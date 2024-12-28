11 Fast-Food Drinks With More Calories Than a Cheeseburger

Fast-food burgers and fries often get the blame for being the most calorically dense items on the menu. However, some of the unhealthiest options at fast-food joints aren't the food but their sugar-sweetened beverages. Surprisingly, many fast-food coffees, milkshakes, and slushies pack more calories than you'd expect, sometimes even more than a cheeseburger.

These tasty sips can add up quickly, sneaking in more calories than you realize while offering less satisfaction compared to a chewable meal. So, if you're trying to watch your calories, it's important to know what's lurking in your favorite fast-food beverages.

To keep you in the know, we've rounded up 11 of the highest-calorie fast-food drinks that have more calories than a McDonald's Cheeseburger (that's over 300 calories), ranking them from bad to worst. Read on for more, and for what to order instead, check out the 14 Best Fast-Food Orders for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians.

The 11 Highest-Calorie Fast Food Drinks, Ranked

Jack in the Box Mocha Sweet Cream Iced Coffee (454 calories)

Nutrition (Per Large) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 46 g)

Protein : 6 g

Jack in the Box's Caramel Sweet Cream Iced Coffee (and all of their sweet cream coffees) is deceptively indulgent. This flavor packs 300 calories and 46 grams of sugar — far exceeding what you'd expect (or need!) from a typical coffee. With zero fiber and minimal protein, it provides little nutritional benefit while delivering a hefty dose of empty calories.

If you need a refreshing pick-me-up at Jack in the Box, opt for their regular iced black coffee with a splash of your favorite milk.

Dairy Queen Misty Freeze (360 calories)

Nutrition (Per Small, 16 oz) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 55 g)

Protein : 8 g

While it's the lowest-calorie drink on our list, a small Dairy Queen's Misty Freeze slushie drink packs 360 calories, 60 calories more than a McDonald's cheeseburger. It's also loaded with sugar, containing 55 grams plus 10 grams of saturated fat (the potentially artery-clogging kind).

White Castle Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie (370 calories)

Nutrition (Per 16 oz) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 88 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 75 g)

Protein : 4 g

While smoothies are protein-rich and well-balanced, not all are created equal. White Castle's Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie may be refreshing, but it contains close to 400 calories, a whopping 75 grams of sugar, and minimal protein. This amount of sugar is three times the daily recommended limit for a woman and more than twice as much for a man. With this nutritional make-up, you're much better off making your own smoothie at home.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks Caffe Mocha with Whole Milk (370 calories)

Nutrition (Per Grande, 16 oz) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 58 g)

Protein : 4 g

While Starbucks offers a wide range of healthy coffee drinks, their Grande Caffe Mocha with Whole Milk does not fit the bill. While it may be tempting for the chocolate lover, it packs 370 calories and a massive 58 grams of sugar, making it more of a dessert than a pick-me-up. The 4 grams of protein and minimal fiber won't balance out the sugar overload, leading to a quick energy spike followed by a crash.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Vanilla Malt (390 calories)

Nutrition (Per Mini, 1 scoop) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 8 g

While not as high in sugar as some others on our list, Freddy's Mini Vanilla Malt still packs nearly 400 calories and 35 grams of sugar in just one small scoop. Even if you're opting for the smallest size, it can still take a significant chunk out of your daily calorie budget. On the plus side, it provides 8 grams of protein, which can make you feel more full and potentially reduce the desire to clean your plate.

Sonic Drive-In Cheesecake Shake (400 calories)

Nutrition (Per Mini, 1 scoop) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 49 g)

Protein : 7 g

The next time you visit Sonic, remember that even their mini sizes can pack a calorie punch. Their Mini Cheesecake Shake is their smallest serving size, but it still contains 100 calories more than a McDonald's cheeseburger. When it comes to calories, it's not just about how many, but the nutritional density of those calories.

Eating a cheeseburger instead would give you more bang for your nutrition buck, as it provides more protein and minerals.

Dunkin' Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee (410 calories)

Nutrition (Per Small, 12 oz) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 89 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 86 g)

Protein : 5 g

On your next Dunkin' run, you'll want to steer clear of their frozen coffees like their Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee. This 12-ounce drink contains an astounding 86 grams of sugar, of which 78 grams is added sugar—an accomplice to inflammation and health problems. These thick slushy-like drinks can also be super filling and can easily take the place of more nutritious, lower-calorie foods your body actually needs.

Wendy's Pineapple Mango Lemonade (420 calories)

Nutrition (Per Large, 42 oz) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 109 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 104 g)

Protein : 0 g

While lemonade may seem like a lighter option compared to shakes, Wendy's Pineapple Mango Lemonade is still a calorie-dense sugar bomb. With 420 calories and 104 grams of sugar, this drink is sure to trigger a sugar rush and a hard blood sugar crash. With sugar as one of its main ingredients plus multiple flavored syrups, it's more like a liquid candy than a healthy drink.

Checkers/Rally's Chocolate Milkshake (470 calories)

Nutrition (Per Medium, 22 oz) :

Calories : 470

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 79 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 60 g)

Protein : 10 g

If you're in the mood for a chilled treat, Checkers/Rally's Chocolate Milkshake might seem tempting, but it packs as many calories as a full meal and contains over three times the daily sugar allotment for women. With 9 grams of saturated fat—nearly 70% of the daily limit—this drink is best skipped.

For a refreshing alternative with far fewer calories, try their Dasani water or Powerade instead.

McDonald's Chocolate Shake (520 calories)

Nutrition (Per Small, 16 oz) :

Calories : 520

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 85 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 67 g)

Protein : 12 g

McDonald's Small Chocolate Milkshake is a true sugar and calorie bomb, packing 520 calories and 67 grams of sugar—more than twice the daily recommended limit and the second-highest calorie drink on our list. With 14 grams of fat (including 9 grams of saturated fat) and minimal fiber, it's a recipe for blood sugar spikes, energy crashes, and potential weight gain if consumed regularly. Its high calorie and saturated fat content can also contribute to long-term health risks like heart disease, making it a dessert best enjoyed sparingly.

Arby's Jamocha Shake (525 calories)

Nutrition (Per Regular, 16 oz) :

Calories : 525

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 85 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 71 g)

Protein : 12 g

Topping our list of fast-food drinks with more calories than a cheeseburger is Arby's Jamocha Shake, a milkshake with a combo of chocolate and coffee flavors. With ice cream, whole milk, and lots of chocolate syrup, this milky cocktail is loaded with fat, including 10 grams of saturated fat and 71 grams of sugar. It's the highest-calorie drink on our list, packing 525 calories in just 16 ounces.

If you're craving something sweet at Arby's, opt for a dessert you can chew, like their Cherry Turnover. Not only can it be more satisfying, but it also comes in at under 400 calories, making it a slightly better choice.