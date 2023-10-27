All 29 Reese's Peanut Butter Candies You Can Buy Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Peanut butter and chocolate are a legendary flavor pairing, and few products highlight the classic sweet-and-salty combo better than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The confections date all the way back to 1928, when former Hershey Company employee H.B. Reese created them as part of a candy assortment. Fast-forward to 2023, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are a candy aisle staple and more popular than ever.

Grocery delivery company Instacart recently released data showing that Reese's was the most popular candy it sold for Halloween in 2022. Reese's also swept its sugary competition in the annual poll from CandyStore.com on the most popular Halloween candies.

With this persistent popularity in mind, it's really no surprise that Reese's likes to release new spins on its classic peanut butter cups from time to time. However, not even the most diehard Reese's fans may be aware of the mind-boggling plethora of Reese's products that they can sample, so we've rounded up every variety that's available for purchase right now.

This list does exclude some of the seasonal Reese's items that aren't currently available, like Christmas and Valentine's Day-themed products. But for all the items that are available right now, customers can use the Hersheyland website to check where they're up for sale.

Read one for every single Reese's Peanut Butter Cup variety you can buy right now, from the well-known classics to the wacky spinoffs!

1 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Per serving (2 peanut butter cups) : 210 cal, 12 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (2 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 5 g protein

There's no better place to start than the OG confection Reese's lovers know and love. These classic cups, made with milk chocolate and a peanut butter filling, are round with ridged edges. Packages typically come with two cups, but you can also find boxes, bags, and king sizes. If you aren't big on milk chocolate, fear not. Reese's also offers dark chocolate and white creme versions of its basic peanut butter cups.

2 Reese's Miniature Cups

Per serving (3 pieces) : 130 cal, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 3 g protein

Reese's Miniature Cups are nearly identical to the original version aside from the size. They're smaller, individually wrapped, and come in a range of different sized bags. So, whether you just want a few to snack on or you're trying to feed a crowd, you have plenty of options. Dark chocolate and white creme varieties are also available.

3 Reese's Pieces

Per serving (1.53 oz package) : 210 cal, 9 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (2 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 5 g protein

This classic Reese's confection lacks the milk chocolate from a traditional peanut butter cup, but it's still a deserving candy aisle mainstay. Reese's Pieces feature a crunchy candy shell that encases a peanut butter filling. Packages of the candy come in all shapes and sizes, including 1.53-ounce packs perfect for a single serving and bigger boxes and bags perfect for sharing.

4 Reese's Take 5

Per 1.5 oz bar : 210 cal, 11 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (1 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 3 g protein

Reese's Take 5 Bars get their name from the five sweet and salty layers they showcase: crunchy pretzels, peanut butter, salty peanuts, and sweet caramel enveloped in a milk chocolatey coating. These are available in regular bars, king size bars, and bags.

5 Reese's Franken-Cups

Per serving (2 peanut butter cups) : 200 cal, 12 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (1 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 4 g protein

Reese's likes to celebrate the holidays with limited-edition variations of its classic cups, and Halloween is no exception. These seasonal Franken-Cups, first introduced in 2020, feature Reese's classic milk chocolate, peanut butter, and green creme in a nod to the spooky holiday. Just don't wait too long to grab a package, if you were planning to do so, since they're not available year round.

6 Reese's Halloween Peanut Butter Skeletons

Per serving (3 pieces) : 150 cal, 9 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 2 g protein

A completely brand-new offering this year, Reese's Peanut Butter Skeletons should be available at a retailer near you right now. They feature the same milk chocolate and peanut butter filling as a regular Reese's cup, but mix it up with a skeleton design and colorful wrappers. The skeleton confections are available in 9.10-ounce bags.

7 Reese's Halloween Snack Size Assorted Shapes

Per serving (2 pieces) : 170 cal, 10 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 4 g protein

Rounding out Reese's mishmash of Halloween-inspired offerings, these festive pumpkin, ghost, and bat shapes are also made with milk chocolate and the classic peanut butter filling. This assortment gives you the chance to try all three in one go, but they're also available for purchase individually (whether they're available in milk chocolate, white creme, or both varies by the shape).

