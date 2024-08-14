 Skip to content

Hershey Just Unveiled Its Halloween Candy Lineup—and It's Deliciously Spooky

From Reese's Werewolf Tracks to Twizzlers Ghosts, there are all sorts of exciting seasonal treats hitting the shelves.
August 14, 2024
Yes, Halloween is still more than two months away, but the Hershey Company is already helping shoppers prepare for the spooky season.

The candy giant recently announced its Halloween lineup, featuring four brand-new treats and plenty of fan favorites. We're talking Kit Kats, Reese's, Twizzlers, and more. As a bonus, all of the offerings are rolling out to retailers nationwide right now.

The new candy options include Kit Kat Ghost Toast, Reese's Werewolf Tracks, Hershey's Milk Chocolate Harry Potter Bars, and Twizzlers Ghosts.

The Kit Kat Ghost Toast features the classic, crispy wafers that Kit Kat fans know and love, plus a new cinnamon-toast flavored cream, which Hershey says delivers "a hauntingly satisfying experience." Customers can score this limited-time treat in standard, king, and snack sizes.

For peanut butter lovers, Reese's Werewolf Tracks offers a spin on the standard variety and includes a combination of vanilla-flavored cream, milk chocolate, and peanut butter. Like the new Kit Kat, these peanut butter cups are available in standard, king, and snack sizes.

kit kat ghost toast and reese's peanut butter cups werewolf tracks
The Hershey Company

For a twist on Hershey's standard milk chocolate bar, the company is offering snack-sized Harry Potter milk chocolate bars, which each have an engraving of one of the four houses of Hogwarts—aka Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. These candy bars are packaged in 9.45-ounce bags.

Rounding out the new candy options are the cherry-flavored Twizzlers Ghosts, which come in 8.5-ounce bags.

cherry twizzlers ghosts
Hershey

In terms of returning treats, shoppers can expect to see a variety of festive choices.

Hershey not only brought back the Reese's Pumpkins in July, but it's also reviving Reese's Skeletons. For those seeking a mix of Reese's shapes, there are the assorted jumbo bags, too. These include individually wrapped Reese's ghosts, bats, and pumpkins.

The Harry Potter-themed chocolate doesn't stop at the new snack-sized bars. The candy company is also bringing back the standard-sized bar, which features 12 collectible wrappers and designs inspired by the beloved series. Then, there are the whimsical foil-wrapped Hershey's Harry Potter Kisses, which shoppers can purchase in 9.5-ounce bags or new 2.08-ounce canes.

harry potter milk chocolate bar
Hershey

Other returning products include the Hershey assortment packs featuring Haribo Goldbears, as well as SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty products, which are available in Halloween-themed half-ounce bags and 12-count multipacks.

hershey haribo goldbear assortment pack
Hershey

Hershey is just one of several brands that have announced their fall products early. In May, Mars unveiled its complete Halloween 2024 lineup, which includes new pumpkin pie-flavored M&M's and redesigned Snickers Pumpkins packaging.

