The Costco website offers some hidden deals, and if you know, you know that you can save big if you are looking in the right places. The “Treasure Hunt” tab is a great place to start. You never know what you are going to find there, ranging from impossible-to-beat deals on gift cards for your favorite restaurants to name-brand gadgets and luxury cookware. Here are 7 hidden Costco deals too good to miss right now.

Ninja SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Make

Influencers have been posting about the Ninja SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Maker, a 96-ounce capacity, five preset programs blending machine, which can be found in the Treasure Hunt section for $329.99. “This awesome frozen drink maker has 5 settings: slush, spiked slush, frappé, milkshake, and frozen juice! 😋 No ice, blending, or dilution required…just pour, turn on, and enjoy in about 30 minutes! Plus it’s easy to clean!!” Costco Buys recently wrote. .

Fogo de Chao Gift Cards

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse is one of my favorite chains. With all-you-can-eat meat and an extensive salad bar, I never go home hungry. I was shocked to find that you can pick up $100 worth of eGift Cards to the chain for just $79.99, or 20 percent off. They are redeemable at 80+ locations in the United States and Puerto Rico (see Locations List here) and have no expiration date.

Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum

Costco offers numerous exclusive member deals on name-brand vacuum cleaners. Currently, one of the best options is the Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum, one of the brand’s most popular cleaning devices, especially for pet owners, for $349.99, $50 less than other retailers.

Mason by Aura Digital Frame

I have several Aura digital frames in my house, including Mason by Aura. You can send photos from your phone directly to Mason via Wi-Fi and they magically show up on the 9″ HD display that sits in portrait or landscape (just flip the frame). These make a great gift, so I suggest stocking up. Get it for $119.99, a steal as it retails for $199 everywhere else.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smashburger Gift Cards

I recently dined at Smashburger for the first time and can’t shut up about it. Costco is selling $100 worth of eGift cards for $79.99, which translates to a 20 percent discount. Use it at the following locations on all menu items.

Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater

My Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater is one of the most frequently used items in my house. Costco recently got it in stock just in time for summer for $319.99. It works great to cool a room using Air Multiplier™ Technology instantly in the summer. In the winter, it heats a room as fast.

T-fal Tri-Ply 13-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

If you are on the market for a new cookware set, don’t sleep on this deal. The T-fal Tri-Ply 13-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is $239.99 and comes with everything you need to cook up a gourmet feast, including drying pans, saucepans with lids, a Dutch oven, and a stockpot.