this hill,” comments a shopper.

Mootopia

Many shoppers are fans of Mootopia, a milk and ice cream line. “Mootopia chocolate milk” is “excellent and better than competitors,” says one.