Every Single M&M's Variety You Can Buy Right Now (In Time for Easter!)

Few candy brands are as recognizable, classic, and habit-forming globally as M&M's. The pea-sized chocolate candies have come in a variety of colors and flavors over the years, starting with the classic milk chocolate variety that came out in 1941. Since then, the company's assortment of products has expanded to please every palate.

These days, there are seemingly endless choices of M&M's colors and flavors. You can get personalized messages printed on the candy for occasions like weddings and graduation. When it comes to what's available now, you may be surprised by the many options. The next time you visit your local grocery store or convenience store, double-check the candy aisle for these M&M's varieties. Or, head online to shop for flavors, including limited-time releases.

Almond

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 2 g

Every once in a while, M&M's likes to mix things up by bringing its fans flavors that venture outside the chocolate realm. That is the case with Almond M&M's. This variety uses the taste of roasted almonds and blends it with that classic M&M's chocolate flavor.

Campfire S'mores

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

As delicious as classic s'mores are, they require work and materials to create. Skip the hassle of starting a fire and grab a bag of the Campfire S'mores M&M's, available on Walmart's website. Made with a blend of milk chocolate and white chocolate, the candy gives the feeling of biting into a delicious handmade s'mores treat.

Caramel

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

Not all M&M's candies are pure crunch. Some come with a chewy, soft center, like the Caramel M&M's candies. This is the first time a chewy caramel center has appeared in an M&M's flavor, so keep your eyes peeled the next time you visit the supermarket or convenience store.

Caramel Cold Brew

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

Coffee fanatics will love trying the Caramel Cold Brew M&M's candies. This candy is made with coffee-flavored caramel surrounded by M&M's classic milk chocolate and a colorful candy shell. Make coffee a part of your daily ritual after the morning caffeine has subsided.

Chocolate Bark

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

What could be better than a piece of chocolate bark? What about chocolate bark mixed in with M&M's candies? That's what to expect with M&M's Chocolate Bark, available on Walmart's website. Each piece of bark comes with classic M&M's milk chocolate candies mixed in, giving a perfect crunch in each bite.

Classic Mix

Can't decide among M&M's flavors? If you're a fan of the classic milk chocolate, peanut, and peanut butter flavors, you do not have to choose with a bag of Classic Mix M&M's. All three flavors are mixed, giving you a different taste and sensation in every bite.

Creepy Cocoa Crisp

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

The Creepy Cooca Crisp M&M's were released for Halloween, but they are still available for purchase on Walmart's website. This flavor starts with a crispy cocoa center that is dipped in a layer of dark chocolate. It's a unique spin on M&M's candies that will hopefully stick around.

Crunchy Cookie

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

M&M's have been a popular candy to mix into a batter of cookie dough, and the brand has flipped the classic cookie inside out with its Crunchy Cookie flavor, available on Walmart's website. Each M&M's candy is filled with a crunchy cookie dough flavor on the inside, reminiscent of those M&M's cookies you know and love.

Cupid's Blend

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

Valentine's Day has passed, but that doesn't mean there isn't Valentine's-themed candy to be found on the internet. Available on Amazon and Walmart, the limited-release Cupid's Blend M&M's candies are made with red, pink, and white M&M's. This variety comes with heart-shaped designs printed on the candies. Surprise your Valentine all year long with this candy.

Dark Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you prefer dark chocolate, M&M's and its milk chocolate flavor may not be your favorite traditional candy. That might change once you try the Dark Chocolate M&M's candy. They are made with real dark chocolate, changing everything you thought you knew about M&M's.

Dark Chocolate Peanut

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you like the classic Peanut M&M's but gravitate more towards dark chocolate, your perfect candy marriage is about to hit your snack pantry. The Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's are made with whole peanuts coated in real dark chocolate.

Easter Sundae White and Dark Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 1 g

For spring, M&M's launched its Easter Sundae White and Dark Chocolate candy with "creamy notes of vanilla ice cream and hot fudge, topped with a light cherry flavor." This limited-time release is also available at Amazon and Walmart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fudge Brownie

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

The yummy taste of brownies has been compacted into the size of an M&M's candy in the Fudge Brownie flavor. Each candy comes with a fudge-like and chewy center, giving you a different play on textures while also providing the quintessential M&M's experience. This limited-time flavor is available on Walmart's website.

