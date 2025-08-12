7 New Hershey Halloween Treats Just Announced for This Year

Halloween is just around the corner and Hershey just released a new “Hersheyween” lineup that will make candy fans very, very happy: There are brand-new items and the return of old favorites, plus the packaging is some of the most playful and fun I’ve seen so far.

“Hershey continues to be at the forefront of Halloween festivities, with iconic brands that have become seasonal staples for our consumers to look forward to year after year,” said Katie DeCapria, Senior Manager Halloween at The Hershey Company. “This season, we elevated those signature brands and created treats like REESE’S Mini Pumpkins and KIT KAT® Counts in convenient, shareable packaging making it easier for everyone to enjoy and celebrate together.” Here are seven highlights from the new Hersheyween lineup.

Shaq-a-Licious Halloween Gummies

Shaq fans will be very happy with the Shaq-a-Licious Halloween gummies. Featuring original flavors and faces in new individual wrappers just in time to dish out on Halloween, it’s one of the more unusual and funny offerings this year.

Cookies ‘n’ Crème Harry Potter Magical Friends Collection

The Cookies ‘n’ Crème Harry Potter Magical Friends Collection contains delicious chocolates featuring iconic characters including Hedwig, Dobby, Buckbeak, and Fawkes. This one is going to be a huge hit at Halloween and the individually-wrapped candy is perfect for trick or treaters.

7 New Limited-Edition Candies Just Hit Shelves

Reese’s Pumpkins

Hershey has new resealable pouches for fan-favorite items like the Reese’s Mini Pumpkins Unwrapped. These are—as the name suggests—unwrapped and loose in the bag so not ideal for trick or treaters, but perfect to enjoy at home or share with friends. You could leave them out in a bowl but they will disappear FAST.

Charlie Brown Reese’s Pumpkins/Miniatures

I am obsessed with the Reese’s/Peanuts collaboration celebrating the classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” with Reese’s Pumpkins and Reese’s Miniatures. Featuring the beloved Peanuts gang, these treats have the best packaging. Definitely worth collecting!

Kit Kat Counts

Hershey has the Snack Size Kit Kat counts and Reese’s Bats for a Halloween mix that’s both spooky and sweet and—as I have pointed out many times already—so so cute. The Kit Kat counts are essentially little individually wrapped smiling vampires and the Reese’s Bats are adorable.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hershey’s Nuggets Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin spice fans are going to love these Hershey’s Nuggets in Pumpkin Spice Latte flavor. “The extra creamy milk chocolate with pumpkin spice latte flavored creme tastes just like sweater weather meets scary season. Get all that fall flavor in a one bite-size candy,” Hershey says. Don’t mind if I do!

Cadbury Caramello Miniatures and Mini Harvest Handfuls

Hershey is bringing back the fan-favorite Cadbury Caramello Miniatures and Cadbury Mini Harvest Handfuls. “Maybe I’ve been living under a rock but I had no idea that these existed! Are they new? I have only ever seen the Easter/spring time ones. SO GOOD 🤩🤤,” one Redditor said of the Harvest Handfuls.