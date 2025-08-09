7 New Limited-Edition Candies Just Hit Shelves

As summer is winding down and fall is just around the corner, the sweets aisle at the grocery store is starting to fill up with fall-inspired candy. This season will be exciting for candy lovers, from Halloween-centric twists on your favorite treats to new and exciting products and versions of existing ones. Here are 7 new limited-edition candies that just hit shelves.

Lemonhead Ropes

My whole family recently tried the first new Lemonhead candy in more than half a decade:

Lemonhead Ropes. The bold twist on the classic, citrusy treat is delicious, a chewy rope version of the sweet and tart classic with a creamy filling inside. It is available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target.

HARIBO Halloween Gummies

Halloween may be months away, but Summerween is here. HARIBO released its Halloween-themed gummies early. There are many fruity, sweet, and sour gummies in multipacks, including Goldbears Wild Berry, Sour Bats, Ghostly Gummies, and the new-to-Halloween Starmix.

Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups

Sour Patch Kids that glow in the dark? Yes, please. Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups are literally lighting up the candy aisle this summer. The Strawberry-Watermelon flavored Glow Ups are coated with edible confetti infused with a flavorless turmeric extract, creating a fluorescent glow without altering the taste..

Reese’s Mini Pumpkins

Snackolator recently shared about a bunch of new candy releases. Followers were most excited about Reese’s Mini Pumpkins. “Those mini pumpkin Reese’s look AMAZING 😍,” one commented. “Why weren’t mini pumpkins already a thing ?!? That’s genius!!!!” another added. “I’m 1000000% getting the mini Reese pumpkins😭😭😭🤤😭😭😭😭,” a third chimed in. “Those mini pumpkins look awesome! I bet they taste amazing! The mini eggs for Easter were delicious!” a fourth added.

Kit Kat Witch’s Brew and Kit Kat Vampires

People are super excited about the return of Kit Kat Witch’s Brew. “The witch’s brew Kit Kats are so good! Imo,” one of Snackolator’s followers commented. “They have KitKat Vampires this year that my wife brought home as well. They were very good,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stranger Things Dig ‘n Dips

There are a bunch of Stranger Things food collabs, including Stranger Things Dig ‘n Dips. “The Stranger Things Dig n Dip is already available on Amazon. Mine just shipped today,” one person commented. “Stranger things dig + dip & the peelerz zombies (& mummies) are my most anticipated Halloween snack & I will NOT be forgetting about them ever,” another said.

GoodPop x SmartSweets: Sourmelon Pop Bites

My kids are obsessed with SmartSweets and the brand recently joined forces with GoodPop. s GoodPop x SmartSweets: Sourmelon Pop Bites is a frozen, sour-coated blend of SmartSweets’ cult-favorite Sourmelon Bites & GoodPop’s viral Watermelon pop, a sour-sweet remix designed for carefree summer snacking.