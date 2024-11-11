12 Unhealthiest Coffee Chain Drinks With More Calories Than a Big Mac

Stopping by your favorite coffee chain can feel like a treat or, for some, it's a daily habit. We get it—coffee is a must-have for many, and it's one of the most popular beverages enjoyed around the world. Whether it's a caramel Frappuccino with whipped cream and caramel drizzle or an iced vanilla latte topped with cold foam, everyone has their go-to coffee order.

But have you ever thought about how many calories are in that beloved drink? Some coffee orders contain more calories than you might expect—sometimes even more than a fast-food meal! Those tasty sips can add up quickly, loaded with calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats.

To keep you in the know, we've rounded up 12 of the unhealthiest coffee chain drinks that have more calories than a McDonald's Big Mac (that's over 590 calories), ranking them from bad to worst. Read on, and for what to order instead, check out 14 Best Fast-Food Orders for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians.

McDonald's McCafé Caramel Frappé, Large (650 calories)

Nutrition (Per Large, 20 oz) :

Calories : 650

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 94 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 84 g)

Protein : 11 g

McDonald's fans know the chain has some surprisingly good coffee options, and their large McCafe Caramel Frappe is no exception. However, this beverage comes with a serious calorie load packing 650 calories. It's also loaded with 26 grams of fat and a staggering 84 grams of sugar, which is over double the amount of sugar found in a can of Coke!

McDonald's McCafé Mocha Frappé, Large (660 calories)

Nutrition (Per Large, 20 oz) :

Calories : 660

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 97 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 81 g)

Protein : 11 g

Mocha lovers may gravitate towards McDonald's McCafe Mocha Frappe, a rich blend of mocha coffee topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle. But this drink contains more calories than a healthy meal or even their Big Mac! With 97 grams of carbs, primarily from added sugars, this treat is one I'd recommend skipping as a dietitian.

Dunkin' Frozen Chai Latte, Large (690 calories)

Nutrition (Per, oz) :

Calories : 690

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 132 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 129 g)

Protein : 12 g

Dunkin' Frozen Chai Latte packs 690 calories per beverage and is loaded with sugar too. At 129 grams, this drink has over three times the daily limit recommended by the American Heart Association. For reference, they advise no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day for women, and 36 grams for men.

Caribou Coffee Caramel High Rise, XL (710 calories)

Nutrition (Per XL, 24 oz) :

Calories : 710

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 96 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 74 g)

Protein : 17 g

The Caramel High Rise at Caribou Coffee comes with a high calorie count, packing 710 calories per XL cup. Surprisingly, it also contains a high amount of sodium in it—470 milligrams—which is more commonly found in salty foods. Considering the American Heart Association recommendation of no more than 2,300 milligrams per day, sipping on this beverage alongside a salty meal could quickly push you towards your daily limit.

Tim Hortons Oreo Iced Capp, Large (720 calories)

Nutrition (Per Large, 20 oz) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 100 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 89 g)

Protein : 6 g

Tim Hortons is a beloved Canadian chain known for its delicious treats and, of course, great coffee. While they offer a variety of options, some drinks can be surprisingly calorie-dense and loaded with sugar. For example, their Oreo Iced Capp contains a hefty 89 grams of sugar—far above the daily limit for added sugars. This indulgent beverage not only exceeds the calorie count of a Big Mac but also packs more calories than most people need in a single meal.

Tim Hortons Caramel Iced Capp, Large (784 calories)

Nutrition (Per Large, 20 oz) :

Calories : 784

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 118 mg

Carbs : 113 g (Fiber: 84 g, Sugar: 174 g)

Protein : 0 g

Tim Hortons Caramel Iced Capp packs more calories than a Big Mac and it even exceeds the calorie count of the three full-sized Snickers bars! This drink contains nearly double the daily recommended amount of saturated fat (the type of fat we want to keep low) according to the American Heart Association.

Caribou Coffee Campfire Mocha, XL (940 calories)

Nutrition (Per XL, 24 oz) :

Calories : 940

Fat : 47 g (Saturated Fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 113 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 107 g)

Protein : 17 g

While Caribou Coffee's Campfire Mocha might sound like the perfect cozy treat, it's also a major calorie bomb. The XL size alone packs a staggering 940 calories, along with 29 grams of saturated fat—double the daily limit recommended by the American Heart Association. With 107 grams of sugar, it far exceeds a healthy intake, making it one of the least nutritious choices on the menu.

Caribou Coffee Chocolate Caribou Cooler Blended Beverage, XL (980 calories)

Nutrition (Per XL, 24 oz) :

Calories : 980

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 170 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 148 g)

Protein : 7 g

The Chocolate Caribou Cooler Blended Beverage may keep you cool, but it also delivers a calorie load with a staggering 980 calories. This is equivalent to two meals worth of calories in a single drink. In addition, this drink also contains a whopping 148 grams of sugar, which is nearly equivalent to four cans of Coke. (For reference, one can of Coke contains 39 grams of sugar).

Dunkin' Butter Pecan Swirl Frozen Coffee with Cream, Large (1,050 calories)

Nutrition (Per Large, 32 oz) :

Calories : 1050

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 175 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 168 g)

Protein : 10 g

Dunkin's Butter Pecan Swirl Frozen Coffee with Cream is a smooth, creamy drink—but it also packs a staggering 1,050 calories in just one large serving. This sweet beverage contains 27 grams of fat, including 19 grams of saturated fat, which is well above daily healthy limits. Even more shocking, it has 168 grams of sugar—more than an entire pint of Ben & Jerry's Impretzively Fudged ice cream!

Caribou Coffee Caramel Caribou Cooler Blended Beverage, XL (1,050 calories)

Nutrition (Per XL, 24 oz) :

Calories : 1,050

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 176 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 153 g)

Protein : 6 g

When it's hot out, the only thing you may be craving is an icy Caramel Caribou Cooler Blended Beverage. But did you know that their XL size packs more calories than nearly two Big Mac's? At 1,050 calories, and 33 grams of fat—mostly from saturated fat—this drink is not doing your heart any favors. Surprisingly, it also contains 690 milligrams of sodium, exceeding the amount of sodium that a heart-healthy meal should contain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dunkin' Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee, Large (1,120 calories)

Nutrition (Per large, 32 oz) :

Calories : 1120

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 180 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 160 g)

Protein : 11 g

Caramel creme lovers, the next time you're at Dunkin' and considering their Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee, you might want to think twice. With 1,120 calories in a large cup, this frosty beverage has more than twice the calories of a typical meal. It also contains a whopping 160 grams of sugar, far exceeding daily recommended limits.

Caribou Coffee Turtle Mocha Blended, XL (1,150 calories)

Nutrition (Per XL, 32 oz) :

Calories : 1,330

Fat : 54 g (Saturated Fat: 33 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 151 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 126 g)

Protein : 19 g

Topping our list of the number one unhealthiest coffee chain drinks is the XL Caribou Coffee Turtle Mocha Blended beverage. This indulgent treat comes with an astonishing 1,330 total calories! It packs a shocking 151 grams of carbs, with 126 grams coming from added sugar alone. This drink also contains 480 mg of sodium, far exceeding the recommended amount for a single meal.