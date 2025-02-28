We Just Spotted These 7 Hidden Costco Deals—But They Won't Last Long

I spend a good part of my days writing about Costco. But here's a fun fact: I've also been a devoted Costco shopper for decades, and no, I don't get a free membership or any special deals. During my weekly shopping trip to my local Costco warehouse in Warminster, PA, I was pleasantly surprised to find great deals on everything from my favorite foods to cooking gadgets. Here are 7 hidden Costco deals to take advantage of right now – but they won't last long. Some of the items were already low in stock.

Bobo's PB&J Sandwiches

I usually buy these delicious vegan and gluten-free treats that are perfect for anyone who cares about sticking to whole grains and pronounceable ingredients. I usually get them at Whole Foods or Target, and I haven't seen them cost less than $1 per sandwich. However, my store had a variety pack, 20 for $11.59 – which averages about 0.57 cents each.

Ninja Foodi 10-in1-Countertop Oven Pro

If you are trying to eat healthier and don't have some sort of an air fryer, now is the time to buy one. Ninja Foodi 10-in1-Countertop Oven Pro, perfect for cooking everything from meat to veggies, is an additional $20 off until March 9, bringing the price down to $139.99 – a significant price savings compared to the $199.99 it costs on the Ninja website.

25 Healthiest Costco Foods, According to Dietitians

White Chocolate Raspberry Round Cake

I spoke to the Costco employee in the bakery, who told me that the White Chocolate Raspberry Round Cake was flying off the shelves. The decadent dessert, which debuted late last year, features layers of fluffy vanilla cake with raspberry jam, white chocolate ganache, and mascarpone mousse. Get it for $5 off – just $17.99 – until March 2.

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Costco shoppers on Reddit have been going wild over Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies. If you have willpower or are responsible for bringing a dessert to a party, this tub of 60 is $2 off, bringing the price down to just $7.99.

Tiger Rice Cooker

Don't be so hard on yourself if you can't seem to cook rice perfectly. Investing in a rice cooker is a serious game-changer for anyone who regularly eats grains. Right now, get the 5.5-cup Tiger Rice Cooker for $20 off the already great price, bringing it down to $69.99. You can also order it online for $10 more.

7 Costco Items That Have Gotten 'Way More Expensive,' Say Shoppers

Lavazza Whole Espresso Beans

I am a total coffee snob and freshly brew my coffee with a shot of espresso in my Jura every morning. I have tried all the super expensive beans, but always come back to Lavazza, because they are, well, perfect. I managed to grab one of the last bags on my trip yesterday because at $4 off, this 2.2-pound bag is a total steal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Teton Waters Ranch Grass-Fed Sausage

Looking for a delicious protein that is Whole30-approved? Teton Waters Ranch 12-pack of 100% grass-fed, grass-finished sausages are $4 off, bringing the price down to $13.99, just over $1 per sausage.