8 Reese's Peanut Butter Footballs

Per serving (1.2 oz package) : 170 cal, 10 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (1 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 4 g protein

Halloween isn't the only special occasion that Reese's is celebrating right now. The brand is also currently selling football-shaped peanut butter cups, made with the classic milk chocolate and peanut butter filling, in honor of the ongoing gridiron season. Customers can buy these in regular sizes, king sizes, and boxes.

9 Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups

Per serving (2 peanut butter cups) : 210 cal, 14 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 3 g protein

Plant-based eaters finally got their very own Reese's peanut butter cups earlier this year, but of course, you don't have to be on a plant-based diet to enjoy them. They feature an "oat chocolate confection" instead of the classic milk chocolate, making them a fitting option for people looking to avoid dairy.

10 Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Cups

Per sandwich : 450 cal, 35 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 790 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 22 g protein

When it comes to peanut butter, you're either team crunchy or team creamy. If you happen to be on the latter team, these Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Cups are just for you. They feature milk chocolate with what Reese's describes as a "smooth, uninterrupted bite of delicious peanut butter" in the middle. Customers can purchase regular or king size packages of these creamy confections.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Reese's Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups

Per serving (2 peanut butter cups) : 200 cal, 12 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (2 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 5 g protein

Team crunchy fans, unite! This counterpart to Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Cups features milk chocolate filled with peanut butter and peanut pieces for an extra crunch. The crunchy candies are available in regular and king sizes, depending on the retailer.

12 Reese's Fast Break Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bar

Per bar : 230 cal, 11 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (2 g fiber, 27 g sugar), 4 g protein

This isn't your average Reese's candy for two reasons. Firstly, Reese's Fast Break comes in a bar form rather than the classic round cups. It also features a layer of chewy nougat in addition to the classic peanut butter and milk chocolate. These layered bars come in both regular and king sizes.

13 Reese's Big Cups With Potato Chips

Per serving (1 piece) : 180 cal, 11 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (1 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 4 g protein

This extra-large Reese's confection takes the classic pairing of sweet and salty flavors to a whole new level. Reese's Potato Chips Big Cup features milk chocolate encasing smooth peanut butter mixed with crispy, rippled potato chips, making it a fitting option for indecisive snackers. You can purchase these in a regular size and a king size.

14 Reese's Big Cup With Pretzels

Per serving (1 piece) : 180 cal, 10 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (1 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 4 g protein

If the potato chips and candy combo is a little too adventurous but you're still craving something sweet and salty, this option might just fit the bill. Reese's Pretzels Big Cup features the classic peanut filling mixed with salty pretzel bits and enveloped in milk chocolate. These are also available in both regular and king sizes to cater to variety of appetites.

15 Reese's Big Cup with Reese's Puffs

Per serving (1 piece) : 170 cal, 9 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 4 g protein

Not only are these bigger than your average Reese's cup, but they're also upgraded with another popular product from the brand. Reese's Big Cup with Reese's Puffs have actual pieces of the popular chocolate and peanut butter breakfast cereal mixed into the peanut butter filling, which is encased with the classic milk chocolate. The best part is that you won't even have to break out the milk in order to enjoy these cereal-packed confections, which are available in regular and king sizes.

16 Reese's Stuffed With Pieces

Per serving (2 regular sized cups) : 210 cal, 12 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (1 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 4 g protein

Now that you've seen Reese's cups packed with potato chips, pretzels, and cereal, it's probably no surprise that the brand also has a version that features its signature crunchy candies. The peanut butter filling in this option is studded with colorful Reese's Pieces, making it perfect for fans who can't decide between the two popular Reese's confections. These come in regular sized cups, big cups, and miniature cup varieties.

17 Reese's Chocolate Lovers

Per serving (2 pieces) : 200 cal, 12 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (2 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 4 g protein

A classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup is for the fans who like an equal balance between the milk chocolate and peanut butter filling. But, this spinoff is for the people who wish the scale was tipped a little more toward chocolate. Reese's Chocolate Lovers, available in regular and king sizes, features an extra thick coating for chocolate lovers to savor.

18 Reese's Big Cup

Per serving (1 piece) : 200 cal, 12 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (2 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 5 g protein

While Reese's Chocolate Lovers peanut butter cups are meant for diehard chocolate fans, Reese's Big Cups are geared toward peanut butter fanatics. These cups are extra-large, which means an extra generous helping of peanut butter filling. You can buy individual Reese's Big Cups or king size packages with two cups.

