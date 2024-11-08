14 Best Fast-Food Orders for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

If you were a fan of Super Size Me in the early 2000s, you may have mixed emotions on whether or not you can eat fast food and still be healthy. Fast food typically has a reputation for being high in calories, fat, sodium, and added sugars—but that doesn't mean you can't find healthier fast-food options as part of a balanced diet. We spoke to dietitians to find out exactly which fast food meals they recommend for your health and which ones can even help contribute to weight loss.

Keep in mind that one meal cannot make or break your diet. In fact, it's important that you view your health as an accumulation of choices over time, rather than one specific meal. For more information on healthy fast-food meals for weight loss, read on.

Can You Lose Weight While Eating Fast Food?

Yes, losing weight while eating fast food is possible, but it requires careful planning and smart choices.

Most importantly, to lose weight while eating fast food, you have to maintain a calorie deficit—burning more calories than you're taking in. This can be accomplished by choosing low-calorie fast-food orders, pairing fast food with home-cooked meals, and adhering to an exercise routine.

In terms of fast food, specifically, many fast-food menus now offer options that can fit into a weight-loss plan, like grilled items, smaller portions, and meals higher in protein and fiber. Key factors such as portion control, choosing nutrient-dense items, and avoiding calorie-heavy add-ons like sauces and sides make a significant impact.

As with everything, moderation is key, and the occasional drive-thru stop can still support your weight-loss goals while focusing on overall balanced diet.

The #1 Best Fast-Food Chain for Weight Loss

How to Order Healthy Fast Food

When visiting your favorite fast-food chain, consider these quick tips to make more balanced choices that can help you with your weight loss goals.

Choose a lean protein: Opt for lean protein sources like chicken, turkey, or fish, which are lower in calories and saturated fat than red meat. According to a study published in PLoS One, a diet that is heavy in saturated fat can lead to greater weight gain.

Ask for condiments and sauces on the side. Condiments and sauces can be very calorie-dense due to high levels of fats from vegetable oils. Asking for your sandwiches without mayo or with a packet of mayo on the side can save 70-100 calories.

Skip the deep-fried food: To reduce fat and calories, forgo deep-fried options and instead choose grilled, steamed, or boiled items.

Look for options high in protein and fiber: Aim for at least 20-30 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per meal. Protein and fiber are two nutrients that can help increase satiety and fill you up after eating, which can help you avoid excess snacking in between meals and support weight loss.

With these things in mind, read on to learn about 14 of the healthiest fast-food meals for your weight loss goals. Then, check out the 30 Best Foods for Weight Loss.

The Best Fast-Food Meals for Weight Loss

Chick-fil-A Market Salad

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

Subway 6-inch Turkey Sub

Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Power Bowl

McDonald's Egg McMuffin

Starbucks Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap

In-N-Out Protein Style Burger

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Panera Tuna Salad Sandwich

Sweetgreen Super Green Goddess

Chick-fil-A Chicken Cool Wrap

Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich

CAVA's Greens + Grains Bowl

Chick-fil-A Market Salad

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 32 g

Chick-fil-A's Market Salad is a nutritious option that offers a good balance of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

"I love the Market Salad with Grilled Nuggets. It's high in protein, and I love the added crunch from the granola and slivered almonds. The salad has berries, which add a great natural sweetness and boost of antioxidants. It's my favorite fast-food salad with tons of nutrients and fun textures," recommends Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD.

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

Nutrition (Per order, without cheese and sour cream) :

Calories : 570

Fat : 13 g

Carbs : 72 g

Protein : 45 g

Hands down, the Chicken Burrito Bowl at Chipotle is a great fast-food meal for weight loss, says Sarah Pflugradt, MS, RDN, CSCS. "With chicken, brown rice, beans, lettuce, extra salsa, and corn, you can't beat the protein and fiber. The sodium is still going to be high, but that is really hard to avoid with any fast food. Choose water instead of soda and skip the extras, like sour cream or queso, that can increase the calories of this meal," she shares.

Subway 6-inch Turkey Sub

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 21 g

Subway makes it easy to customize a low-calorie, fast-food option on the go. A 6-inch turkey sub can contain as few as 270 calories if you are prudent with your condiments, and a 6-inch wheat roll will deliver fiber and protein, two nutrients that help keep you full and prevent drops in energy levels as the day goes on.

Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,170 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 27 g

Wendy's has some of the most calorie-dense items on their menu, like the Pretzel Baconator at 1,050 calories or the Big Bacon Classic Triple at 1,220 calories! But thankfully, you can find a few lighter, healthier options at Wendy's that can fit with your weight loss goals, like their Grilled Chicken Wrap, which is in calories, has 27 grams of protein, and even has a few grams of fiber.

Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

Taco Bell actually has some of the healthier fast-food menu options if you know what to order! Take their Cantina Chicken Bowl, for example. It has 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber, and finding this much fiber in a fast-food meal is quite challenging. Not only that, but it has under 500 calories and only 3 grams of sugar. This bowl will keep you feeling full until your next meal and help you stick to your daily goals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's Egg McMuffin

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

The McDonald's Egg McMuffin is a classic that you can still enjoy when you have a weight loss goal. With 17 grams of filling protein for just 310 total calories, you will find that this small but mighty breakfast sandwich has a lot of staying power.

Starbucks Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 24 g

For a healthy breakfast option, head to Starbucks to get their Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap. This wrap has under 300 calories but still packs in 24 grams of filling protein, and the 4 grams of fiber is something you may struggle to find in many classic fast-food breakfast sandwiches.

In-N-Out Protein Style Burger

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 3 g)

Protein : 13 g

In-N-Out has its famous "Not So Secret Menu," which features variations on its classic burgers, such as Double Meat, Animal Style, and our favorite healthier option, the Protein Style Burger. It's just your favorite In-N-Out burger with lettuce instead of a bun, keeping calories on the lower end.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per TK) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 28 g

Karolin Saweres,MS, RDN, LD loves Chick-fil-A for a healthy fast-food option for weight loss. "I love the Grilled Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A, which contains only 390 calories. Pair it with their Fresh Fruit Cup or Kale Crunch Salad for a boost of filling fiber, or an order of 5-piece Grilled Chicken Nuggets for additional protein if you need."

Panera Tuna Salad Sandwich

Nutrition (Per whole sandwich) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 24 g

Panera has a ton of sandwich options, some much healthier than others, but their Tuna Salad Sandwich is a clear winner every time. This sandwich is a great choice for a healthy fast-food meal with 24 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and only 550 calories.

Sweetgreen Super Green Goddess

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 455

Fat : 29 g

Carbs : 39 g

Protein : 12 g

Sheri Berger, RDN, CDCES loves to pop into Sweetgreen for a balanced meal on the fly. "You can choose pretty much anything from Sweetgreen and get a satisfying meal that is overflowing with veggies, packed with lean protein, balanced with a whole grain, and topped with a tasty sauce. For plant-based eaters, I recommend the Super Green Goddess, a hearty salad that is packed with 20 grams of plant protein from chickpeas and lentils and is under 500 calories."

Chick-fil-A Chicken Cool Wrap

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 24 g

Chick-fil-A's Cool Wrap boasts a balanced option on the go, and Caroline loves to recommend this option to clients who are working towards weight loss or making blood sugar-friendly choices when eating out. With only 32 grams of total carbohydrates, of which 14 grams come from fiber, this wrap is bound to keep you full and satisfied for hours to come. If that isn't enough, you'll get 43 grams of protein from a lean chicken source.

Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g, Trans fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 970 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 23 g

With 360 total calories, Arby's knows how to pack a ton of flavor into a balanced meal with their Classic Roast Beef Sandwich, which delivers a leaner protein option. With 23 grams of protein to boot, this sandwich will tide you over until your next meal.

CAVA's Greens + Grains Bowl

*Nutrition information is based on how you build your bowl

"The Grains and Green Bowl at CAVA is packed full of nutrition! I recommend choosing the RightRice in your bowl, which is a plant-based rice made with lentils, chickpeas, peas, and rice. Then, add on a variety of greens and lean protein, as well as healthy fats from avocado and olives. It is filling, nutritious, and delicious," says Mandy Tyler, M.Ed., RD, CSSD, LD.