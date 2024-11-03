The 13 Best Frozen Foods at Sam's Club Right Now

Sam's Club offers members an embarrassment of riches regarding food options. From prepared meals to baked goods like fall pies, members can complete their weekly grocery runs at their local warehouse, stocking up their refrigerators and pantries with many items sold in bulk. Equally as impressive is Sam's Club's array of frozen foods, including appetizers, entrées, desserts, and everything in between.

Right now, Sam's Club members can stock up on frozen foods to help them prepare for their next fall gathering. The major trends in this roundup include seafood, fall-inspired desserts, easy breakfast foods, and quick snack ideas.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, all of these frozen food finds can make your life easier, especially if you're expecting friends and family at your house or you're tasked with bringing finger foods or sweets to the next gathering. No matter what you're shopping for this week, add these frozen foods to your grocery list the next time you stop by Sam's Club.

Member's Mark Breaded Salmon Bites

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 300

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

The Member's Mark Breaded Salmon Bites are the perfect appetizer that can be ready in minutes. This two-pound package of ready-to-heat bites coated in a crispy panko breading is available at Sam's Club in the frozen food section for $14.86.

Member's Mark Wild Caught Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallops

Nutrition : (Per 4-oz. Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

Stocking up your freezer with easy-to-prepare proteins like sea scallops is even easier with the Member's Mark Wild Caught Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallops. The 1.5-pound bag of sea scallops is available for Sam's Club members for $29.98, and for a limited time, members can score a bag at a reduced price of $24.98. At 20 grams of protein per serving, it's a perfect dinner option for those looking to add more protein to their meal planning.

Member's Mark Farm Raised Large Raw Shrimp

Nutrition : (Per 4-oz. Serving)

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 18 g

Shrimp can go from frozen to ready-to-eat in a matter of minutes, making them a great dinner solution to have handy in your freezer. In the frozen foods section at Sam's Club, members can purchase a three-pound bag of the Member's Mark Farm Raised Large Raw Shrimp for $16.42.

Member's Mark Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 360

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 16 g

Mornings can be hectic, with little time to whip together breakfast for the family. For a fast and easy meal solution, Sam's Club members can pick up a box of the Member's Mark Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches for $15.96. Each box includes eight sandwiches, a far better value than what you would pay to order a breakfast sandwich at your favorite coffee chain.

Member's Mark Cheesy Broccoli and Cauliflower Bake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tray)

Calories : 830

Fat : 52 g (Saturated Fat: 35 g)

Sodium : 1,520 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 26 g

It can be challenging to come up with seven tasty dinners to serve the family each week, so it's convenient to have frozen side dishes on hand that take the guesswork out of meal planning. The Member's Mark Cheesy Broccoli and Cauliflower Bake at Sam's Club retails for $9.78 and includes two trays. It's a great side dish with a cheese-topped vegetable blend on a bed of long-grain rice, perfect for sharing with the entire family.

Member's Mark New York Style Pumpkin Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 430

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 7 g

Pumpkin is the quintessential fall flavor, and the Member's Mark New York Style Pumpkin Cheesecake makes for an excellent dessert to serve at your next fall gathering or after a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. Each box comes with 14 pre-sliced pieces of cheesecake, perfect for sharing–or, perfect for having a bite-sized treat all for yourself this fall. This frozen cheesecake retails for $18.86.

Sublime Desserts Macarons

Nutrition : (Per 1 Raspberry Macaron)

Calories : 60

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 1 g

Looking for a great pass-around dessert this fall? Look no further than the Sublime Desserts Macarons, available at Sam's Club in 36-pack for $15.78. You'll find Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla Bean, Raspberry, Chocolate Orange, Amaretti, and Lemon-flavored macarons in each box, so everyone can find a flavor that suits their taste buds. They are also colored perfectly to fit any fall-themed tablescape.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Empanadas

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 390

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 7 g

If you're getting tired of the same old pumpkin pie desserts, spice things up with the Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Empanadas. It retails at Sam's Club for $12.68 and includes 20 empanadas made with real pumpkin and cream cheese. The serving suggestion calls for a scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor, and you have an easy dessert that will be a huge hit with your guests this fall.

Member's Mark Bacon Wrapped Shrimp With Pepper Jack Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 190

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 16 g

If the monocle-clad walrus on the packaging wasn't evidence enough, the Member's Mark Bacon Wrapped Shrimp with Pepper Jack Cheese is a perfectly elevated pass-around appetizer for your next gathering. The snack even comes prepared with a wooden skewer, so they are ready to be served in a matter of minutes. A box of 14 bacon-wrapped shrimp retails at Sam's Club for $11.98.

Member's Mark Rising Crust Four Cheese Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1/6 Pizza)

Calories : 330

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

Frozen pizzas are a kitchen staple, as they make for a perfect lunch or dinner solution when you just don't feel like cooking. At Sam's Club, members can purchase the Member's Mark Rising Crust Four Cheese Pizza in a three-pack for $12.98. The pizzas come with a blend of mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, asiago cheese, and romano cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arby's Seasoned Curly French Fries

Nutrition : (Per 1⅓ Cup)

Calories : 180

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

In the heated debate over which fast-food french fries reign supreme, Arby's fans now have a means of enjoying their favorite side dish at home. Sam's Club members can purchase a four-pound bag of Arby's Seasoned Curly French Fries in the frozen foods section for $8.96.

Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 320

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 10 g

Smucker's Uncrustables have been the ultimate snack food for kids and adults for years, and many parents will stress the importance of having their kitchens stocked with them at all times. Sam's Club members do not need to fear running out of the sandwich when they purchase the 18-count Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches, available in the frozen foods section for $13.98.

Premier Protein Pancakes

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pancakes)

Calories : 210

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

Ready in just over one minute in the microwave, the Premier Protein Pancakes are a fast breakfast solution that packs in 15 grams of protein per serving. The 36-pack box of pancakes, found in the frozen foods section of Sam's Club for $12.98, also serves as a good source of daily nutrients like iron and thiamin, or vitamin B.