Milk Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

It doesn't get more classic than this. One of the most abundantly available versions of M&M's, the Milk Chocolate flavor is known worldwide as the quintessential variety. It has been around since 1941, and it isn't going anywhere.

Milk Chocolate Minis

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 120

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

A "timeless favorite," the Milk Chocolate Mini M&M's are "made with real milk chocolate and surrounded by a colorful candy shell!" Though M&M's says the flavor is the same, there is something about the mini size that makes it feel like it's an entirely different candy.

M&M's Minis Blondie Brownie Brittle

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

There are a few varieties of brittles available through M&M's, including a Minis Blondie Brownie Brittle. The Blondie version of the classic Brownie Brittle comes with M&M's Minis, perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth looking for a little less chocolate than the double-whammy you get from the Brownie Brittle.

M&M's Minis Brownie Brittle

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 120

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

M&M's candies have found their way into more brittle treats, including the M&M's Minis Brownie Brittle. Including M&M's Minis means more of them can fit into each piece of brittle, giving you that perfect crispy and crunchy bite.

Mint

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

Released for the holiday season, the mint-flavored M&M's are still available for purchase on Walmart's website. The candies burst with minty freshness, with a layer of mint surrounding each chocolate center.

Peanut

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

Another classic flavor of M&M's, the Peanut variety includes "roasted peanuts covered in delicious chocolate and a colorful candy shell." Represented by the famous Yellow M&M's character, the peanut flavor remains one of the most popular.

Peanut Butter

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

When Peanut M&M's are too crunchy, but you still want that yummy peanut flavor, look to the popular Peanut Butter M&M's. Made with real peanut butter and milk chocolate, they are a top choice and a great middle-ground for peanut butter fans who are less fond of the classic peanut variety.

Peanut Butter Eggs Pastel

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

With its unique egg-like shape, the Peanut Butter Eggs Pastel M&M's are "made with real milk chocolate, velvety peanut butter, and coated in cheerful yellow, blue, pink, green, and purple candy shells."

Peanut Butter Mega

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you love Peanut Butter M&M's, get ready for Peanut Butter Mega. This newer addition to the M&M's flavor lineup "packs the ultimate peanut butter punch with MORE peanut butter!" Its size is over double that of a standard M&M's candy, allowing the center to contain more yummy peanut butter.

Peanut Butter Minis Mega Tube

Nutrition : (Per Tube):

Calories : 250

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 5 g

Take Peanut Butter Minis anywhere with a Mega Tube, fitting more Minis candies into one container. The M&M's Minis Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Candy is a newer version of the classic candy to join the M&M's lineup. Now, you can enjoy the taste of M&M's Peanut Butter in miniature form.

Pretzel

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

The ultimate marriage of sweet and salty, Pretzel M&M's have risen in popularity as a top flavor among fans. They are a blend of milk chocolate and a crunchy pretzel center, serving as the perfect crunchy snack to enjoy any day.

Single Color

Whether you're planning a party with a specific color scheme or coming up with gift ideas for that one person who wants everything to be white, M&M's has candies to match the occasion. Skip the mixed bag and get a Single Color variety, with colors including black, white, pink, dark blue, aqua, electric green, and more.

Toasty Vanilla

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 210

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 2 g

Still available for purchase at Amazon and Walmart, the Toasty Vanilla M&M's candy is a white chocolate treat with a "warm vanilla flavor" and "festive candy shells." Find this limited-time variety online and enjoy the holiday flavors anytime.

White Chocolate Strawberry Shake

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

One of the more unique flavors in this roundup, the White Chocolate Strawberry Shake M&M's will transport you to the local soda shop for "the scrumptious taste of strawberry shakes." Coated in brightly colored candy shells, this red, purple, and green treat with white chocolate stands out from the rest of the M&M's family.