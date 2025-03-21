7 Coolest Grocery Store Brands You Haven't Tried Yet This March

Spring is almost here, so it's the perfect time to restock your pantry with grocery items that help you look and feel amazing. These hidden gems are not only delicious and nutritious, they are actually good for you—from pasta swaps to sweet treats without guilt, non-alcoholic wine and clean energy drinks, every product on this list is something that will help, not hinder, your fitness journey as we approach spring and summer weather. Here are 7 hidden gems to find at the grocery store this March.

Brami Italian Protein Pasta

Brami Italian Protein Pasta Fusilli ($4.29 at Target) is a delicious option for anyone who wants to have their pasta and eat it, too. Made with nutrient-dense Lupini beans, this healthy pasta is packed with protein and fiber. "Really like this pasta," one shopper said. "No difference in pasta texture, as long as you are cooking it correctly i suppose. And I have no issues with the taste. Yes you are going to spend a little more for a box of this pasta but if you are trying to hit protein goals, etc. it is worth it and trying to be healthier is never cheap unfortunately."

Jade Leaf Matcha Latte Powder Mix

Take all the fuss out of making matcha with the Jade Leaf Matcha Latte Powder Mix ($8.00 at Walmart). This dairy-free delight is organic and a good alternative to coffee or energy drinks. "Wonderful! It tastes really creamy and light but not overpowering," one shopper said. "it also gives pretty good energy and not too sweet, perfect balance in my opinion."

VitaWild Hydration

VitaWild Hydration ($47.39 at Amazon) is a sugar-free supplement that comes highly recommended by fans. "I absolutely love the VitaWild Sugar Free Hydration Packets! These single-serving stick packs are a game-changer for staying hydrated on the go," one shopper said. "I've always enjoyed having a flavored drink on my way to a workout, but I don't always want an energy drink or something super sugary before I sweat. These packets are the perfect solution!"

Painterland Sisters Skyr Yogurt

Painterland Sisters Skyr Yogurt Organic Plain Icelandic Style Skyr Yogurt ($9.99 at Sprouts) is a high-protein, lactose-free treat packed with BB12 probiotics. "Love it! High protein, super creamy and delicious!" one shopper said. "This skyr is the best I've tasted to date. Really good amount of protein. Low in sodium and sugar. Zero trans fats. It just doesn't get better than this," another agreed.

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

The UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis ($12.99 at Costco) are the perfect "better for you" sweet treat for health-conscious shoppers. "I bought these last week and they taste amazing!!" one enthusiastic Costco member raved. "Not too sweet. The dark chocolate is not bitter at all. I love that it's gluten free/vegan and organic with hardly any sugars. Great product to have on hand when you want a little dessert or something sweet with your coffee."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Libby Non-Alcoholic Wine

Libby non-alcoholic wine ($17.99 a bottle) is currently available at H-E-B, Trader Joe's in Texas, and will be available at Sprouts nationwide next month. This wine (especially the Sparkling Rosé, which is my personal favorite) is actually delicious, and is a nice alternative to regular wine and won't leave you feeling sluggish and slow the next day.

Clio Greek Yogurt Bars

Clio Greek Yogurt Bars ($10.28 at Sam's Club) are a tasty, healthy indulgence made with thick, creamy Greek yogurt. "These are a perfect protein snack. These little bars pack a big punch and remind me of eating a candy bar. So good!" one shopper wrote. "These are so good! Definitely satisfy that cheesecake craving. Perfect size too!" another commented.