19 Reese's Thins Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Per serving (3 pieces) : 170 cal, 10 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 3 g protein

The concept behind this Reese's spinoff is all in the name. Reese's Thins are thinner than the OG peanut butter cups, but they contain the same milk chocolate and peanut butter filling. They're also available in dark chocolate and white creme varieties, so even milk chocolate haters can enjoy them.

20 Reese's Zero Sugar Miniature Cups

Per serving (3 pieces) : 110 cal, 8 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (3 g fiber), 2 g protein

That's right! Even people who want or need to avoid sugar can enjoy a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. Reese's markets these special candies as having the "same great taste," despite the lack of sugar. Customers can buy them in three-ounce and 5.1-ounce bags.

21 Reese's Crunchy Peanut King Size Candy Bar

Per serving (about one third of bar) : 170 cal, 12 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (2 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 5 g protein

This option is catered toward the Reese's lovers who wish the classic candy had more peanut butter and more crunch. Reese's Crunchy Peanut bars feature a "triple helping of peanut butter" combined with salty peanuts and coated in milk chocolate, according to the brand. These are currently only available in king sizes.

22 Reese's Sticks

Per serving (1.5 oz package) : 220 cal, 13 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (2 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 4 g protein

Another crunchy spin-off of the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Reese's Sticks feature crispy wafers that are layered with chocolate and peanut butter. Customers can buy these in regular and king sizes.

23 Reese's XL Candy Bar

Per serving (3 pieces) : 150 cal, 9 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 2 g protein

This Reese's item features the traditional flavors—milk chocolate and peanut butter—in a nontraditional shape. Long and rectangular, these Reese's XL Candy Bars can be broken into pieces for easy portion control. Or, feel free to nibble away at the confection as you please. Customers can only snag them in 4.25-ounce packages.

24 Reese's Minis

Per serving (9 pieces) : 160 cal, 10 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 3 g protein

Believe it or not, Reese's classic peanut butter cups come in yet another size. These mini versions come unwrapped, so you can easily eat them by the handful. The tiny candies are available in 2.5-ounce and 7.6-ounce bags.

25 Reese's Outrageous!

Per serving (1.48 oz bar) : 200 cal, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (1 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 3 g protein

In the Reese's world, this is certainly one of the most over-the-top confections you can buy. Reese's Outrageous! candy bars feature peanut butter, Reese's Pieces, caramel, and chocolate all in one bar. In other words, when you're craving all sorts of different candies at the same time, this can save you the heartbreak of picking just one. Customers can buy these in regular and king sizes.

26 Reese's Nutrageous

Per serving (1.66 oz bar) : 240 cal, 14 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 6 g protein

Reese's Nutrageous bars have all of the same elements as the Reese's Outrageous! bars, but they swap the Reese's Pieces for crunchy peanuts. Customers can only buy these in 1.66-ounce bar sizes right now.

27 Reese's Snack Bars

Per serving (1 package) : 280 cal, 16 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (3 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 7 g protein

While not technically a peanut butter cup, Reese's Snack Bars feature all the same flavors as the classic candy. The bars include peanut butter creme, crisp whole grain brown rice, crunchy roasted peanuts, and milk chocolate. Each two-ounce package comes with two bars, so you technically get two snacks in one.

28 Reese's Dipped Pretzels

Per serving (5 pieces) : 140 cal, 7 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 3 g protein

While Reese's Pretzels Big Cups have the salty snack mixed right into the filling, pretzels are the star in this special variety. The bite-sized pretzels are dipped in a peanut butter candy and drizzled with milk chocolate. For anyone who isn't a fan of milk chocolate, there's also a dark chocolate option available right now.

29 Reese's Popcorn

Per serving (about 1.25 cups) : 140 cal, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 2 g protein

The concept behind Reese's Popcorn is almost identical to Reese's Dipped Pretzels. This snack features fluffy popcorn coated in peanut butter creme and a chocolatey drizzle for a sweet and salty flavor combo. The popcorn is currently available in 5.25-ounce bags.